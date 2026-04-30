Medical Properties Trust Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Medical Properties Trust reported steady financial performance with total portfolio EBITDARM coverage remaining stable at 2.5 times year-over-year.
The company's post-acute portfolio showed significant improvement, with EBITDARM increasing by approximately $80 million, led by substantial gains at Median, Earnest Health, and Vibra.
While the behavioral health portfolio faced challenges due to staffing shortages in the US and funding pressures in the UK, the company is taking strategic actions to address these issues.
The company is optimistic about reaching over a billion dollars in annualized cash rent by year-end, with specific progress in rent collections from tenants in Florida, Texas, Arizona, and Louisiana.
Medical Properties Trust's international assets, particularly in Germany and Switzerland, contributed positively, while Circle Health in the UK showed strong performance in the private pay segment.
HSA and other US operators are taking steps to improve operational efficiency and financial stability, including enhancing revenue cycle management and infrastructure upgrades.
The company reported a normalized FFO of $0.14 per share, in line with expectations, and highlighted a one-time $44 million tax benefit from restructuring.
Medical Properties Trust continues to maintain financial flexibility, with strategic, modest acquisitions and some asset dispositions, including a recent acquisition in Germany and sales of small US hospitals.
Full Transcript
Jeannie (Conference Operator)
Charles Lambert (Senior Vice President)
Ed Aldack
Rosa Williams (Senior Vice President of Operations and Secretary)
Kevin Hanna (Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer)
Steven Hamner (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Jeannie (Conference Operator)
at this time I would like to remind everyone, in order to ask a question, press Star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. Please limit to one question and one follow up. We will pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. And your first question comes from the line of Mike Mueller with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.
Mike Mueller (Equity Analyst)
Yes, I know you gave some color around the percentage of rents tied, I guess, the cash collections in April as compared to the prior master lease, but can you give us any more clarity in terms of the actual dollars dollar amounts collected? And are you still targeting that roughly 160 as it relates to that steward pool?
Charles Lambert (Senior Vice President)
We are, Mike. And when I gave those percentages 74%, 98%, that's with respect to that $160 million target amount. So going forward, again pro forma for what we collected in April, we'll be collecting 74% of that 160 million.
Mike Mueller (Equity Analyst)
Charles Lambert (Senior Vice President)
Mike Mueller (Equity Analyst)
Okay, appreciate it. Thank you.
Michael Carroll (Equity Analyst)
Can you guys provide us some color on HSA's current financial position? Just given the noise that has occurred over the past few months and will the Florida DPP payments that Rosa mentioned, will that just be used to catch up on their accounts payable, or do you think that they could use some of those proceeds to pay down the working capital loan that you have out to them?
Charles Lambert (Senior Vice President)
Michael Carroll (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's helpful. And then just switching to priority real quick. When Rosa was kind of highlighting that the NH payment reductions were dropped, did or reduced, when does that actually start hitting their P and L? So does the 1.6% coverage ratio in the supplemental, does that fully reflect those lower payments, or should we expect that coverage ratio to continue to drop as more quarters of that lower payment starts to roll on into that calculation?
Charles Lambert (Senior Vice President)
Michael Carroll (Equity Analyst)
And then just real quick, when you say it's temporary, do you think that the NHS could change those standards? And I'm assuming that's going to take some time, right? That's not going to happen in the next year or so.
Charles Lambert (Senior Vice President)
I don't know that we agree with that. With the amount of demand that you have for the patients there, it literally is just a funding and political issue. A political issue in the funding for the NHS and the demand in the public that they have access to behavioral health matters. It literally could be fixed overnight. I'm not suggesting that it will be, but it could be.
Michael Carroll (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks.
John Kielechewski (Equity Analyst)
Hi. Thank you. Good morning. My first question is just on the potential impacts of the one big beautiful build to your portfolio and you think about the flow throughs of once that bill is implemented, how will that affect your tenants and maybe specifically HSA as it's tracking towards. You said one time coverage at full rent.
Charles Lambert (Senior Vice President)
Yeah. John, from the big beautiful bill, overall, very broadly speaking, our operators do not believe overall that it will have a negative effect. There are obviously a few hospitals that will have more of an effect than it will on others. HSA is fortunate in their portfolio that they don't believe it will have a significant effect on negative effect on any of their facilities.
John Kielechewski (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's helpful, thank you. And then my second question is, did you lend to any of your tenants in the quarter?
Charles Lambert (Senior Vice President)
John Kielechewski (Equity Analyst)
Very helpful, thank you.
Pharrell Granath (Equity Analyst)
Hello, good morning, this is Farrell Granif. My first question was just about the dispositions. Quickly wanted to touch on the first quarter disposition that was expected that was mentioned on the last call. I believe it was with the Prospect remaining Waterbury asset. Was that completed in this quarter or is that still ongoing?
Charles Lambert (Senior Vice President)
Yes, the Waterbury transaction was completed in the quarter. I think I mentioned on my remarks that while those proceeds had been received and paid to us, the estate continues to collect receivables and will continue to do that probably for at least a few more months, just in the ordinary course. And those proceeds will also come in to repay our diplo.
Pharrell Granath (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. And then also, when just considering your portfolio, how do you evaluate potential targets for dispositions or is there a certain product that you're receiving inbound either as a value add or more stabilized assets that get more attention that you consider disposing of?
Charles Lambert (Senior Vice President)
Ed Aldeg (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Okay, thank you very much. There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to Ed Aldeg for closing remarks. Thank you very much. And as always, if you have any additional questions, don't hesitate to call us once the call is over. Thank you for your time,
Jeannie (Conference Operator)
ladies and gentlemen. That concludes today's call. Thank you all for joining. You may now disconnect.
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