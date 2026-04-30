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April 30, 2026 11:49 AM 37 min read

Methanex Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, Methanex (TSX:MX) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/645957353

Summary

Methanex reported a first quarter 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $220 million and adjusted net income of $23 million, driven by an average realized price of $351 per ton.

Cash flows from operations enabled the company to repay $60 million of its term loan, ending the period with $380 million in cash.

Methanex's total equity methanol production stood at 2.4 million tons, with operations in the U.S., Chile, Egypt, and New Zealand facing varied challenges, including gas supply issues.

The Middle East conflict has disrupted methanol supply, causing a significant increase in prices, which is expected to benefit Methanex's Q2 earnings.

The company plans to repay its $290 million term loan in Q2 and focus on deleveraging, while considering share buybacks if deemed beneficial.

Methanex is monitoring global demand closely and prioritizing its term contract customers, with minimal spot sales expected.

The company is progressing on the OCI integration plan with expected synergies to be fully realized by 2027.

Full Transcript

Kate (Operator)

Robert Winslow (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Rich Sumner (President and CEO)

Kate (Operator)

At this time I would like to remind everyone in order to ask a question, press star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. We request to limit yourselves to one question and one follow up. For additional questions you can go back on the queue. Your first question comes from the line of Ben Isaacson with Scotiabank. Your line is open.

Ben Isaacson (Equity Analyst)

Rich Sumner (President and CEO)

Ben Isaacson (Equity Analyst)

That's great, thank you.

Kate (Operator)

Your next question comes from the line of Hassan Ahmed with Alembic Global. Your line is open.

Hassan Ahmed (Equity Analyst)

Rich Sumner (President and CEO)

Hassan Ahmed (Equity Analyst)

Rich Sumner (President and CEO)

Kate (Operator)

Your next question comes from the line of Joel Jackson with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Joel Jackson (Equity Analyst)

Rich Sumner (President and CEO)

Joel Jackson (Equity Analyst)

Okay. In terms of New Zealand, obviously just running the one plant there at quite low rates. Gas has been a problem there and it looks like the Maui gas field might be closing into this year, maybe making that situation worse. What is the end game here in New Zealand?

Rich Sumner (President and CEO)

Kate (Operator)

Your next question comes from the line of Jeff Jacowskas with JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Jeff Jacowskas (Equity Analyst)

Thanks very much. In the event that your earnings fly up this year, what will happen to your cash taxes? Does your, what would be the cash tax rate or responsibility, you know, in a much more profitable environment? And also if you could comment on what would happen to your working capital, would your receivables and inventories and payables go up at the same rate as sales or do you expect it to be faster or slower? Could you help us out on those issues?

Dean Richardson (Chief Financial Officer)

Jeff Jacowskas (Equity Analyst)

And then for my follow up, given what you've already seen in April and whatever normal seasonal considerations there are as a base case, would you expect to sell more produced methanol in the second quarter than you would in the first? All things being equal,

Rich Sumner (President and CEO)

Kate (Operator)

Your next question comes from the line of Josh Spector with ubs. Your line is open.

Josh Spector (Equity Analyst)

Will

Josh Spector (Equity Analyst)

Will

Josh Spector (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that makes sense. Thank you.

Kate (Operator)

Your next question comes from the line of Nelson with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Nelson

Great, thanks. First question, just a follow up on what was asked in Trinidad. So you mentioned that you're considering a number of options for the Trinidad facility or the Titan facility. Is it due for another turnaround after September 26th? So does a new contract need to be long enough so that you can fund a major turnaround,

Rich Sumner (President and CEO)

Nelson

Got it. Okay. And you did mention that New Zealand and Trinidad makes up less than 5% of your run rate, EBITDA or earnings. Okay, got it. And then my next question is about the OCI assets. I think initially you guys provided an estimate of about 30 million of synergies that you were expecting to achieve. Can you just give a quick update on how that's progressed and what you still need to implement over the next several quarters to achieve that?

Rich Sumner (President and CEO)

Nelson

Got it. Sounds like we'll see most of the benefits next year. I'll leave it there. Thank you.

Kate (Operator)

Your next question comes from the line of Amir Patel with CIBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Amir Patel (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning, Rich. Are you able to quantify the non gas feedstock cost increases that you're seeing and you know, how much on a

Rich Sumner (President and CEO)

Amir Patel (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks very much. That's helpful. And just the last question I had in terms of your 2026 methanol production, what percent of that? I'm guessing it's a very small percent would be spot.

Rich Sumner (President and CEO)

Kate (Operator)

Your next question comes from the line of Matthew Blair with tph. Your line is open.

Matthew Blair (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks and good morning. Rich, could you talk about where MTO operating rates stand in China today and how that compares data to like a Q1 average?

Rich Sumner (President and CEO)

Matthew Blair (Equity Analyst)

Rich Sumner (President and CEO)

Kate (Operator)

Your next question comes from the line of Lawrence Alexander with Jeffries. Your line is open.

Lawrence Alexander (Equity Analyst)

Rich Sumner (President and CEO)

Lawrence Alexander (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

Kate (Operator)

Your last question comes from the line of Steve Hanson with Raymond James. Your line is open.

Steve Hanson (Equity Analyst)

Rich Sumner (President and CEO)

Yeah, no, we're not hearing any of that. Trying to get a different supply chain to avoid the strait. And we do think the US blockade is a very significant derailer in terms of trying to get move product out. So we, we haven't heard of any of that product and again everything has to move to China as well. So none of that's come to our attention.

Steve Hanson (Equity Analyst)

That's great.

Rich Sumner (President and CEO)

Kate (Operator)

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call over to Mr. Richard Sulmner.

Rich Sumner (President and CEO)

Thank you for your questions and interest in our company. We hope you will join us in July when we update you on our second quarter results.

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