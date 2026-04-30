Tetra Technologies Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

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Thank you for standing by. My name is Carly and I will be your conference operator today. At this time I would like to welcome everyone to the Tetra Technologies Inc. 1Q 2026 earnings conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question during this time, simply press STAR followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, press Star one again. Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to Curt Halliott. Please go ahead.

Hey, Good morning and thank you for joining Tetra's first quarter 2026 earnings call. Speakers on today's call will be Brady Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Sanderson, Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, I'd like to call your attention to the Safe harbor statement in our Form 10Q. Some of the remarks we make today may be forward looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties as outlined in our SEC filings. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. In addition, we may refer to adjusted ebitda, free cash flow and other non GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our press release for GAAP reconciliations and note that these reconciliations are not a substitute for GAAP financials. As such, we encourage you to Refer to our 10Q that was filed yesterday. After Brady and Matt provide their comments, we will open the line for Q and A. I'll now turn the call over to Brady.

Thank you Kurt and good morning everyone. Welcome to Tetra's first quarter 2026 earnings call. I'll walk through the very positive first quarter highlights how Tetra is positioned in this uniquely uncertain time and the progress towards our 2030 targets before turning it over to Matt to cover more detailed financials and the balance sheet. Despite the backdrop of one of the most tumultuous periods in the history of the oil and gas industry, we started 2026 with one of the strongest first quarter performances in the company's past 10 years. If we exclude the benefit of the Gulf of Mexico Neptune project. In the first quarter of last year, revenue of 156 million and adjusted EBITDA of 26 million were 10 year highs, as were the first quarter results for both Brazil and Gulf of Mexico. In addition, the industrial chemicals and production testing subsegments each delivered 10 year high revenues with strong margin contributions. What encourages us most about our results is that the operational and financial fundamentals for each of our segments and many of our subsegments are improving even before the benefit of current elevated oil prices and potential increased customer spending activity at current oil prices. We anticipate offshore projects could be pulled forward into unconventional activity in the US will eventually respond. Combine this with the significant growth opportunities laid out in our One Touch Tetra 2030 strategy, which while I will update later on our call, we feel very good about how Tetra's position for 2026 in the coming years regarding the ongoing conflict in the Middle east and given that this region has historically accounted for about 5% of the company's revenue, we do not expect an overall negative impact on our financial results. That is because what we have seen so far is activity in our core business regions of the U.S., Europe and Latin America will likely offset any reductions that may occur in our Middle east business. This applies to our supply chain as well since all of our chemical manufacturing plants are located in the United States and Europe and our elemental bromine is sourced from Arkansas which is also location of our critical minerals resources. Over the longer term it remains to be seen how developments in the Persian Gulf and Middle east will impact the global oil and gas markets and our business, but in general we believe it could boost investment in the US and international oil convention activity and provide tailwinds to an already robust offshore and deep water outlook for completion fluids and products.. Our industrial chemicals business had a record setting first quarter with revenue up 15% year over year and 13% quarter over quarter. For the first time since 2021 when energy services were suppressed due to COVID 19, it accounted for over 50% of the total first quarter segment revenue. Higher pressure gas plays in South Texas and the western Haynesville supporting Gulf Coast LNG plants are driving higher volumes of higher value completion fluids. Increasing pressures in West Texas due to disposal of well pore space are also contributing to higher density fluids for well workovers. Looking forward, we're well positioned heading into our Traditional European seasonal second quarter peak for completion fluid. Energy Services Q1 revenue and adjusted EBITDA in Brazil were at a 10 year high. Although we did not execute any Neptune jobs, our first quarter fluids business in the Gulf of Mexico, excluding NEPTUNE work in the first quarter of last year also recorded a 10 year high in revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Regarding NEPTUNE projects, we're very encouraged by the growing pipeline. The trend toward deeper hotter wells in the Gulf of Mexico continues as evidenced by very strong first quarter revenues for our highest density zinc bromide completion fluid for the water and flowback business. Despite US frac fleets down 24% year over year and a slow January due to freezing weather. Our Overall revenue was up 1% year over year and 3% quarter over quarter. Our production testing subsegment reached a 10 year high in the Q1 revenue as our automated sandstorm technology continues to gain market share across the unconventional land operations in the us, Argentina and the Middle East. Our strategy to grow this segment internationally has been successful and for the first time in the last 10 years, international production testing revenue was over 50% of the total PT subsegment revenue. Looking ahead to the rest of 26, significant uncertainty remains for oil and gas prices. However, given our geographic footprint, we believe any headwinds from the Middle east will be offset by the strength of our other geomarkets. We expect to gain further clarity on customer activity on offshore and outside of the Middle east as we move through the second quarter. For now, we are maintaining our prior 26 guidance of single digit revenue growth over 2025 with completion fluid margins between 25 and 30% and water flow back in the mid teens. Turning to our strategic progress towards our One Tetra 2030 objectives, at our Investor day last September we outlined a clear strategic path for the company. Although much has changed in the world since that event, our view of the company's key growth trajectories across deep water specialty chemicals, electrolytes for battery energy storage, critical minerals and desalination of produced water has strengthened. We expect bromine demand to support our deep water completion fluids and battery storage electrolytes to double by 2030, driving the need for and reliable access to cost effective elemental bromine, the critical feedstock. This has become more evident with the current events in the Middle east as well. Over 50% of the global bromine supply comes from that region. Our bromine plant project in Southwest Arkansas continues to proceed on time and on budget. Phase two of the project is underway with phase three slated for 2027 and first production at the start of 2028. The plant is designed to have an annual capacity of up to 75 million pounds, more than double our existing long term third party supply agreement. Tetra's electrolyte revenue grew meaningfully in 2025 as the US Energy Information Administration reports that a record 15 gigawatts of utility scale battery storage was added to the grid in 25. The EIA projects that another record 24 gigawatts is planned for 2026, representing a 60% growth rate as artificial intelligence and cloud computing drive rapid growth in data center power demand, scalable long duration energy storage is becoming increasingly critical. Tetra's proprietary pure flow zinc bromide is a key input for these systems, supporting safe, non flammable performance at utility scale. Tetra's OASIS TDS end to end desalination of produced water for beneficial reuse continues to gain momentum with multiple engineering efforts and customer commercial engagements. Since achieving 24.7 steady state operations 60 days ago, our Permian Basin pilot project has operated at over 96% uptime and continues to meet our performance specifications. We believe that behind the meter, power generation, access to affordable natural gas and land and other factors will drive significant data center growth in West Texas and accelerate the produced water desalination market well ahead of our 2030 targets. Regulatory agencies continue to focus on understanding the technology, setting permitting standards and encouraging the industry to bring solutions to the produced water disposal challenge. TETRA is honored to participate in the National Petroleum Council Produced Water Committee and to support the recently announced U.S. environmental Protection Agency Reuse Action Plan 2.0. Regarding Tetra's lithium and magnesium critical mineral resources in Arkansas, we continue to advance relationships with technology providers and conduct engineering studies. We have formed a joint venture with Magrathea Metals to advance domestic magnesium metal production and monetize this asset. The JV will leverage our specialty chemical processing expertise and large scale magnesium resource base combined with Magrathea's proprietary electrolytic magnesium production technology which has been partially underwritten by the US Department of War. In April, Magrathea successfully converted Tetras Mac OVA brine rich in magnesium into a high purity magnesium metal at its small pilot operation in the San Francisco Bay area. The JV named Arkansas Magnesium is currently conducting engineering studies for a first of a kind demonstration plant planned for colocation at the Evergreen Bromine site in Arkansas for lithium. A strong rebound in lithium carbonate prices over the past six months has led us to look at options to accelerate the development of our evergreen 585,000 metric ton lithium carbonate resources. As a reminder, Evergreen is a 6,900 acre brine unit in southwest Arkansas on which Tetra owns 65% of the brine mineral rights and ExxonMobil owns 35%. The combination of current LCE prices of around 25,000 per metric ton and efficiency advances in direct lithium extraction technology are making this a very attractive option to accelerate more to come as we look at ways to advance this opportunity. With that, I'll turn the call over to Matt.

