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April 30, 2026 11:27 AM 54 min read

Eli Lilly Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/36omdr79/

Watch this earnings call stream on YouTube.

Summary

Eli Lilly reported a 56% increase in revenue for Q1 2026, driven by strong performance from key products such as Mounjaro and Zepbound.

The company highlighted the successful launch of Zondeo, an oral GLP1 therapy for weight management, and its strategic plans for expanding approval and access globally.

Eli Lilly increased its 2026 revenue guidance by $2 billion, expecting full-year revenue between $82 and $85 billion, driven by strong product performance and strategic initiatives.

The company announced several business development transactions, including acquisitions to bolster its pipeline in autoimmune, sleep disorders, and cancer treatment.

Management emphasized the importance of strategic initiatives such as the Lilly Employer Connect platform and the Medicare GLP1 bridge program to expand access to obesity medications.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Mike Zippar (Senior Vice President of Investor Relations)

Dave Ricks (Chair and CEO)

Lucas Montagne

Dan Skaronski (Chief Scientific and Product Officer)

Dave Ricks (Chair and CEO)

Mike Zippar (Senior Vice President of Investor Relations)

to Mike for the Q and A session. Great. Thank you Dave. We'd like to take as many questions as possible. So consistent with prior quarters, please limit yourself to a single one part question. Paul, please provide the instructions for how to join the queue and then we're ready for the first caller.

OPERATOR

Jeff Meacham (Equity Analyst)

Dave Ricks (Chair and CEO)

Chris Schott (Equity Analyst)

Patrick Johnson (President of Lilly International)

Seamus Fernandez (Equity Analyst)

Ken Custer (President of Lilly Cardiometabolic Health)

Alex Hammond (Equity Analyst)

Ilya Yoffa

Evan Segerman (Equity Analyst)

Paul, the next question will be from Evan Segerman from BMO Capital. Evan, your line is live. Hi guys. Thank you so much for taking my question bigger picture strategically, as you think about the next levers of growth for the business. What do you need to see from either the ini, neuroscience or oncology franchises to kind of match the scale of the obesity metabolic businesses or particular assets? Is it BD or something else? Thank you.

Dan Skaronski (Chief Scientific and Product Officer)

Asad Haider (Equity Analyst)

Ilya Yoffa

Lucas Montagne

James Shin (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks Lucas. Paul, next caller please. The next question will be from James Shin from Deutsche Bank. James, your line is live.

Dave Ricks (Chair and CEO)

Mohit Pansal (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you, Dave. Next question please. Paul. The next question is coming from Mohit Pansal from Wells Fargo. Mohit, your line is live. Great. Thank you very much for taking my question and congrats on the progress.

Ilya Yoffa

I just want to touch upon the Employer Connect program that you are embarking upon. So it seems like the insurance, commercial insurance has been relatively stable year over year, so this seems to be the way to grow it. And employers are worried about their cost long term and everything. So we'd love to understand what are the steps to convince employers to buy in into the Employer Connect program and the mechanics of it. Thank.

Terrence Flynn (Equity Analyst)

Thanks Mohit Ilyak, do you want to make a few comments about Employer Connect and the progress and focus? Sure.

Dave Ricks (Chair and CEO)

Umar Rafat (Equity Analyst)

Lucas Montagne

Thanks for the question, Terrence. We'll go to Dave to talk a bit about the portfolio strategy and leveraging dtc.

Dave Ricks (Chair and CEO)

OPERATOR

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