Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
April 30, 2026 11:43 AM 42 min read

Royal Caribbean Gr Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://app.webinar.net/wJRPEG7E32Z

Summary

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd reported first quarter results that exceeded expectations, with revenue and earnings growing by 11% year over year.

The company returned $1.1 billion to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, highlighting strong cash flow generation.

Geopolitical developments in the Middle East impacted two ships and increased fuel costs, but demand trends have improved, and bookings for Mediterranean itineraries are rebounding.

The company expects double-digit revenue and earnings growth for 2026, with a focus on cost discipline and technology integration to enhance margins.

Operational updates include the launch of new ICON class ships, successful beach club openings, and strategic investments in loyalty programs and technology to drive guest engagement and repeat business.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Blake Vanier (Vice President, Investor Relations)

Jason Liberty (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Naftali Holtz (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, press Star, then the number one on your telephone keypad to raise your hand and join the queue. If you would like to withdraw your question, simply press Star one. Again. Your first question comes from Steve Wiszynski with Stifel. Your line is open.

Steve Wiszynski (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Matthew Boss with JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Matthew Boss (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks. So Jason, maybe if we take a step back. So despite geopolitical developments and the elevated industry capacity in the Caribbean, your yield guide at the high end this year stands at 2.5 constant currency. So maybe could you speak to the drivers of durable growth multi year, which seem intact here regardless of the macro and just how you see the company set up today relative to pre pandemic?

Jason Liberty (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Brandt Montour with Barclays. Your line is open.

Brandt Montour (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks for taking my question. I just wanted to circle back on the third quarter and the Med and just maybe if you could put a little a bit of a finer point on it, you know, how much do you have left to book at this point in the year? How much damage do you think was done over the last few weeks? And what are you sort of baking into your forward guidance in terms of how the conflict plays out and how bookings play out from here?

Jason Liberty (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

your next question comes from James Hardiman with Citi. Your line is open.

James Hardiman (Equity Analyst)

Jason Liberty (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Naftali Holtz (Chief Financial Officer)

And James, just one other thing on, you know, we used the word moderation because that's what we saw. We didn't see a dip. And then it's a. It's a return. It was on a very strong trajectory. And even, you know, following that, we saw that there's enough potential to even accelerate. And so there was a moderation at any time. There were. The bookings were still good.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Lizzie Dove with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Lizzie Dove (Equity Analyst)

Michael Bailey (President and CEO of the Royal Caribbean brand)

Jason Liberty (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Robin Farley with ubs. Your line is open.

Robin Farley (Equity Analyst)

Naftali Holtz (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Zan Su with BNP Paribas. Your line is open.

Zan Su (Equity Analyst)

Jason Liberty (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Naftali Holtz (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Kevin Koppelman with TD Cowan. Your line is open.

Kevin Koppelman (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks a lot. I had a question on North American customers and higher airfares. Can you talk at all? Have you seen any consumer behavior change at all kind of reacting to the higher airfares in North America for your North America itineraries? And how do you see consumers ability to kind of swallow those airfare increases as they're getting to ports as the year goes on? Thanks.

Michael Bailey (President and CEO of the Royal Caribbean brand)

Jason Liberty (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Andrew Didoro with Bank of America. Your line is open.

Andrew Didoro (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning everyone. Two quick questions on costs. So I guess for Naftali is one, how do you think of rolling in new hedges in this high fuel environment? And then second, just on unit costs. You continue to do a really nice job here. I guess my question is at what level of capacity growth would we start to See maybe more inflationary type NCCX fuel growth and say, I don't know, 2 to 3% range. Just curious your thoughts up there. Thank you.

Naftali Holtz (Chief Financial Officer)

Jason Liberty (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Sharon Zakvio with William Blair. Your line is open.

Sharon Zakvio (Equity Analyst)

Hi thanks for taking the question. I guess I wanted to follow up on cost. Are you making any itinerary changes given higher fuel, either currently or looking out to 27, 28, and then obviously net cruise costs are coming in a bit lower. Is there anything you've pulled back on this year in terms of initiatives or spend that we should think of as deferring to 27, or is this just harvesting some of those efficiencies that you just referred to? Thank you.

Naftali Holtz (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Vince Sapil with Cleveland Research. Your line is open.

Vince Sapil (Equity Analyst)

Naftali Holtz (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

That concludes our Q and A session. I will now turn the conference back over to Naftali Holt, cfo, for closing remarks.

Naftali Holtz (Chief Financial Officer)

We thank you all for your participation and interest in the company. Blake will be available for any follow ups. We wish you all a great day.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved