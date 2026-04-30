Murphy USA Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/497864854
Summary
Murphy USA reported a strong start to the year with first-quarter results exceeding expectations, driven by favorable fuel supply results and strategic management of volume and margin relationships.
The company rebranded its PS&W/Rins business to 'Fuel Supply' and emphasized that April's fuel volumes were flat year-over-year on an average per-store month basis.
Despite first-quarter success, the company did not update 2026 guidance due to high market volatility and geopolitical risks, highlighting the need for adaptability in its operations.
Murphy USA observed increased customer loyalty sign-ups and a return of lapsed customers, driven by its low-price model amid rising fuel prices.
The company is focused on its everyday low-price strategy, continuous improvement, and maintaining capital allocation priorities, including expanding its store network and share repurchasing.
Operational efficiencies were noted, with well-controlled store operating expenses attributed to labor model improvements, shrink reduction, and a strategic maintenance approach.
Management highlighted ongoing efforts to innovate store formats and product offerings, despite the current favorable macroeconomic environment.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Press Star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, press Star one again. Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to Kristian Paykel. Please go ahead.
Kristian Paykel
OPERATOR
Thank you. As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your keypad. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Irene Nadal with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.
Irene Nadal (Equity Analyst)
Thanks and good morning everyone. And yes, thank you for that explanation on PSNW and Fuel Supply. Very much appreciated. So just obviously you said Christian, this very strong start to the year, certainly the momentum seems to be very good. What circumstances would have to occur in order for the balance of the year to take you to a place where you do not exceed the 2026 guidance which didn't seem to be updated. Thank you.
Mindy West (President and CEO)
Irene Nadal (Equity Analyst)
That's really helpful, thank you. And then just as a follow up and sort of it comes back to a little bit of what you said about the fuel margin, but you know that 6.9 cents per gallon from, let's call it inventory, reevaluate inventory gains in fuel supply. How should we think about the evolution as of that number as we go through the year?
Mindy West (President and CEO)
Irene Nadal (Equity Analyst)
Thank you very much.
Mindy West (President and CEO)
Thanks, Irene.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Bonnie Herzog with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.
Bonnie Herzog (Equity Analyst)
Mindy West (President and CEO)
Bonnie Herzog (Equity Analyst)
Mindy West (President and CEO)
Bonnie Herzog (Equity Analyst)
All makes sense. Thank you. I'll pass it on.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Thomas Palmer with JP Morgan. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.
Thomas Palmer (Equity Analyst)
Mindy West (President and CEO)
Thomas Palmer (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you for that. And then just maybe an update given the likely elevated cash flow that's resulting from the strong earnings on capital allocation priorities and likely uses of this excess. Thanks.
Mindy West (President and CEO)
Thomas Palmer (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from the line of Bobby Griffin with Raymond James. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.
Bobby Griffin (Equity Analyst)
Mindy West (President and CEO)
Bobby Griffin (Equity Analyst)
Mindy West (President and CEO)
Bobby Griffin (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. I appreciate all the details. Best of luck here in the second quarter.
Mindy West (President and CEO)
Thanks, Bobbi.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from the line of Edward Kelly with Wells Fargo. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.
Edward Kelly (Equity Analyst)
Mindy West (President and CEO)
Edward Kelly (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thanks for that color. I just wanted to follow up on store operating expense. Really well controlled in Q1. You know, looks like you're running below the full year guide. Can you just talk a little bit more about the changes you made to the store labor model and the impact that's having and how we should be thinking about APSM growth moving forward the rest of the year?
Mindy West (President and CEO)
Edward Kelly (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from the line of Jacob Aiken Phillips with Melius Research. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.
Jacob Aiken Phillips (Equity Analyst)
Good morning and congrats on the strong quarter. So Mindy, just. I know you've been in the business for a long time, but your first full quarter as the CEO and the environment's completely shifted. I'm curious if the new environment has changed your thinking about experimentation, growth, investment, self help initiatives or capital allocation or anything.
Mindy West (President and CEO)
Jacob Aiken Phillips (Equity Analyst)
and then so. On nicotine last year there was a concern with the when there was a Zen promotion that it should be viewed as one off. But clearly like you're still performing super strongly. Can you code on just. Sorry,
SYSTEM
We are currently experiencing technical difficulties. Please stand by.
Mindy West (President and CEO)
Hey, are we back online? Hey, sorry guys, apparently we cut out. I don't know where we left off. Jacob, can you, can you cue us up?
Jacob Aiken Phillips (Equity Analyst)
Oh yeah, I'll just say the question again. So on nicotine last year there was concern that there was a one off promotional activation and that it wouldn't repeat. But clearly you're still doing very well in the nicotine category. So can you talk a bit about the promotional environment now and throughout the year and what gives you confidence that that's actually a durable component? I'm sure having 600k additional rewards members helps.
Mindy West (President and CEO)
Jacob Aiken Phillips (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thanks and congrats again.
Mindy West (President and CEO)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next call comes from the line of Brad Thomas with Keybanc Capital Markets. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.
Brad Thomas (Equity Analyst)
Mindy West (President and CEO)
Brad Thomas (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, exactly. I mean really just around the idea of retention. If there's anything that you are considering changing about the loyalty program and how you market to customers, etc. To try to retain more of these potential folks coming in your stores in
Mindy West (President and CEO)
Brad Thomas (Equity Analyst)
Mindy West (President and CEO)
Brad Thomas (Equity Analyst)
Very helpful. Thank you Mindy.
Mindy West (President and CEO)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from the line of Puran Sharma with Stevens Inc. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.
Puran Sharma (Equity Analyst)
Mindy West (President and CEO)
Puran Sharma (Equity Analyst)
Mindy West (President and CEO)
Puran Sharma (Equity Analyst)
I appreciate that. Thank you for the color.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from the line of Corey Tarlow with Jeffries. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.
Corey Tarlow (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, thanks Mindy, I was just wondering if you could walk through the trends that you saw maybe by month in the quarter. And the reason I ask is because I believe you were lapping some pretty significant storms from the prior year. So I was wondering if you could talk about volume and merchandise trends maybe on a monthly basis if you could to kind of give us more color on what you saw throughout the quarter. Thanks so much.
Mindy West (President and CEO)
Corey Tarlow (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thanks so much. Appreciate the help. Best of luck. Welcome.
OPERATOR
There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to Mindy west for closing remarks.
Mindy West (President and CEO)
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