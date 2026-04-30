Group 1 Automotive Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Thursday, Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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View the webcast at https://www.group1corp.com/events#future:2026:4
Summary
Group 1 Automotive Inc reported Q1 2026 revenues of $5.4 billion, gross profit of $878 million, and an adjusted net income of $104 million.
The company emphasized strategic cost reductions in the U.S., including cutting 700 full-time positions and saving approximately $50 million annually.
Virtual F&I services expanded to one-third of U.S. stores, enhancing transaction efficiency and customer satisfaction.
Weather conditions negatively impacted U.S. after sales by approximately $7 million in gross profit.
UK operations showed progress with steady new vehicle margins, increased same-store volumes, and a focus on cost control despite increased national insurance costs.
Strategic initiatives included rebranding U.S. stores and expanding partnerships with Chinese OEM Geely in the UK.
Capital allocation focused on acquisitions and share buybacks, with 205,190 shares repurchased in Q1.
Management remains focused on leveraging technology to improve returns and remains optimistic about long-term growth despite current market challenges.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Group 1 Automotive's first quarter 2026 financial results conference call. Please be advised that this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the floor over to Mr. Pete Delongshaw, Group 1's senior vice president, Manufacturer Relations and Financial Services. Please go ahead, Mr. Delongshaw.
Pete Delongshaw
Darrell Kenningham (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Daniel McHenry (Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Alex Perry (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)
Hi thanks for taking my questions here. I guess just first I was wondering if you can walk us through the cost savings plan in more detail. It looks like $50 million in annualized savings with benefits beginning in the second quarter. Maybe if you could help us parse out sort of what the expected second quarter benefit is and what we should expect in the back half as well just provide a bit more color on the overall plan. Thank you.
Daniel McHenry (Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer)
Darrell Kenningham (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Brett Jordan from Jefferies. Please go ahead with your question.
Patrick Buckley
Hey, good morning, guys. This is Patrick Buckley off of Brett. Thanks for taking our questions. There have been some recent headlines around rising negative equity values. Have you seen similar trends with your customers? And has there been any impact on converting a potential customer to a buy on the sales floor when they realize they've got to write a check to make the transaction happen?
Darrell Kenningham (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Patrick Buckley
Great, that's helpful. And then focusing on the uk, there's been a bit more of a prominent impact from recent energy spikes there. You know, how has the consumer held up into Q2? It sounded like Q1 was a pretty healthy quarter from a demand side. But has there been any signs of A pullback. More recently, you know, one of the
Darrell Kenningham (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Patrick Buckley
Great, that's all for us. Thanks, guys.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from John Babcock from Barclays. Please go ahead with your question.
John Babcock (Equity Analyst at Barclays)
Thanks for taking my question. The first one, just on your plan to exit the JLR brand, where does that start stand? And also did that impact your UK operations or is that now considered part of discontinued ops?
Darrell Kenningham (President and Chief Executive Officer)
It's not discontinued Ops because materially it's not. It's a very small part of our business. We're in active negotiations on a number of them, both with the OEM and with potential buyers. We've closed one of the nine, we're in active discussions on several more and very close to contract finalization. So once we get those finalized, we'll be able to announce those, but we're pleased with where we are on that.
John Babcock (Equity Analyst at Barclays)
Okay, and then just back to the cost actions with the 700 people that you, I guess, caught from the workforce. Where were those? Were those I'm sure they're probably spread across different teams. But were those more weighted to the sales side? Were those more in the back office? I don't know if you could provide any more color on that, but that would be useful.
Darrell Kenningham (President and Chief Executive Officer)
John Babcock (Equity Analyst at Barclays)
Yeah, understood. Are you able to provide any split between the US and UK or that's all US.
Daniel McHenry (Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer)
It's Daniel here. Sorry. The $50 million was all US headcount reduction..
John Babcock (Equity Analyst at Barclays)
Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
And our next question comes from Rajak Gupta from JPMorgan. Please go ahead with your question.
Rajat Gupta (Equity Analyst at JPMorgan)
Great, thanks for taking the question. Had a follow up on the disposal question. You know the California stores that you divested, can you give us a sense of proceeds and any EBITDA earnings impact? We should dive in from that and have a couple of quick follow ups.
Darrell Kenningham (President and Chief Executive Officer)
You know Rajat, we don't typically declare what the proceeds were, but I think it's fair to say the multiple that we got from those stores was much higher than the multiple that the company trades at. You know, both the stores needed Capex and significant Capex. They had fairly expensive real estate attached to those stores. And I would say for us as a company, we were pleased with the outcome for selling those stores.
Rajat Gupta (Equity Analyst at JPMorgan)
Darrell Kenningham (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Rajat Gupta (Equity Analyst at JPMorgan)
That's helpful. Just one clarification. The F and I adjustment, the 6.8 million, what was that? Type 2.
