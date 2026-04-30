NexPoint Real Estate Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/883311867
Summary
NexPoint Real Estate reported Q1 2026 net income of $0.42 per diluted share, a decrease from $0.70 in Q1 2025 due to mark-to-market declines and changes in net assets related to CMBS VIEs.
The company successfully refinanced $180 million of senior unsecured notes with a $242 million total return swap facility, improving its balance sheet flexibility and providing $45 million of incremental capacity for new investments.
The portfolio consists of 90 investments totaling $1.1 billion, with a heavy focus on multifamily and life sciences sectors, and a geographical concentration in Massachusetts and Texas.
Guidance for Q2 2026 estimates earnings available for distribution at $0.43 per diluted share and cash available for distribution at $0.54 per diluted share at the midpoint.
Strategic initiatives include the deployment of AI for underwriting and portfolio monitoring, aiming to enhance decision-making and risk management.
Management emphasized the strong performance and credit profile of its portfolio, highlighting life sciences investments and the favorable residential market outlook.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Kristen Griffith (Investor Relations)
Paul Richards (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Matt McGregor (Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer)
OPERATOR
call over to the operator to take your questions. Thank you ladies and gentlemen. We will now begin the question and answer session. As a reminder to ask a question, please press the star button followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, please press star one again. One moment please for your first question. Your first question comes from the line of Jade Romani of kbw. Please go ahead.
Jade Romani (Analyst)
Thank you very much. Rates are trending higher year to date and was wondering what you think the impact to the recovery outlook will be particularly around multifamily as bridge loans taken out during the COVID years are up for maturity.
Matt McGregor (Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer)
Jade Romani (Analyst)
that would halt it. Or I would say liquidity is still very, very plentiful on the multifamily side. And I think what's even more important than that is we and I think the broader public REIT universe in the reporting yesterday and today are really starting to see the fundamentals in multifamily sector turn and firm up. You know, concessions are getting weaker. In our own portfolio, for example, concessions are down 100 by 50% from Q4.
Matt McGregor (Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer)
So all that is kind of offsetting, I think any near term interest rate rise as it relates to multifamily.
Gabriel Taghi (Analyst)
Matt McGregor (Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer)
So I do think we are different, I do think our exposure is different and I think it's again, more recent at a reset basis versus, you know, loans that were originated perhaps in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Gabriel Taghi (Analyst)
Thanks very much.
Matt McGregor (Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer)
Thanks, Jen.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Gabriel Taghi of Raymond James. Please go ahead.
Matt McGregor (Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer)
OPERATOR
Yeah, great. Great question.
E
D
payoff at some point this year.
E
F
Got it. That's really helpful. And then one more kind of just on the accounting side in the other income, right, the 17 million. Can you guys break out kind of the components of that all just for us before we get the queue, or do we need to wait for the queue for that. Yeah.
C
Hey, Gabe, a great question. I think we wait till the queue for that one. It'll give you, you know, a good breakdown of the other income. And, you know, we can provide a breakdown of the supplement as well, too, going forward for, you know, for better ant analysis.
F
Okay, cool. Thanks, guys.
A
There are no further questions at this time. And with that, I will now turn the call back over to the management team for final closing remarks. Please go ahead.
D
Thank you again for everyone's participation this
E
morning and look forward to speaking to you next quarter and providing another good update. Have a great day. Thanks.
A
Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's call. We thank you for participating. You may now disconnect your lines.
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