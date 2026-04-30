Medical Properties Trust Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

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Thank you for standing by. My name is Jeannie and I will be your conference operator today. At this time I would like to welcome everyone to the Medical Properties Trust first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise during this 60 minute call. After the Speaker's remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you'd like to ask a question during this time, simply press * followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, press * one again. Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to Charles Lambert, Senior Vice President. Please go ahead

Good morning. Welcome to the Medical Properties Trust Conference Call to discuss our first quarter 2026 financial results. With me today are Edward K. Aldeg Jr. Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Steven Hamner, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Hanna, Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer Rosa Williams, Senior Vice President of Operations and Secretary and Jason Pry, Managing Director, Asset Management and Underwriting. Our press release was distributed this morning and furnished on Form 8K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If you did not receive a copy, it is available on our website in the Investor Relations section. Additionally, we're hosting a live webcast of today's call which you can access in that same section. During the course of this call we will make projections and certain other statements that may be considered forward looking statements or within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our financial results and future events to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying such forward looking statements. We refer you to the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in this call. The information being provided today is as of this date only and except as required by the Federal securities Laws, the Company does not undertake a duty to update any such information. In addition, during the course of the conference call we will describe certain non GAAP financial measures which should be considered in addition to and not in lieu of comparable GAAP financial measures. Please note that in our press release Medical Properties Trust has reconciled all non GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in accordance with Reg. G requirements. You can also refer to our website for the most directly comparable financial results and related reconciliations. I will now turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Ed Aldack.

Thank you Charles, and thanks to all of you for joining us this Morning on our first quarter 2026 earnings call. In a moment you will hear details from the rest of the team, but let me first summarize what we're seeing across our diverse portfolio of hospitals. Total portfolio EBITDARM coverage remained steady year over year at two and a half times. Our post acute portfolio delivered standout results, with EBITDARM increasing approximately $80 million and year over year, led by a 24% increase at median, a 16% increase at Earnest Health and a 61% increase at Vibra, which continues to deliver excellent results. Following the new 20 year master lease agreement executed in late 2025, General Acute Performance was largely stable with EBITDARM increasing nearly $40 million year over year. These strong results were partially offset by our Behavioral health portfolio, which continues to navigate two entirely separate challenges in the US and UK markets. While both markets continue to experience strong demand, in the US providers are grappling with staffing shortages and in the UK demand is being dampened by funding pressures at the NHS. Rosa will elaborate shortly on strategic actions being taken to address this. Looking ahead, we are encouraged by the trends we see across the portfolio in early 2026, our momentum continues to build in post acute, our general acute care performance remains stable with strong performance across the portfolio, and we continue to see solid demand trends in the behavioral sector. Additionally, our portfolio of recently transitioned tenant rent continues to ramp as expected, with our tenants across Florida, Texas, Arizona and Louisiana fully current on rent due through April. Quorum and Honor Health reached their fully stabilized rents in the third quarter of last year and HSA ramped to 75% in March, and we continue to expect 100% of monthly payments from HSA beginning in October. Based on these encouraging trends, we remain confident in reaching our goal of over a billion dollars in annualized cash rent by year end.

