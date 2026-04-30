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April 30, 2026 11:43 AM 22 min read

Full Transcript: Northwest Pipe Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1758184&tp_key=127fab1131

Summary

NWPX Infrastructure Inc reported a strong first quarter of 2026 with net sales increasing by 19% year over year to $138.3 million, driven by growth in both water transmission systems and precast businesses.

The company achieved record first quarter profitability with earnings of $1.08 per share and free cash flow of $25.7 million, highlighting robust operational execution and cash flow resilience.

In the Water Transmission Systems segment, revenue reached a record $93.5 million, with a 42% increase in gross profit, supported by improved production volumes and favorable project timing.

Precast revenue also set a record at $44.8 million, driven by a 14% increase in selling prices and a 30% production increase, with strong momentum in non-residential construction, particularly data centers.

The company completed the acquisition of Belton Precast in Q1 2026, as part of its strategic growth initiatives to expand precast capabilities and evaluate further M&A opportunities.

The outlook for 2026 is promising, with expectations of higher revenue and margins due to a strong WTS backlog and order book, indicating potential for another record year.

Management emphasized focus on strategic acquisitions, cost efficiencies, and shareholder value, with ongoing momentum in both segments and a significant unplanned WTS project under NDA contributing positively to 2026 results.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Greetings and welcome to The NWPX Infrastructure first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance, please press Star zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce Scott Montross, President and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Scott Montross (President and CEO)

Aaron Wilkins (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Scott Montross (President and CEO)

Thanks. Hey, good morning, Scott and Aaron. Good morning, Julio.

Julio Romero (Equity Analyst)

Scott Montross (President and CEO)

Julio Romero (Equity Analyst)

Absolutely. I really appreciate the color you gave with that answer. I think you kind of hit the points I was looking for there. Under your cash flow in the quarter, it was very strong, and it looks like your net contract asset position improved pretty meaningfully, driven by contract liabilities. Can you give us any more color on what drove that increase and is it tied to that project or any other larger WCS projects?

Aaron Wilkins (Chief Financial Officer)

Julio Romero (Equity Analyst)

Understood. Very helpful there. And one more for me is you have record backlog of 430 million in WTS, including confirmed orders. Can you maybe just help us think about where your capacity utilization stands for that segment? And would you be able to take on kind of additional work from here?

Scott Montross (President and CEO)

Julio Romero (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for all the color and best of luck.

Scott Montross (President and CEO)

Thank you.

Aaron Wilkins (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks Eliel.

OPERATOR

And as a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press star one at this time and we'll pause for just a moment. And at this time there are no further questions. I would like to turn the call back over to Scott Montrose for closing remarks.

Scott Montross (President and CEO)

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