NNN REIT Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Access the full call at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2178/53800

Summary

NNN REIT Inc reported a strong Q1 2026, closing 15 transactions for 41 properties with a total investment of $145 million and an initial cash yield of 7.5%.

The company raised its 2026 AFFO per share guidance to $3.53-$3.59, citing strong portfolio performance and effective growth strategy.

Occupancy increased to 98.6%, with lease renewals at 85% and rental rate increases of 2% above previous levels.

NNN REIT Inc maintained a robust balance sheet with $1.2 billion in liquidity and a debt maturity average of nearly 11 years.

The acquisition pipeline remains strong, with the company trending toward the high end of its $550-$650 million acquisition guidance for the year.

Management highlighted proactive portfolio management, with no significant credit concerns currently on the watchlist.

The company expects cap rates to remain stable despite some modest compression, supporting transaction activity.

NNN REIT Inc continues its self-funded, disciplined capital allocation strategy, aiming for mid-single-digit earnings growth plus dividend increases.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day everyone. Welcome to The NNN REIT Inc. First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen only mode and the floor will be open for your questions and comments after the presentation. It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Steve Horn. The floor is yours.

Steve Horn (Moderator)

Ben

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John Chielikowski (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question, Vin. Very helpful color in the opening remarks on the funding for the acquisition guide. If I think about the incremental $74 million that you've raised and the term loan, it sounds like you have capacity to go well above the acquisition guide here and you are trending up. What's keeping that acquisition guide sort of consistent here in one Q.

Steve Horn (Moderator)

Hey, John, Steve, I'll take that. We have a very robust pipeline and opportunity set that we're looking at currently. But you know the old adage, you don't want to count them until they're done. We're actively in negotiations trading paper, but until they're well advanced, closing stage. We don't want to get above our skis here.

Vin Chao (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, but John, you are correct in the sense that 75 or 74 million of equity does give us a little bit of additional capacity. So at our typical 60, 40 equity debt mix, it would be about 125 million of additional capacity.

John Chielikowski (Equity Analyst)

Very helpful, thank you. And then the second one is just on the credit loss guide. Appreciate the updated color on the 60basis points of that. What is pure conservatism versus what is something you feel like you have an outlook on? And maybe an extension of that would be the 7-Eleven headlines on store closures. Have you had any discussions with them? Is there any impact to you that would be in that guide?

Vin Chao (Chief Financial Officer)

No, from 7 11, but I'll let Steve opine a little bit more on that. But as far as the credit loss assumption, there's very little in terms of embedded or something that we expect to happen other than there was a small amount 15 basis points in the first quarter. Beyond that, there's really nothing material that's known that we would put into that number.

Steve Horn (Moderator)

John Chielikowski (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thank you.

Jana Galan (Equity Analyst)

Your next question is coming from Jana Galan with Bank of America. Please pose your question. Your line is live.

Dan beyond

Morning. This is Dan beyond on Variana. Following the recent ATM issuance, could you characterize your current overall Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) and your investment spreads today?

Vin Chao (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, look, the WACC, it does change on a daily basis. But I'd say if you're talking about just the near term sort of AFO yield and debt math, you were probably in the six high 6s at 6.8, maybe 6.75 in that area.

Dan beyond

And then for my next question, last quarter you expected cap rates to Compress more in 2Q and 3Q. Is that still your view or is the higher rate environment and reduced competition? Yeah, go ahead.

Steve Horn (Moderator)

No, no, my view's the same on cap rates as it was. You know, the first quarter is coming into reality, that our first quarter cap rates were in line with the many previous quarters and we expected second quarter, some compression. I do still expect that for the deals that I see being priced and then I kind of see them being at that compressed level as of right now, things change for modeling purpose at that lower level.

Dan beyond

Thank you very much.

Spencer Glimcher (Equity Analyst)

Your next question is coming from Spencer Glimcher with Green Street. Please pose your question. Your line is live. Thank you. You mentioned proactive portfolio management several times, but also you noted that you have. You don't have anything active on your watch list. So if there are no imminent credit issues, can you just, you know, share some color? Walk us through kind of what you're leaning on to guide your asset management decisions today.

Vin Chao (Chief Financial Officer)

Steve Horn (Moderator)

I'll just add one more thing to it. When we're doing active portfolio management, it's not just focusing in on credit. You have credit risk, always credit changes, but more importantly, you might have real estate risk and the probability of that being renewed at the end of the term. So we're trying to get ahead of that, looking years out and making the portfolio a more stable platform because things do change.

Spencer Glimcher (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for the color. And then you also mentioned that you have, you did, I think some deals with seven new tenants in the quarter. Are you able to share details on what industries these tenants operate in?

Steve Horn (Moderator)

It was a combination primarily quick fast food restaurants and convenience stores. And I think there was one car wash in there.

Spencer Glimcher (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. Thank you.

Smedes Rose (Equity Analyst)

Your next question is coming from Smedes Rose with Citi. Please pose your question. Your line is live.

Nick Kerr (Equity Analyst)

Hi, this is Nick Kerr on for Smedes this morning. Thanks for taking the question. So I guess the first one is just are you seeing or hearing anything from any of your tenants that might suggest any changes underlying consumer spending habits, maybe across the restaurant or more of the experiential type spaces?

