Transcript: Employers Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Thursday, Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Employers Holdings emphasized disciplined underwriting, prioritizing quality over volume, which led to an improved underwriting expense ratio and a stable actuarial estimate.
The company returned $83 million to shareholders and grew book value per share by 8.9%, while also making strategic moves such as entering new underwriting segments and launching an excess workers compensation product.
Employers Holdings completed a $125 million debt issuance and maintained strong investment performance, reflecting confidence in their financial position.
The company highlighted the deployment of AI to improve operational efficiency and innovation, including being the first insurer to integrate quoting into ChatGPT.
Management noted a competitive and sometimes irrational pricing environment in certain markets, particularly in California, but sees opportunities for growth in select segments and jurisdictions.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Cathy Antonello (Chief Executive Officer)
Mike Pedraja (Chief Financial Officer)
Cathy Antonello (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
as a reminder to ask a question. Please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from Mark Hughes with Truth. Your line is open.
Mark Hughes (Analyst)
Hey, Kathy. Hey, Mike. Hey, good morning, Mark. Hey, good morning. Could you talk about the competitive environment in California? You described the. They proposed another double digit rate increase. How, much are you realizing in the California market? Is the broader market, is the competition? Did they follow suit with the first rate increase? How do you see things developing there?
Cathy Antonello (Chief Executive Officer)
Mark Hughes (Analyst)
Yeah, appreciate all that detail. When you describe closer to irrational? is that can you apply that broadly? You talked about specific jurisdictions that you're seeing pressure, but if you were to categorize the whole market? Would that closer to irrational still apply?
Cathy Antonello (Chief Executive Officer)
I wouldn't broad brush it specifically. I would say the first place that we saw this happening, and this was even last year, was in the middle market space. The first doll market space became very, very competitive. Continues to be competitive to the point where, you know, we're just not willing to quote in certain instances where we feel like the margin isn't there.
Mark Hughes (Analyst)
Yeah. Yep. How about the outlook for reserve development you talked about only maybe at Q2 or Q4 where you do the reserve development, you have the potential for favorable or adverse. I guess on a go forward basis, would you say, at least for the time being, it's probably balance sheet, you'd be protecting the balance sheet, rather than recognizing any favorable that might emerge. Or will that be more dependent on just what you see.
Cathy Antonello (Chief Executive Officer)
Mark Hughes (Analyst)
Mike, the audit premium impact in the quarter, how much did it help or hinder the growth?
Mike Pedraja (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, so it was relatively small. So it was $5 million adjustments in the first quarter. So we are seeing premiums generally. The payrolls as we talked about last time, just moderate. And so the payroll increases are not developing as they were after COVID-19. So we see a really moderating level of payrolls currently at that time and we see that into the future.
Mark Hughes (Analyst)
Yeah. Kathy, what's your, what are your spidey senses telling you about what National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) is going to say in a week or two about reserve adequacy and medical inflation? Kind of the hot buttons.
Cathy Antonello (Chief Executive Officer)
Mark Hughes (Analyst)
Yeah. Okay. Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press Star 11 on your telephone again. That is Star 11 to ask a question. Our next question comes from Carol Schmiel with Citizens. Your line is open.
Carol Schmiel (Analyst)
Cathy Antonello (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, I would agree. And having said that, we are opening new markets, new segments like I was mentioning earlier in my response to Mark. So we're expecting something similar throughout 2026 but we'll be introducing new areas throughout the year too.
Mike Pedraja (Chief Financial Officer)
That's a really good point. I think towards the end of the year you'll start to see all the adjustments we've made flow through and then we expect to see that transition start to be visible through the results.
Carol Schmiel (Analyst)
Excellent. Thank you for the detail.
OPERATOR
Thank you again. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star 11 on your telephone. Again, that is Star 11 to ask a question. I'm showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn it back to Kathy Antonello for closing remarks.
Cathy Antonello (Chief Executive Officer)
Okay. Thank you, Daniel and thank you everyone for joining us this morning and we look forward to meeting with you again in July.
OPERATOR
This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.
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