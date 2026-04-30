WESCO Intl Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, WESCO Intl (NYSE:WCC) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
WESCO Intl reported strong Q1 2026 results with record sales of $6.1 billion, up 14% year-over-year, driven by a 70% increase in data center sales.
The company achieved significant profit growth, with adjusted EBITDA up 25% and a 52% increase in adjusted EPS, supported by gross margin expansion and strong operating leverage.
WESCO Intl raised its full-year 2026 outlook, expecting sales growth of 6-9% and adjusted EPS between $15 and $17, reflecting continued positive business momentum despite macroeconomic uncertainties.
Operational highlights include record backlog growth of 22%, strong cash flow generation, and successful refinancing that improves liquidity and reduces interest expenses.
Management highlighted strategic initiatives focused on scaling business in high-growth markets, improving operating leverage, and enhancing working capital efficiency.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Hello and welcome to Wesco's 2026 first quarter earnings call. I would like to remind you that all lines are in listen only mode throughout the presentation. If you would like to ask a question, please press STAR followed by one on your telephone keypad. Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now hand the call over to Scott Gaffner, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations to begin
Scott Gaffner (Senior Vice President, Investor Relations)
John Engel (Chairman, President and CEO)
Neal Dev
OPERATOR
Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press STAR followed by one on your telephone keypad. Please limit your questions to to one question and one follow up. Our first question today comes from David Manthey with Baird. Please go ahead.
David Manthey (Equity Analyst at Baird)
John Engel (Chairman, President and CEO)
David Manthey (Equity Analyst at Baird)
Thanks for that John. And I agree. Maybe I could ask Neil, from the first conversation that you and I had, I get the impression that you're a deal guy at heart. And could you just discuss as you settle in here how you find the Wesco MA process and what you think about the pipeline, your general thoughts on consolidation going forward.
Neal Dev
John Engel (Chairman, President and CEO)
All right, I appreciate your thoughts, Neil. Thank you and thanks, John. Thanks, Dave.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Dean Dre with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Kenny Steam
Hi, this is Kenny Steam. I'm for Dean. Today I did want to ask you about data center. Can you unpack the data center strengths? Given your clear outperforming the peers here, where are you gaining share of wallet? How's the growth rate different across the gray space, white space and services? And maybe a related question to that is what's driving the step down in data center growth rate in the back half in your guidance? Thank you.
John Engel (Chairman, President and CEO)
Kenny Steam
Thank you, I appreciate that. And just sticking with CSS, another really good double digit increment of margins for this segment this quarter. Just curious what needs to happen for this double digit increment of margins to be sustainable and potentially move towards the mid teens given you're still executing on this large project.
John Engel (Chairman, President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Appreciate that, thank you. The next question comes from Sam Darkatch with Raymond James. Please go ahead.
Sam Darkatch (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)
John Engel (Chairman, President and CEO)
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Guy Hardwick with Barclays. Please go Ahead.
Guy Hardwick (Equity Analyst at Barclays)
Hi, good morning, John. I wanted to just click on the point you brought up earlier about backlog growing faster than sales in Q1. So organic sales up 12, backlog up 22%. At what point does do sales catch up with backlog or does backlog really underpin 2027 revenues? I think you said that they're lengthening somewhat.
John Engel (Chairman, President and CEO)
Guy Hardwick (Equity Analyst at Barclays)
Just a follow up the 14% backlog growth in EE's which is the fastest for three years. I was just wondering how much of that was driven by data center projects.
John Engel (Chairman, President and CEO)
Guy Hardwick (Equity Analyst at Barclays)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Christopher Glenn with Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.
Christopher Glenn (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer)
John Engel (Chairman, President and CEO)
Neal Dev
Christopher Glenn (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer)
Great color. Thanks. Yeah, I think I'll leave it there. Oh well actually one on WDCS I think you mentioned that's now mixed accretive and CSS just kind of, you know, curious. Maybe double click on that. And I imagine if we look at your historical top five to 10 suppliers for Wesco Enterprise that there's probably been some swapping there as WDCS has ramped so prolifically. Wondering if there's anything kind of interesting in that bank
John Engel (Chairman, President and CEO)
Christopher Glenn (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer)
Was there a follow up, Mr. Glenn? Oh, no, sorry, just taking all that down. Appreciate the color and talk soon.
John Engel (Chairman, President and CEO)
Thanks. Thanks. Thanks, Chris.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Ken Newman with Keybanc Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Hey, thanks.
Ken Newman (Equity Analyst at Keybanc Capital Markets)
Good morning guys. Neil. Morning, Ken. And looking forward to working with you. Morning, John.
John Engel (Chairman, President and CEO)
Thanks, Ken.
Ken Newman (Equity Analyst at Keybanc Capital Markets)
John Engel (Chairman, President and CEO)
Neal Dev
Just one minor point, Ken, to add to John, as a new guy coming in, I've been super impressed in terms of the coordinated effort that we have across all three SVUs in terms of our go to market effort on the data center side. So we really go to market as one Wesco across all three SVUs across the white and gray space. But every customer buys differently and so then we let the customer decide in terms of where our value proposition resonates or not.
Ken Newman (Equity Analyst at Keybanc Capital Markets)
Very helpful. Appreciate it.
OPERATOR
The last question today will be from Patrick Shauman with J.P. morgan, please. Go ahead.
Patrick Shauman (Equity Analyst at J.P. Morgan)
John Engel (Chairman, President and CEO)
Neal Dev
John Engel (Chairman, President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Best luck. This concludes our.
John Engel (Chairman, President and CEO)
Okay, I think. Yep. Thank you. I think we've addressed all your questions so we're going to bring the call to a close. There's no one left in the queue, which is great. We've got a lot of calls lined up for today and tomorrow. We look forward to speaking with you in the follow ups. Thank you all for your support. It's very much appreciated. We expect to announce our second quarter earnings on Thursday, July 30th. So have a great day.
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