Thank you Brady. Good morning everybody. Completion Fluids and products revenue of 92 million adjusted EBITDA 26 million increased 10% and 12% respectively relative to Q4 2025. The sequential increase was driven by higher sales volumes in our industrial chemicals business and ongoing deep water projects in the Gulf of America and Brazil that Brady referenced earlier Year over year completion fluids and products revenue and adjusted EBITDA decreased 1% and 23% respectively. As a reminder, our first half 2025 results included high impact Tetra NEPTUNE projects which we previously noted we do not expect to repeat in the first half of this year. That said, the pipeline of deep water and high pressure high temperature completion opportunities continues to grow. With our best in class service delivery and unique fluid chemistry solutions, we're well positioned to participate in a forecasted growth in offshore deepwater activity. As Brady mentioned earlier, geopolitical unrest in Europe and the Middle east has led to rapid shifts in global market dynamics. As a result, offshore activity in the Middle east has slowed and logistics into the region continue to face higher costs and shipping delays. Our exposure in the region is relatively small compared with our overall business, but some of our Q2 2026 completion fluid sales in the Middle east could be delayed. However, as mentioned, our calcium chloride and bromine based completion fluids are manufactured outside the Middle East. As such, our fluid production has been unaffected and we are seeing an increased number of spot sales inquiries from regions and customers we have not historically supported which could more than offset any delays for water and flowback services. Revenue of 65 million increased 3% sequentially and 1% year over year. To put our performance in context, during the same 12 month period US FRAC activity declined more than 24% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA of 9 million increased 20% sequentially and 9% from the prior year. The improvement in profitability was driven by cost reduction initiatives and continued market penetration of higher margin automation technology outside the US Project startups in the Vaca Morda Basin will enable us to double revenue in Argentina in 2026 at margins that are overall accretive to this segment compared with the broader market conditions. Our outperformance highlights the strength of our service delivery, our differentiated technology and our geographical diversification. As commodity prices have increased and the 12 month strip price remains above what the market projected at the start of this year, we are seeing our customers consider increasing their activity plans for 2026. Should this occur, we are well positioned to incrementally benefit from any increase in activity in US Shale basins that may result from higher oil and gas prices. Regarding our capital structure, we had $36 million in cash and a total debt of $182 million at the end of the quarter, resulting in a net leverage ratio of 1.5 times. Cash used in operating activities was 12 million. Total CAPEX was 19 million, including 8.4 million for our Arkansas Bromine project. Total adjusted free cash flow was a use of 32 million and base business adjusted free cash flow was a use of 23.5 million. The use of cash was driven by higher incentive compensation tied to our strong 2025 financial results, our three year return on net capital invested and our exceptional total shareholder return performance. Cash use also reflected a build in our AR balance at the end of the quarter and the seasonal inventory builds in Europe which will be monetized in Q2. We expect to generate positive base business free cash flow in 2026 with that cash being reinvested in our Arkansas Bromine plant. Overall we are off to a strong start and remain confident in our ability to deliver solid financial results this year while continuing to advance towards our 2030 targets. The global market conditions continue to evolve, but overall they're providing modest tailwinds for the markets that we serve. I'll now turn the call back to Brady for his closing comments.

Well, thanks Matt. And again, despite the continued uncertainty caused by the conflict in the Persian Gulf, the long term outlook for our business appears to be even better than when we had started the year in 2026. So overall, very confident in Tetra's ability to execute in this market conditions that we see make prudent financial decisions to support our growth and continue to make progress towards our 2030 targets. So with that, let's open it up to questions and answers.

Sure Bobby, appreciate the question. So yeah, we are very encouraged with the ongoing dialogues that we have. Remember we'd mentioned in our last call that we were engaging in 100,000 barrel per day plant. We actually now have several parallel engineering studies going on for a smaller size plant as well as 100,000 barrel per day plant. And those engineering studies, they take time and we're still on progress. We feel to have what we need from those projects to at least get into more commercial discussions with our customers before the end of the second quarter. We're encouraged by what we see from the preliminary engineering studies in terms of the OPEX and the capex and socializing some of those discussions with customers. But we still have a ways to go to finish those efforts and we'll continue to do so. So that's really kind of an update. Again, we're in the middle of engineering studies, engineering work that we'll need to complete before we can really get into any long term contracts. Bobby.

Yeah, Bobby, this is Matt. So absolutely I said, you know, we cannot disclose, you know, that the customers that we're engaged with, but certainly those engagements, those dialogues, those engineering studies like Brady referenced, you know, that's increased and as you say, you picked up on the fact that it's not one engineering effort. This is with different customers, multiple opportunities. We're very encouraged, we're also very encouraged by the performance of our technology, of our patented Oasis offering and the economics associated with that. I think also are only continuing to improve. I think as you're well aware, some of the challenges with disposal, some of the costs associated with disposal, those costs continue to rise. And as we continue to go through our engineering efforts, we're able to demonstrate that the Tetra Oasis solution is in our view very cost competitive with alternatives.

Yeah, sure, sure, Marty. I mean we've been feeling good about the Deepwater outlook really going all the way back to at our investor day when we outlined some pretty strong compound annual growth as we march towards 2030. And I would say the recent events have only strengthened, you know, that Outlook as you look at cutting off the amount of oil that's currently happening in the Middle East. These projects that already were looking, you know, very strong financially for our customers, as you can imagine, they're looking at what they can pull forward, what makes sense to pull forward. And we're hearing some of that churn we actually picked up as we'd mentioned, you know, the work outside of the Middle east that we've seen already will offset whatever impact that we see from our Middle east business. Even though it's, you know, roughly 5% of our revenue. We've, we've seen opportunities already well over compensate that potential loss. So, so yes, we're seeing some, some churn in that regard, but it's already been a strong outlook, at least in terms of our base business. Deep water completion fluids with regards to Neptune. As we said, the pipeline continues to grow, the wells are getting hotter, more challenging. You know, zinc is still an option in the Gulf of Mexico, but it has its own challenges as you get hotter with corrosion, as you deal with production facilities. So we're seeing that pipeline continue to grow and we're also seeing opportunities outside of the Gulf of Mexico continue to build. So you may or may not see a Neptune project in this year, but I would say the probabilities for next year are continuing to increase pretty significantly.

Very helpful. And then for follow up question, just wanted to ask, you commented on a little bit but in your press release you did talk about look, evaluating options to accelerate lithium and magnesium development. And I don't know if there's more you can share with us now. Is that, would that be in conjunction with perhaps accelerating the, the Bromine project or is that, is it dependent on that or, or is this separate, related to the Exon joint venture?

Yeah, we're accelerating the Bromine project really at the pace, at the fastest pace we can. That project is our priority and you know, we will definitely prioritize that project to have a completion by the end of 27 and start in 2028. Now the benefit of that is that all the upstream that we, the brine wells that we put in place, the pipelines, some of the pre treatment plant capabilities to take out H2s from the brine field, those types of things will all be in place for whatever additional plants we put on that site. As we've mentioned on the call, we're currently doing engineering studies and plan to put a demonstration plant with Magrathea for the magnesium demonstration plant. And also we've already done quite a bit of engineering for a lithium plant that will be on that same site that again will benefit from a lot of the infrastructure and investments that we have already made for the Bromine project. So a lot of synergies related to that. We're not ready to publish any financial information on those projects yet. But as we move forward, you can anticipate we will be at the appropriate time.

Thanks. My first question is about battery energy storage. You know, we all know that eos, you know, has some, you know, supply manufacturing hiccups which, you know, seem temporary. So I'm just kind of curious, you know, do you get a rolling update on that? You know, it seems like you have enough feed supply for electrolytes to quickly maybe get it to them if they start ramping up more seriously, you know, after the summer. Just kind of curious about how you're thinking about that logistically and supply side.

