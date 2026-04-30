Here's How Much $100 Invested In Thermo Fisher Scientific 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.62% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.41%. Currently, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a market capitalization of $179.67 billion.

Buying $100 In TMO: If an investor had bought $100 of TMO stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,235.70 today based on a price of $476.24 for TMO at the time of writing.

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.