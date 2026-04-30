Transcript: SunCoke Energy Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.
This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.
The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=RDZPXkjz
Summary
SunCoke Energy reported a consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $56.5 million for Q1 2026, reflecting strong operational execution despite severe winter weather and turbine failure impacts.
The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, marking the 27th consecutive quarter of dividend distribution, indicating a commitment to shareholder returns.
SunCoke Energy reaffirmed its full-year 2026 consolidated adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $230 to $250 million, driven by strong operational execution and improved market conditions.
The industrial services segment saw a significant increase in adjusted EBITDA to $26.2 million, primarily due to the integration of Phoenix and improved terminal handling volumes.
SunCoke Energy ended Q1 with a cash balance of $104.4 million and total liquidity of $262 million, enabling continued debt paydown and dividend payouts.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Sharon Doyle (IR Manager)
Kathryn Gates
Shantanu Agrawal (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Kathryn Gates
OPERATOR
Nathan Martin (Equity Analyst)
Thanks, operator. Good morning everyone. Just to start out, within the domestic Coke segment, adjusted EBITDA per ton, I guess roughly $42, obviously below the $48 to $50 per ton full year guidance that you guys just reiterated, what was the main driver or drivers there? You know, how much of that was lower power sales, maybe at Middletown? And then can you guys help us bridge kind of that four year range as we move throughout the rest of the year?
Shantanu Agrawal (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Nathan Martin (Equity Analyst)
Shantanu Agrawal (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Nathan Martin (Equity Analyst)
Okay, got it? And then those costs just jump into SG&A for a second. Was that kind of behind the increase there in the quarter? Was that the, you know, the. It. I think bonus expense items maybe you previously mentioned as well. And how should we think about SG&A kind of going forward?
Shantanu Agrawal (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
No. So you know, in 2025, you know, the accrual for the bonuses are different for 25 versus 26 given the performance of the company. And that Is the main driver of the difference in sga?
Nathan Martin (Equity Analyst)
Should we expect it to kind of repeat at that level, Shantanu, or will it kind of come back down a little bit from the first quarter? Q1 20, 26 should be the run rate for the rest of the year. Okay, got it. I'll leave it there. Jump back in the queue. Appreciate the time.
Shantanu Agrawal (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Thanks, Nate.
OPERATOR
Again, if you have a question, please press star and then one. The next question will come from Henry Hurl with B. Riley Securities. Please go ahead.
Henry Hurl (Equity Analyst)
Thank you, operator. And good morning, everyone. To start off, I wanted to ask to what extent could your logistics terminals be a beneficiary of the Section 303 DPA determination on the coal supply chains and export terminals? And then could you guys pursue potential DoD funding as well? Thanks.
OPERATOR
Yeah, thanks for your question.
Kathryn Gates
Henry Hurl (Equity Analyst)
Got it, thank you. And then are you guys able to share specifically what percent or what share the volumes at CMT or thermal export tons?
Shantanu Agrawal (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
So Henry, going forward, you know, we like, since it's one segment, the industrial services, we are not kind of breaking out. We are giving one number for our terminals and one number for like the Phoenix business,, the steel customer volume service. But you know, if you go back and look at historical data where we used to break out, the ratio should remain the same. That should kind of give you a good guidance on what those numbers are.
Henry Hurl (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thank you. And given the conflict in the Middle east over the past couple months, have you seen kind of sizable increase in those export thermal tons? Would that be fair to say?
Kathryn Gates
Henry Hurl (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thanks for the time, guys. And continued best of luck.
Kathryn Gates
Thank you.
OPERATOR
This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Kathryn Gates for any closing remarks.
Kathryn Gates
Thank you all again for joining us this morning and for your continued interest in SunCoke. Let's continue to work safely today and every day.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.