Steve Horn (Moderator)

Nick Kerr (Equity Analyst)

Got it. That's helpful. Thank you. And then you mentioned you're trending towards the high end of your acquisition guidance. Could you just remind us what your visibility into your pipeline is like from today or how long that is and then just if you have any color on what that quarterly cadence of acquisition volume would look like through the balance of the year, that would be useful. Thank you.

Steve Horn (Moderator)

Yeah, you can't really look at it. I encourage you to look at it kind of overall on an annual basis when you're looking at volume because quarter to quarter, it could be very volatile. But as I said in the opening remarks, our acquisition opportunity set is, is really healthy currently. And as VIN mentioned, we're trending to the high end of our range currently. If everything closes.

Nick Kerr (Equity Analyst)

Got it, thank you.

Ronald Camden (Equity Analyst)

Your next question is coming from Ronald Camden with Morgan Stanley. Please pose your question. Your line is live.

Jenny

Hey, good morning, this is Jenny on Varan. First question on seller leaseback. I think you talk about a lot of the acquisitions from long standing relationships. Just curious your current relationship conversation. Is there any accelerating salary spec given the current macro environment and so forth?

Steve Horn (Moderator)

Yeah, I think that's reflective in our, you know, the pipeline. We've talked about it a couple times on the call that there's a big opportunity with sale leasebacks. Currently it's elevated, you know, this year than it was in 2025 and we did have record volume in 2025.. But it feels like there's a lot of sellers out there that are using the sale-leaseback for debt refis, balance sheet management.

Jenny

That's helpful, thank you. The second is can you confirm the latest status for Frisch's and Badcock? Are they all cleaned up? Just what's the current status on that?

Steve Horn (Moderator)

Vin Chao (Chief Financial Officer)

And Jenny, are they thinking a shift with occupancy back to 98.6 above our long term averages? I mean there's not really a strong pressure to fire sale anything or do anything that quickly. I think we're in a good position at this point and so we can be a little bit pickier. Choosier.

Jenny

Gotcha. Thank you.

Alec Fagin (Equity Analyst)

Your next question is coming from Alec Fagin with Baird. Please pose your question. Your mind is live. Hey, thanks for taking my question. I guess first one would be what's the term income currently assumed in guidance?

Vin Chao (Chief Financial Officer)

Alec Fagin (Equity Analyst)

Got it. And second for me would be, are there any categories that are currently seeing a bid from private market participants where you can be opportunistic in asset sales? Less so from a real estate or credit perspective, but just seeing a high bid?

Vin Chao (Chief Financial Officer)

No, there's not a particular segment and the amount of money they need to deploy, I wouldn't be, you know, I mean, obviously the pricing is super attractive. We would do something. But no, right now we're looking to sell 130 million of assets in the market and there's no big private capital market bid for those.

Alec Fagin (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thanks, guys.

Michael Goldsmith (Equity Analyst)

Your next question is coming from Michael Goldsmith with ubs. Please pose your question. Your line is live. Good morning. Thanks a lot for taking my question. Touched a little bit on it before. When you're talking about expected cap rate compression from the first to the second quarter, is that just broad compression or are there specific asset categories where you are seeing that level of compression?

Steve Horn (Moderator)

Michael Goldsmith (Equity Analyst)

Got it. And then just in terms of specific categories, you mentioned that you bought a car wash. Can you just talk about your comfort level in that category? Then I think you mentioned that you sold in amc. Are you able to provide the cap rate on where theaters are trading right now?

Steve Horn (Moderator)

Michael Goldsmith (Equity Analyst)

Thank you very much. Good luck in the second quarter. Thanks Michael.

OPERATOR

Once again, if you do have any remaining questions or comments, please press Star 1 at this time to enter the queue. Your next question is coming from John Masaka with B. Riley Securities. Please pose your question. Your line is live.

John Masaka (Equity Analyst)

Steve Horn (Moderator)

John Masaka (Equity Analyst)

Have you seen any pullback in non REIT capital over the course of year to date?

Steve Horn (Moderator)

Just given some of the changes in that environment. Most of the non REIT capital are playing in segments we don't play in the large industrial. So they can deploy vast amount of money at one time. They're not buying a taco belt in Terre Haute, Indiana with a franchisee.

John Masaka (Equity Analyst)

Fair enough. I know you don't want to disclose the cap rate on the AMC asset sale, but can you maybe talk about who the buyer was? Was it another landlord, is it a tenant, is it someone looking to redevelop? But just kind of curious if this was a true kind of theater to theater transaction?

Steve Horn (Moderator)

It was somebody looking to redevelop the asset.

John Masaka (Equity Analyst)

All right, that's it for me. Thank you very much.

Steve Horn (Moderator)

Thanks, Jeff.

OPERATOR

There are no further questions in queue at this time. I would now like to turn the floor back over to Steve Horn for closing remarks.

Steve Horn (Moderator)

Again, thanks for joining us on the call. NNN REIT is in really good shape going forward. Optimistic. And again, I looked many of you, I guess, in the next few weeks at NAREIT. Thanks. Good day.