Transcript: Farmland Partners Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.
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View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/507399842
Summary
Farmland Partners reported a net income of $0.6 million for Q1 2026, slightly lower than the previous year.
The company maintains a strong liquidity position with $114 million in untapped credit, focusing on deleveraging the balance sheet.
Strategic disposition of volatile California property and redemption of CDSA preferred units were highlighted.
Guidance for 2026 reflects a reduced AFFO range due to increased credit loss provisions.
Management addressed impacts of geopolitical events on fertilizer and grain prices, with minimal direct effects on U.S. farmers.
Full Transcript
Janice (Operator)
Luca Fabri (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Christine Garrison (General Counsel)
Paul Pittman (Executive Chairman)
Luca Fabri (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Susan Landy (Chief Financial Officer)
Operator
At this time I would like to remind everyone, in order to ask questions, press STAR, then the number one on your telephone keypad. We will pause for just a moment to compile a Q and A roster. Your first question is coming from the line of John Masoka with B. Riley Securities. Please go ahead.
John Masoka (Equity Analyst)
Good morning. Good morning, John. Let me just kind of. Okay. So maybe just to clarify on the loan reserve increase, is that being tied to the performance of the borrower, is there something specific you're seeing there? It just seems like, you know, it seems like it's an older loan. Right. It's not new loans necessarily creating more reserves. So just kind of curious why the change if it kind of seemed like there wasn't a major change in the
Paul Pittman (Executive Chairman)
John Masoka (Equity Analyst)
Are those issues cause at all about a certain crop type having, having headwinds or is it more just very specific to the borrower?
Paul Pittman (Executive Chairman)
No, it's very, it's very specific to that borrower. It's not a crop type issue.
John Masoka (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And in terms of the size of the outstanding loan program, I mean is any of that kind of Maintained size and kind of growing interest income tied to extensions on that particular, with that particular borrower or is it just kind of more broadly either extensions or new loans?
Paul Pittman (Executive Chairman)
Some of the extensions and some of the increased interest rates are related to that buyer or that borrower.
John Masoka (Equity Analyst)
Shifting gears maybe a little bit. Has the conflict in the Middle east and maybe some of the uncertainty around prices impacted the disposition market for transactions to the extent you're still really looking for more kind of sale opportunities within your portfolio if you're non core portfolio?
Paul Pittman (Executive Chairman)
John Masoka (Equity Analyst)
Okay, and then you talked a little bit about kind of the impact or non impact of fertilizer prices. This is someone who's much closer to kind of the farm economy than most other people on the call. How impactful has the increase in diesel prices been? And is that something that can maybe be even more meaningful for farmers versus fertilizer or something where it's just a relatively small portion of the overall cost of running the farm?
Paul Pittman (Executive Chairman)
John Masoka (Equity Analyst)
I appreciate all the color. I'll see the floor. Thank you very much.
Operator
There's no other questions in queue at this time. There's one that just came in. It's coming from the line of Susie Hyde with Raymond James. Please go ahead.
Susie Hyde (Equity Analyst)
Luca Fabri (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Now, as we've discussed, that's our priority right now on capital allocation, is frankly delivering. But we remain, as Paul mentioned, we remain very, very opportunistic on the stock price in watching it and implementing potential stock repurchases.
Susie Hyde (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thank you. That's all I had.
Operator
Your next question is coming from the line of John Masoka with B. Riley Securities. Please go ahead.
John Masoka (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, just a quick follow up one, any kind of outlook currently for what you would expect the rate to be on the repricing of the term loan number seven.
Luca Fabri (President and Chief Executive Officer)
I'm going to turn that over to Luca or Susan if you want to make a comment there.
Susan Landy (Chief Financial Officer)
At this point, we're expecting it to be fairly in line with what we did with the two that occurred in Q1.
Luca Fabri (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah. I would expect to add on that that the expect the spread to be consistent. But of course your guess on rates is as good as mine.
John Masoka (Equity Analyst)
And does that lock in in June or is it locked in in advance of the actual change?
Susan Landy (Chief Financial Officer)
It locks in June, just before. Yeah. So it will be late May, early June.
John Masoka (Equity Analyst)
Okay, perfect. Thank you very much. That's it for me.
Operator
There's no questions in queue at this time. That concludes our Q and A session. I will now turn the conference back over to Luca Fabbri for closing remarks. Please go ahead.
Luca Fabri (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Janice. We appreciate your interest in our company and look forward to updating you on our activities and results in the coming quarters. Have a great day, everybody.
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