Rosa thank you Ed. This past quarter marked a period where our mature portfolio continued to deliver steady results while new operators began moving from transition towards stabilization. That progress is increasingly visible as we look forward through 2026 and beyond. In this context, our international assets have provided a meaningful stabilizing force. In Germany, Median delivered one of its best operating periods to date, supported by high occupancy, improving reimbursements and sustained demand across orthopedics and other rehabilitation services. We are confident in Median's ability to drive strong performance throughout 2026 given its scale and operating discipline, Swiss Medical Network reinforced its leading position in the Swiss healthcare market through strategic acquisitions and expanded outpatient activities, focusing on disciplined capital deployment and the growth of their integrated care models. In the UK, Circle Health continues to perform well within the general acute segment, benefiting from private pay, utilization and higher acuity. Case mix Priory reports that demand for inpatient mental health services in the UK continues at record levels. Historically, the National Health Service has reimbursed private providers for a substantial majority of these patients, but as we have reported on previous earnings updates, the NHS is significantly reducing that reimbursement. In reaction, Priory continues to prioritize service line optimization, cost management and selective repositioning of certain facilities. We and Priory believe this to be a temporary condition, but the timing and degree of any recovery is unpredictable. For purposes of our reported Priory EBITDARM coverages in this morning's supplemental we have revised our allocated central cost better, reflecting retrospective, recent and future facility level actual performance. Applying these allocations retrospectively has the effect of reducing trailing twelve months coverage by 40 basis points for Priory by 20 basis points for the behavioral health property type and not at all for the consolidated portfolio. Turning to the US Portfolio, I'll begin with the operators most closely tied to recent transitions. At hsa, management is focused on improving its constrained liquidity and cash collections. In April, HSA engaged and fully onboarded Conifer to manage its revenue cycle operations. Additionally, HSA will be utilizing its own Meditech electronic health records system beginning tomorrow. These are critically important steps that HSA is confident will improve collections, drive operational efficiency and reduce IT expense. Management is also continuing efforts to add service lines, recruit physicians and improve the facilities and equipment. HSA recently obtained equipment financing and has already begun ordering high priority replacement equipment with these funds. Additionally, CMS recently granted contingent approval for the State of Florida's Medicaid Directed Payment Program. HSA expects a significant increase in their net benefit compared to 2025, which would substantially improve their liquidity position. HSA has numerous capital projects in process, including a new parking deck, structural and electrical recertification, wound care center improvements, elevator upgrades and modernization, roof restorations and replacement of critical equipment. Turning to Knorr operations have been stable in the first few months, with EBITDARM already in excess of its full contractual rent obligation, which goes into effect at the end of the year. Inpatient admissions are ahead of prior year and NORA is working to add service lines such as interventional radiology and restarting construction of a new emergency department at Culver City. This new State of the ART Edition includes 23 private patient rooms, increases treatment and office space by 80%, and fully meets state mandated seismic standards. This project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2027. We are encouraged by the steps Nor is taking to improve these facilities that anchor care for some of the most underserved communities in Los Angeles County. More broadly, across the transition to U.S. portfolio performance remains aligned with underwriting expectations. As Ed mentioned, Quorum and Honor Help are paying fully stabilized rent as of the third quarter 2025 and with HSA now ramped to 75%, we have line of sight toward full contractual rent across these assets as we move through the ramp period. Turning to the rest of our US Operators, Performance trends remain stable Earnest Health remains a standout across post acute rehabilitation with strong inpatient rehab performance improving operating leverage and balance sheet strengthening. Following its refinancing, Earnest plans to convert all 6 MPT owned LTCH facilities to IRFS by the end of 2026 as it transforms into a pure play rehab operator. Ernest Rehabilitation hospitals have historically had meaningfully higher EBITDARM coverages than their average LTCH at LifePoint or while performance has moderated from the elevated growth experienced in 2024, admissions and acuity continue to support stable cash generation. Following the balance sheet and portfolio repositioning actions discussed last quarter, Vibra's EBITDARM coverage improved to three times, driven by accelerating volumes across both the rehabilitation and and long term acute care segments. Fibra's California assets performed particularly well, including the Reading facility which is tracking ahead of MPT's underwriting expectations. As we look into 2026, we expect sustained progress around rent ramps, stabilization across transitioned assets and steady performance from our core operators. Collectively, these trends give us a clear view toward normalized contractual rent across the portfolio. As we approach 2027, we believe the portfolio is increasingly positioned to deliver durable sustainable cash flows and strategic growth opportunities over the long term.

Kevin thank you Rosa. Today we reported normalized Funds From Operations (FFO) of $0.14 per share for the first quarter of 2026 which was in line with our expectations. As we disclosed in last quarter's Results were approximately 3 to 4 cents higher than it otherwise would have been due to one time cash rent receipts. G&A expense was lower year over year in the quarter, primarily driven by the lower stock compensation expense due to the change in fair market value of certain cash settled awards in 2024 and 2025 of which no award has been earned or vested at this time. Additionally and is discussed in our Form 10-K filing, we moved seven additional legal entities into our UK restructure effective in the first quarter which resulted in a one time 44 million tax benefit in the first quarter. Steve

thank you Kevin. I have just a few brief comments. Our balance sheet is relatively unchanged from the fourth quarter. Our nearest maturity is a 500 million euro unsecured notes issue due in October of this year, which has a Coupon of only 0.99%. Our $200 million term loan will mature in June of 2027 as will our revolver subject to our extension right. Our $1.4 billion unsecured notes issue matures in October 2027. We retain the options that we have discussed on recent quarterly updates and we continue to plan around our ample security value and indenture flexibility to maximize delevering and interest coverage as our revenue continues to grow. As we have previously suggested, our near term use of capital for acquisitions is expected to be modest, strategic and accretive. During the quarter we completed only the 23 million Euro acquisition of a hospital in Germany that we had previously reported and had been negotiating for well over a year. Separately and again, consistent with our previous guidance that dispositions may continue at modest levels, we completed the sales of two small hospitals in the US Operationally, as already discussed, cash rent collections from the hospitals we re tenanted in September 2024 continue to be paid in accordance with the contractual ramp. With the exception of the small Ohio and Pennsylvania facilities that we have previously explained based on cash rent received for April, our annualized rent for these facilities, net of those we have sold, represents about 74% of the contractual cash rent that was required under the previous master lease. As at the time of the September 2024 transition and once HSA reaches its fully stabilized cash rent beginning in this year's fourth quarter, that percentage is expected to grow to about 98% of the previous rent. The remaining 2ish percent generally relate to the Ohio and Pennsylvania facilities. We again received no rent from these tenants in the first quarter and we believe it is increasingly unlikely that they will return to operational profitability in the immediate future, partially because local health regulators have not granted necessary approvals to reopen. Accordingly, we recognize an impairment of our loan collateral related to these 2 facilities. As Ed mentioned, we remain confident that our fourth quarter run rate for cash rents, including our portion of JV rents, will approximate $1 billion during the quarter. Prospect Medical Holdings completed the sales of its remaining hospitals and continues to collect patient and other receivables in the ordinary course. MPT's previously discussed Debtor-in-Possession (DIP) loan at quarter end was approximately $60 million and is secured primarily by the proceeds from the claims that the bankruptcy estate is litigating. As of March 31st. Those proceeds are estimated to substantially exceed our DIP Loan commitment. To the extent there is such an excess, we will also receive a significant but as yet undetermined portion over and above our DIP loan balance. While outstanding, the DIP loan accrues interest at all in rates approximating 16%, although we will recognize any such income only as received. And with that, I will turn the call back to the operator to cue any questions. Jeannie,

