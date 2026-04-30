Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
April 30, 2026 11:24 AM 56 min read

Transcript: Martin Marietta Materials Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/eajqs9v6/

Summary

Martin Marietta Materials reported a strong start to 2026 with a 17% increase in revenue, reaching $1.4 billion, driven by a 7.2% growth in organic aggregate shipments.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $2.43 billion at the midpoint, citing robust infrastructure and non-residential demand.

The Quikrete Asset Exchange was completed, providing $450 million for further aggregate acquisitions, and the acquisition of New Frontier Materials is expected to close in the second half of the year.

Operational highlights include the strongest first-quarter safety performance in the company's history and record first-quarter shipments in core aggregates and specialties business.

Management emphasized confidence in the durability of construction demand, driven by ongoing infrastructure investment and strong non-residential construction activity.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jacqueline Rooker (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Ward Nye (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Petro (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Ward Nye (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Ward Nye (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Trey Grooms

That did. That was super helpful, Ward. And specifically on that 36 million you're talking about for 2Q, I'm guessing it'd be more weighted there.

Ward Nye (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Any color, just for our modeling, it is weighted more there. I'll turn it over to Michael to talk to you a little bit more about any modeling questions you may have.

Michael Petro (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Trey Grooms

Got it. All right, thanks for the color. I'll pass it on.

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of Catherine Thomson with Thomson Research Group. Your line is open.

Catherine Thomson

Ward Nye (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Catherine Thomson

It does. Thank you.

Ward Nye (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Katherine.

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of Adam Tolheimer with Thompson Davis. Your line is open.

Adam Tolheimer

Hey, good morning, guys. Nice quarter. Adam, three part question on M and A. Can you give us any early thoughts? I know it's only been a couple months on Quikrete, on New Frontier. Are there any kind of unique synergy opportunities there? And then lastly on the M and A pipeline and outlook for deals from here.

Ward Nye (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Adam Tolheimer

Thank you, Ward.

Ward Nye (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)

You're very welcome.

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of Anthony Pettinari with Citi. Your line is open.

Anthony Pettinari

Ward Nye (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Anthony Pettinari

No, that's extremely helpful. I'll turn it over.

Ward Nye (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Anthony. Take care.

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from Tyler Brown with Raymond James. Your line is open.

Ward Nye (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Hey, good morning, Tyler. How are you?

Tyler Brown

Michael Petro (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Tyler Brown

Yeah, just. No, just that the, the algorithm that you guys laid out at Capital Markets Day is, is firmly intact. That's kind of the takeaway.

Michael Petro (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Ward Nye (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Tyler Brown

Yeah. Nope. Very, very helpful and very much appreciate the DNA disclosure. Thank you.

Ward Nye (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Tyler.

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of Phil Ing with Jefferies. Your line is open.

Jesse

Hey, guys, good morning. It's Jesse on for Phil, just on QuickRead. Was there any disruption in them announcing pricing to start the year just with the pending transaction? And I know it kind of closed a little bit later than maybe you expected. Are you still able to announce kind of mid years in some of those territories that you just acquired? Thank you for the question.

Ward Nye (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jesse

Okay, great. And then just one quick follow up. You've had specialties in the premier business for a couple quarters now. Anything that's kind of sticking out to you, either incremental opportunities or anything that you're kind of more convicted in having owned it for a couple quarters.

Ward Nye (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jesse

Appreciate the color. Thanks.

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of Angel Castillo with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open. Hi.

Angel Castillo

Ward Nye (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Angel Castillo

Ward Nye (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Angel Castillo

Very helpful. Thanks so much Ford.

Ward Nye (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of Stephen Fisher with ubs. Your line is open.

Stephen Fisher

Ward Nye (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Stephen Fisher

And if you had a comment on the RESI business expectation for the second half, that would be great as well.

Ward Nye (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Stephen Fisher

Thank you so much.

Ward Nye (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of Rohit Seth with B. Riley Securities. Your line is open.

Rohit Seth

Hey, thanks for taking my question. You started talking about the network optimization a couple of quarters ago. Just want to get an update on how things are trending in the first quarter.

Ward Nye (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Rohit Seth

All right, thank you. And just to clarify on the guidance in terms of the upside levers that you guys have, it's the mid year pricing that's not in the guidance. The network optimization that you're going to address at mid year's also not in the guidance. And then the NFM acquisition as well, correct?

Ward Nye (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)

That's exactly right. So those are all, I'm going to say more than potential upsides to the guide. Those will all be, I think, meaningful upsides to the guide.

Rohit Seth

All right. Thank you.

Ward Nye (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of Garrick Schmoy with Loop Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Zach Pacheco

Good morning. This is actually Zach Pacheco on for Garrick today. Thanks for taking my question. Just a quick one on the bidding environment. Just curious, given oil inflation pressure, are you seeing any rebidding right now or is that not really something popping up? Thanks.

Ward Nye (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, it's a good question. And the short answer is no, we really haven't seen that. It's been pretty steady, pretty consistent, no real surprises there. If we see anything that's different than that, we'll obviously talk about it at half year. But as we're sitting here toward the end of April, it has largely been a non event. But it's a good question.

Zach Pacheco

Thank you.

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of Mike Dudas with Vertical Research. Your line is open.

Mike Dudas

Ward Nye (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Petro (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Mike Dudas

Excellent, gentlemen. Thank you.

Ward Nye (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of David McGregor with Longbow Research. Your line is open.

David McGregor

Ward Nye (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)

David McGregor

No, that was pretty good, Ward. Maybe just I wanted to get your temperature on mid year pricing as well and any features of how you're pursuing increases this year that could make them more impactful to second half realizations than they would normally be. Yeah, just a compounding benefit into the new year.

Ward Nye (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)

David McGregor

Got it. Thanks for all that, Ward. Appreciate it.

Ward Nye (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Take care, David.

OPERATOR

And our final question comes from the line of Ivan Yee with Wolff Research. Your line is open.

Ivan Yee

Hey, good morning. Thanks for squeezing me in here. Last week CSX on their earnings call highlighted a large expansion of a Martin Marietta Materials loading facility in Florida. Can you just comment on this a little more? How much are volumes increasing through this facility and is this supporting data centers growth in particular? And lastly, what are the cost advantages you're experiencing from shipping more rail versus truck. Thank you.

Ward Nye (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)

You know what, I'll take the front end of that. Michael will take some of that as well. So we'll split this up a little bit.

Michael Petro (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Ivan Yee

Thank you.

Ward Nye (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Very helpful.

OPERATOR

Thank you Anna.

Ward Nye (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved