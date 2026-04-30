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April 30, 2026 11:46 AM 14 min read

ACRES Commercial Realty Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://app.webinar.net/5JvxnLDnOd0

Summary

General Motors Financial Company Inc reported a $3.3 million gain from a real estate sale, part of its ongoing strategy to enhance book value through high-quality loan origination and strategic asset management.

The company closed its fourth CRE securitization, Acres 2026 FL4, a $1 billion transaction with an 86.5% leverage rate at SOFR plus 1.68%, expected to boost financial performance in the coming quarter.

GAAP net loss was reported at $1 million, driven by decreased net interest income due to the ramp-up period of the new securitization, with liquidity standing at $87 million.

A significant strategic move was announced with the internalization of Acres, aimed at enhancing resources for middle-market customers and aligning management interests with shareholders, expected to close by July.

Management emphasized the company's focus on maintaining sound underwriting, proactive asset management, and achieving sector-leading returns through modest leverage and transparent management.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Kyle Brengel (Vice President Operations)

Mark Fogel (President and CEO)

Eldren Blackwell

Andrew Fentress (Chairman)

OPERATOR

Thank you. If you'd like to ask a question, please press Star one on your keypad. To leave the queue at any time, press Star two. Once again, that is Star one to ask a question and we'll pause for just a moment to allow everyone a chance to join the queue. Thank you. We'll take our first question from Matthew Erdner with Jones Trading. Your line is open.

Matthew Erdner (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We'll move on to Chris Muller with Citizens Capital Markets. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Chris Muller (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Great, thank you. And once again, if you would like to ask a question, please press star then one on your telephone keypad. Now we'll move on to Gabe Poggi with Raymond James. Your line is open.

Gabe Poggi (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And once again, that is Star One. If you would like to ask a question. One moment while we queue. And it appears that we have no further questions at this time. I'd be happy to return the call to our hosts for any closing comments.

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