Yeah, yeah, Tim, we don't want to comment on kind of forecasting anything obviously ahead of, ahead of Eos, but obviously we're very plugged into to their forecast so we can plan for not only the Bromine but, but the full electrolyte production that we need to produce. So we do have good visibility into that, but really can't talk about any specifics. We have, as we've mentioned before, in addition to our long term supply agreement, we have secured additional third party Bromine supply that is in place to meet the forecast that we are getting from Eos. That's really not a concern. And of course once we have our own plant operating in 2028, if they continue their path to the 8 gigawatt hours of production that they've stated publicly they're striving for, we'll be in a great position to not only supply their requirements, but also the deep water growth that we have projected.

That's helpful, Brady. I'm sure we'll get an update on in two weeks from them when they report, but it seems like it's fixable on their end. The other question, just switching gears. I don't know if this is more for Matt than you, Brady, but for the Arkansas Bromine project, I mean, it was nice to hear, Brady, your prepared remarks on production still expected, you know, early 2028. Can you just maybe just walk us through maybe some of the next construction milestones and you know, we're. I'd anticipate Capex to uptick pretty meaningfully I guess the coming quarters. I think it was only 7 million in the, in the March quarter. If Matt could just share some color on that.

Sure, I'll take that one. And if Matt wants to add anything, I'm sure he will. So, yeah, the project is on schedule. We've completed phase one. Phase one was important because standing the Bromine Tower up, the tower up on site was a logistics challenge. It's a large 130 foot titanium structure. Having that up and secured was a really important milestone. But again, a lot of the actual on site construction around the Bromine Tower, the pipelines from the, from the upstream, all that, the pre treatment, all that has to still be constructed. And so, yes, there will be more construction activity in 27 and 28. You know, again, we're projecting good cash flows for the rest of this year and 2027. So we are looking to finance as much of that as we can from our free cash flow. And if we do need additional capital, we have very good options available to us if we have to go that direction. But for right now, we are funding from our cash flow and that's the plan.

Yeah. So we're having ongoing discussions. We have finalized the joint venture, which is great. We had our first formal board meeting a week or so ago. We really like this technology. As you're probably aware, the US really doesn't produce any magnesium. The world is heavily dependent on China production for magnesium. And so as you can imagine being on the critical minerals list, it's got the attention of the current administration, the Department of War. So I would say it's a little premature to start saying how large the first commercial plant will be, that we are having some discussions along those lines. We will have plenty of brine flow to make the plant as large as we want to make it. But there are some other considerations that we, you know, we want to take into account what type of offtake agreements we can have, you know, well ahead of time, what type of support we may or may not get from government funding. So. So there are, there are considerations that will still be taken into account. The demonstration plan obviously will be a small scale to prove out the technology. But as far as the commercial scale, we have not made any final Determinations on that yet?

Yeah, Patrick, on the earnings call back in this. Matt, back in February we mentioned and gave some soft guidance around what to expect in our completion fluids and products this year, highlighting that we came off a very strong performance in 2025 where a lot of the rigs in the markets that we serve were in completion activity. And then we guided that we expected those rigs to move into more drilling activity in 26. But then again, of course, shifting back to 2027 and seeing some of that higher completion activity like what you referenced as Brady touched on, certainly the geopolitical events that are going on in the world today have really highlighted, you know, global demand in terms of and where that demand is fulfilled. So we are seeing, you know, projects coming online fid, if you look at some of the leasing activity that's been going on, again as Brady touched on, it tends to be deeper, hotter, a little more challenging environment requiring, you know, higher density brines and more exotic chemistries, which again plays into the strength of tetra. So we're very pleased by what we're seeing already in 2026. We said some modest tailwinds, quite a, quite a strong performance in Q1. And then as we guided to earlier on our call back in February, we expect that 2027, some of that completion activity, but also the type of completion activity that will be going on really benefits tetra.