Got it. Okay. Just wanted to make sure that that was the right way to think about that. And then second question. I know you talked about maintaining financial flexibility as it relates to upcoming maturities, but can you just tell us if you were heading down that path today? Number one, where do you think refi are you largely looking, particularly for the 26 maturity at a refi? What would rates be? I mean, just talk, get a little more granular if you can about what we should be, what we should be expecting in the next couple of quarters there.

Yeah, we're not in a position to really know with any precision what a coupon may be that will be driven by a lot of things, including, you know, as you point out, the sequencing, what we might address first, what we might address comprehensively. I'll just point just for reference and nothing else. Our most recent secured lending has been done with our German portfolio that we did about a year ago at a 10 year, roughly 5 plus percent coupon. Obviously a little over a year ago we did secured senior notes that are today trading in the 6 to 7% range. I'm not predicting that that's what we'll be able to refinance at, but those are data points that we all have to look at.

Mike, answer the last part of that question first. The answer is yes, we think they'll use some of the DIP funding to repay our abl. We also believe that they are in a position now where they've got real interest in getting a permanent ablation which hopefully will replace our 100% of our ABL in the recent near future. Second part of the question was how they doing financially from a ebitdarm standpoint. They continue to perform exceptionally well. They're generating approximately three times ebitdarm coverage on a current cash rent basis, but they still are continuing not to collect as much cash as we and they would like to. If you remember recently in their press releases, they've entered into a transaction with Conifer to take over their revenue cycle management. That literally just happened last month. And they have just recently begun getting off of the old steward Meditech license and having their own literally going. The first hospital, I believe, was sometime in late April. They've gone from roughly a 78% to roughly an 82% in cash collections. That's a big number. But they need to get up obviously in the 90s for those numbers to work well.

No, we're hopeful that we're near the bottom of that. As I think I said or Rosa said in her prepared remarks, we think it's a temporary situation, but there's no predictability of that. Historically, private providers in the UK have provided a significant majority of all of the mental health, especially inpatient services. And so what that means is if the NHS is not paying, then those people are going untreated and we think that's unsustainable. So we're hopeful that at a trailing 12, 1.6 times coverage, and again, keep in mind that's an ebitdarm coverage that we're near the bottom, but there's no assurance of that. We're comfortable with our original underwriting. Our facilities continue to be fully paid rent. And I think again the biggest takeaway is this really isn't sustainable. But once again we can't predict the timing or the velocity of any recovery. Mike, it's really a political issue here. The good news for us and for all behavioral health operators in the UK is that demand is exceptionally strong, continues to increase. The NHS has limited the number of beds available in private care for NHS patients in the behavioral sector. Obviously, as Steve points out, that can't last forever.

Very limited. During the quarter the only working capital loan we made was to the small Pennsylvania tenant that I mentioned earlier, and that was for less than a million dollars. We previously reported we're funding through a secured loan the approximate $25 million cost of HSA's conversion to the Meditech EMR system that Rosa mentioned. That actually goes into effect. She may have said as early as today or tomorrow. We loaned about $13 million during the quarter under that loan. And then we also funded through a second secured loan Approximately $12 million in capitation liabilities that remained at the Prospect California hospitals when they exit bankruptcy very early this year.

We obviously get a lot of inbounds and have for the last 20 something years on different assets. And when those come in, we look at the total picture and whether or not it's something that we would like to get rid of or whether the price was high enough that it would be something that we would be willing to accept. We don't have a list of properties other than some of the few remaining steward closed facilities that we're actively marketing, but other than that, we don't have facilities that we're actively marketing.