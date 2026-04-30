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April 30, 2026 11:37 AM 28 min read

Full Transcript: Granite Construction Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=oqQoev4R

Summary

Granite Construction reported a 30% increase in revenue to $912 million for Q1 2026, with adjusted EBITDA rising to $58 million.

Recent acquisition of Kenny Sane Construction is expected to add $150 million in annual revenue with high teens EBITDA margin.

The company's CAP increased to $7.2 billion, with strong bidding environment at multiple governmental levels.

Granite Construction is expanding its federal business, expecting it to generate over 15% of construction segment revenue.

The materials segment saw significant growth, with contributions from the Warren Paving acquisition and proactive energy cost management.

Guidance for 2026 revenue increased to $5.2-$5.4 billion, with adjusted EBITDA margin guidance raised to 12.25%-13.25%.

Full Transcript

Myron (Conference Facilitator)

Mike Barker (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Kyle Larkin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Stacy Woolsey (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Kyle Larkin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

Thank you. To ask a question, please press star and 1. Please limit yourself to one question and one follow up question and feel free to jump back in the queue if you have additional questions. We have the first question from the line of Stephen Ramsay from Thomson Research Group. Please go ahead.

Stephen Ramsay (Equity Analyst)

Kyle Larkin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Stephen Ramsay (Equity Analyst)

Okay, and then last quick one for me, the SGA leverage. Is there any way to break that out a bit on how much of that is the border wall work flowing into the year versus the Kenny Singh contribution?

Kyle Larkin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Stephen Ramsay (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Yeah, thank you. Thank you. Thank you. We have the next question from the line of Michael Duddis from Vertical Research Partners. Please go ahead. Morning, Stacy, Michael. Kyle. Michael, your audio is a bit low. Michael, kindly come closer to the microphone.

Michael Duddis (Equity Analyst)

Kyle Larkin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Duddis (Equity Analyst)

Terrific. And then maybe continued diversification scheme. You know, you touched some pretty interesting private sector opportunities. You say rail, you say data center. Is that something that can continue to grow as percent of total? And that's just because the overall market's coming to you there and because of your positioning, even some of the acquisitions in the Southeast piece certainly gives you better exposure to those types of markets.

Kyle Larkin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Duddis (Equity Analyst)

Excellent.

Operator

Thank you, Kyle. Thank you. Thank you. We have the next question from the line of Kevin Ganey from Thompson Davis. Please go ahead.

Kevin Ganey (Equity Analyst)

Kyle Larkin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Adam Bubs (Equity Analyst)

Kyle Larkin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Adam Bubs (Equity Analyst)

Terrific. And then you touched on it a little bit, but wondering if you can expand on your costs tied to fuel or energy. Is there a way to frame what percent of cogs in construction and materials are tied to energy? And can you just expand more on different levers to pull to offset the fuel costs? And it doesn't appear to be an impact in the current quarter. Is there any higher cost impact you're baking into the balance of the year?

Kyle Larkin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Adam Bubs (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thanks so much.

Operator

Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. This is the end of the qa. And now I would like to turn the call back over to Mr. Larkin for closing comments.

Kyle Larkin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Okay. Well, thank you for joining the call today. As always, we want to thank our teams for delivering a strong first quarter. Granite is an industry leader in safety and we look forward to joining many of you next week. As we recognize Construction Industries Safety Week, let's continue to raise the bar and make 2026 our safest year yet. Thank you for joining the call and your interest in Granite. We look forward to speaking with you all soon.

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