Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
April 30, 2026 11:32 AM 24 min read

Acadian Asset Management Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/492537948

Summary

Acadian Asset Management reported a 21% increase in net income attributable to controlling interests and a 26% rise in EPS for Q1 2026, driven by increased management fees.

The company achieved a record $21.4 billion in positive net flows, marking nine consecutive quarters of positive net flows and a 61% increase in assets under management to $195.7 billion.

Investment performance was strong, with 96% of strategies by revenue outperforming benchmarks across 3, 5, and 10-year periods, despite market volatility.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 76%, and operating margin expanded to 38.1%, supported by improved operating leverage and increased management fees.

The company remains focused on AI and technology investments to enhance research and productivity, while maintaining a strong balance sheet with conservative leverage ratios.

Acadian Asset Management plans to continue returning excess capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, reflecting confidence in its growing management fee base.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Melody Wong (SVP Director of Finance and Investor Relations)

Kelly Young (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Scott Hynes (Chief Financial Officer)

Kelly Young (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

At this time, those with questions should lift their phone receiver and press STAR followed by the number one on their telephone keypad. To cancel a question, please press Star one again. Please hold for a brief moment while we compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Kenneth Lee with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Kenneth Lee (Equity Analyst)

Please go ahead hey good morning and thanks for taking my question just one on the institutional pipeline, wondering if you just provide a little bit more color in terms of, you know, what you're seeing within there. What's the composition of strategies, you know, between enhanced and it looks as if you gain some traction on the extension side there as well. Thanks.

Kelly Young (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Kenneth Lee (Equity Analyst)

Right. And just one follow up if I may. Average fee rates didn't change much quarter to quarter despite the sizable mandate inclusion there. Wondering whether there's a little bit of timing there in terms of impact. Wondering whether we should see Some impact on the average fee rates going forward given the mix shift there. Thanks.

Scott Hynes (Chief Financial Officer)

Kenneth Lee (Equity Analyst)

Gotcha, gotcha. And one just final one for me, seed capital investments there any particular outlook in terms of whether you could see that increasing over the near term? Just a little bit more color around that.

Scott Hynes (Chief Financial Officer)

Kenneth Lee (Equity Analyst)

Great, very helpful there. Thanks again.

Scott Hynes (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of John Dunn with Evercore. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

John Dunn (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. I wanted to ask about kind of just given where we are renewed demand for particular non US exposure but also the managed viral strategy which I think could benefit from the current environment.

Kelly Young (President and Chief Executive Officer)

John Dunn (Equity Analyst)

Got it. And maybe just if you could opine on kind of the dynamics and potential for, you know, for systematic taking, you know, potentially from private strategies and then also from the passive side.

Kelly Young (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Scott Hynes (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next call comes from the line of Michael Cypress with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Michael Cypress (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking the question more of a big picture question. With all the advances in data science and AI models entering the genship era, just curious how you see that impacting potentially the competitive landscape or systematic investing. What are the risks, if any of these quickly advancing models that could democratize access to folks creating systematic strategies, emerging new competitors.

Kelly Young (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Cypress (Equity Analyst)

And then could you just maybe elaborate on how are you using the newer generative AI tools as well as maybe even agentic AI tools across the firm today and how you're thinking about the opportunity set there?

Kelly Young (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Scott Hynes (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I'd like to turn the conference call back over to Kelly Young. Please go ahead.

Kelly Young (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, everyone, for joining us today, and we look forward to seeing many of you at our investor forum in Boston on May 19th. Have a great day.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved