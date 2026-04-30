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April 30, 2026 11:32 AM 43 min read

L3Harris Technologies Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/815487531

Summary

L3Harris Technologies reported a 15% organic revenue growth in Q1 2026, with operating income increasing by $125 million and a backlog almost doubling to over $40 billion.

The company highlighted its strategic focus on space sensing, missile defense, and ISR missionization, along with strong international demand, as key drivers for future growth.

L3Harris Technologies reaffirmed its full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $23 to $23.5 billion, with a 7% organic growth outlook and increased GAAP EPS guidance to $11.40 to $11.60.

Key strategic initiatives include the expansion of solid rocket motor production, a planned IPO for its Missile Solutions segment, and ongoing investments in technology and innovation.

Management emphasized the strong demand signals from global defense markets, with significant multi-year procurement opportunities and a robust international pipeline.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Tony Calderon (Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate Development)

Ken Sharp (Chief Financial Officer)

Chris Kubasic (Chairman and CEO)

Ken Sharp (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

John Godin (Equity Analyst at Citigroup)

Ronald Epstein (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)

Our next question comes from the line of Ronald Epstein with Bank of America. Please proceed with your question. Hey, thanks, guys. Good morning. Yeah, Chris, could we go a little deeper on what's going on in the space business? I mean, there was so much growth there. And I don't know what you can say around Golden Dome and what's going on there, but. But I'm certain if you can give

Chris Kubasic (Chairman and CEO)

any more color on that, everybody would appreciate it.

Miles Walton (Equity Analyst at Wolff Research)

Sheila Kayaglu (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

Our next question comes from the line of Miles Walton with Wolff Research. Please proceed with your question.

Seth Seatheman (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Doug Harnd (Equity Analyst at Bernstein)

Our next question comes from the line of Sheila Kayaglu with Jefferies. Please proceed with your question. Good morning, Chris and Ken. Chris, maybe digging into Ron's question a bit more. You had such stellar growth in space and mission systems. Can we talk about the ISR portfolio? How that did, was it, how is it growing? How's South Korea coming in? And can you maybe talk about the international pipeline there?

Noah Papanek (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Robert Stallard (Equity Analyst at Vertical Research)

Our next question comes from the line of Seth Seatheman with JP Morgan. Please proceed with your question.

Peter Arment (Equity Analyst at Baird)

Scott Mekis (Equity Analyst at Melius Research)

All right, just a quick add Chris. One, they're spectacular radios and they're great to have them in the hands of the war fighter. But we do expect the business to accelerate as the year progresses and get to our kind of guidance estimate.

Pete Skabitsky

All right, thanks for that.

Gautam Khanna (Equity Analyst at KD Cohen)

Our next question comes from the line of Doug Harnd with Bernstein. Please proceed with your question.

Ken Sharp (Chief Financial Officer)

Chris Kubasic (Chairman and CEO)

our next question comes from the line of Noah Papanek with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your question.

A

C

A

B

Our next question comes from the line of Robert Stallard with Vertical Research. Please proceed with your question.

A

B

Our next question comes from the line of Peter Arment with Baird. Please proceed with your question.

A

B

Our next question comes from the line of Scott Mekis with Melius Research. Please proceed with your question.

A

B

Our next question comes from the line of Pete Skabitsky with Olympic Global. Please proceed with your question.

A

B

Our final question today comes from the line of Gautam Khanna with KD Cohen. Please proceed with your question.

A

C

A

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