Daniel McHenry (Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer)
So Rajat, that was effectively. adjustment. It represented a one time non recurring adjustment to our revenue calculations for retrospective rebates. Effectively
Rajat Gupta (Equity Analyst at JPMorgan)
understood. Okay, thanks for all the color. Good luck.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Jeff Lick from Stevens. Please go ahead with your question.
Jeff Lick (Equity Analyst at Stevens)
Darrell Kenningham (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jeff Lick (Equity Analyst at Stevens)
Darrell Kenningham (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Daniel McHenry (Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer)
Jeff Lick (Equity Analyst at Stevens)
Correct. Okay, awesome. Well, thanks very much for taking my questions and best of luck in Q2 and the rest of the year.
Darrell Kenningham (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from David Whiston from Morningstar. Please go ahead with your question.
David Whiston (Equity Analyst at Morningstar)
Good morning. The upcoming Geely UK locations, are they going to be standalone or in the existing Group 1 footprint somewhere?
Darrell Kenningham (President and Chief Executive Officer)
David Whiston (Equity Analyst at Morningstar)
Thanks. And then on the virtual F and I'm just trying to balance here, it's great for perhaps efficiency and speed for the customer.
Pete Delongshaw
Darrell Kenningham (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from John Sager from Evercore. Please go ahead with your question.
John Sager (Equity Analyst at Evercore)
Hey Darrell. Thanks. I wanted to just dig into a little bit of the divergence between the UK and the US and where you think you might have more impact on the SGA cost savings over time in either market or in one specific area. Yeah. Is there like basically more low hanging fruit in one region or the other?
Darrell Kenningham (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Daniel McHenry (Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer)
John, it's Daniel here. One thing that I would note would be in the U.S. pacific, January and February, SG&A as a percent of gross was outsized and some of that was around the weather that we had in the US March, SGA as a percent of gross was a lot more healthy. And you know, some of the actions that we have taken, hopefully that will continue into quarter two and three.
John Sager (Equity Analyst at Evercore)
That makes sense. Yeah. Thank you very much. And then, you know, relative to the 84% in the UK for the full year 25, you guys did have some obviously improvement in Q1. I would expect that to come back again in Q3. Do you think that we could end the year materially lower than that? 84% or is 80% still a bridge too far for this year?
Daniel McHenry (Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer)
John, it's Daniel again. You know, the aim is to get as close to the 80% stated SGA as a percent of gross as as possible on the basis of where we were in quarter one. I think that that's possible, but it clearly will require consistent work.
John Sager (Equity Analyst at Evercore)
All right, thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Mike Ward from Citigroup. Please go ahead with your question.
Mike Ward (Equity Analyst at Citigroup)
Thanks very much. Good morning, everyone.
Darrell Kenningham (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Good morning, Mike.
Mike Ward (Equity Analyst at Citigroup)
Sorry to keep you waiting. Sorry to keep on. I just want to double check and make sure I'm doing the math right on this. The $7 million impact from was all on parts and service in the U.S. is that correct?
Darrell Kenningham (President and Chief Executive Officer)
That's correct, Mike. That was our estimate, Mike. It's probably a little conservative. We tried to be conservative with it, but yeah, we, we assume that all the vehicles that we lost were replaced. Whether that's true or not, who knows.
Mike Ward (Equity Analyst at Citigroup)
And the parts and service you don't get back.
Darrell Kenningham (President and Chief Executive Officer)
It's just we, we felt like. No. So. And so if I'm doing the walk right with sga, you still paid your people. So that had about an 80 basis point impact inflating the SG and a percentage of growth. So that's our start point at 70 point. 5.
Daniel McHenry (Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer)
Is that right, Daniel? Is that what you were alluding to?
Mike Ward (Equity Analyst at Citigroup)
That's correct.
Darrell Kenningham (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Okay. And so then you have the cost savings, which knock it down 150 to 200 basis points. And then I'm assuming that with the brand rollout, there are some additional operating costs that are unusual as we go through this year. But if we're at like kind of a status state, we're getting down to somewhere in the mid-60s as a percentage of SG and as a percentage of GROSS in the US is that the right way to think about it?
Daniel McHenry (Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer)
You know, Mike, I think if you think about the walk and let's just reverse the effect of the weather and assume that we had the 12.5 million cost reduction, we're somewhere close to the high 67%.
Darrell Kenningham (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Mike Ward (Equity Analyst at Citigroup)
Makes sense. Turning to the UK a little bit, what is your current position with the China brands? And I saw that you're expanding kind of your relationship with, with Keely. How many stores do you have and like what do they represent and where, where are we going, do you think?
Darrell Kenningham (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Mike Ward (Equity Analyst at Citigroup)
Makes sense. Thank you very much everybody. Appreciate it. Thank you, Mike.
OPERATOR
And with that everyone, we'll be concluding today's question and answer session. I'd like to turn the floor back over to Darrell Cunningham at Group 1 for closing remarks.
Darrell Kenningham (President and Chief Executive Officer)
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