Good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. Good morning. My first one is. Good morning. Pardon me, could you talk about your partner's lithium project FID status? And one, if you may need to pursue your own well investments there to heat the bromine project on time. And then second part of that is if you do decide to drill your own wells, would that be feeding into your own lithium production endeavors? If you want to accelerate that. Thank you. Make sure I understood the question that came across a little bit like the question was status of lithium FID was the first part of the question. Right. Your partners who are drilling the lithium wells, what's the status there and do you think you'll need to be. You'll have to Drill your own lithium well or your own will to get the brine for the bromine?

Yeah, so let me clarify that a little bit. The wells that we drill in the upstream for the brine contain both lithium, bromine and magnesium. All three minerals are within the same brine. So what I mentioned earlier, the wells that we will be drilling for our bromine project, that will feed the bromine tower, those wells already have lithium and magnesium in it. So we don't really need to drill additional wells in order to extract the lithium or even the magnesium. That's the real benefit of this project. We're getting three really critical minerals for us out of the same upstream investment. Now, the plant itself is a different issue. As you know, we're building the bromine plant right now. The lithium plant will come later. We're not at a point where we're ready to fidget a lithium plant. There's still some more technology, you know, evaluation and engineering studies to be done before we are ready to do that. But as I said, the current economics of lithium make it attractive enough for us to put some. Some accelerated time into that.

When you say our partners, who are you referring to in that case? Standard Lithium and Equinor. Okay, so they have their own project, Standard Lithium and Equinor, on our brine leases. That's a separate project from our brine leases. They have the Reynolds unit that has been approved. We get a royalty of the lithium off of that production. So they're not technically really not partners. They are partners themselves. Equinora and Standard Lithium have a joint venture, but we have. We own the brine leases and we get a royalty off of that production. So there are separate units in discussion. Our Evergreen unit is where we will be drilling, producing brine for bromine and future lithium and magnesium. They will be drilling on their own unit, the Reynolds unit, where we get a royalty off of lithium, but still. And we get the tail brine from that production when we need it in the future. And we also get to have the other mineral rights within that brine. Hopefully that clarifies a bit.

Yeah, the calcium chloride business for us continues to perform extremely strong, as I'd mentioned it's, you know, a big part of our chemicals, industrial chemicals business that had a record first quarter up pretty significantly over last year and quarter to quarter we're not, I wouldn't say we're seeing any material change due to the current conflict. We really don't have any supply chain issues related to that. For that market. We don't have a large presence selling calcium chloride into the, into the Middle east. But our European business is very strong, our US Business is very strong. We mentioned on our last call we saw some new emerging markets as it relates to chip manufacturing requirements. So that business is performing very well for us and we fully expect it to into the future.

Yeah, thanks, Josh. As mentioned, we're seeing some, and we got it towards the beginning of the year, strong performance in the Argentina business. As we mentioned in our prepared remarks, we're seeing that continue throughout the quarter and expect that we're more than double our revenue in 2026. Other markets, you know, we've obviously touched on a little bit the Middle east where we have some exposure there, although it's relatively small. But we also see opportunities in some of those markets, those regions to continue to deploy technology and automation. We've been as we touched on, very successful in terms of North America, you know, automating and bringing different differentiated technology such as Sandstorm, automated drill out and things like that to our North American customers. And these are technologies that can be exported and used and deliver value in those international markets. So as we touched on, we're, we're quite pleased with our geographical diversification. Again, as we see the world in terms of where energy is produced, having that diversification is getting a lot of focus right now. And so it's not just US land, but other markets are looking at how they secure their own energy and we're pleased to participate in that.

And on that point, could you just expand? Has the game changed when we think about energy security longer term and the opportunity set across multiple of your business lines, international and offshore for just a broader opportunity set as a result of what's happened over the last eight weeks, are you starting to see that? Are you having incremental conversations with customers? You may not have been having eight to 12 weeks ago. Maybe just elaborate on that a little bit more.

Yeah. I think when you look at the current situation and the future energy markets where you want to be positioned offshore, deep water is clearly a key market for future barrels. Right. And then also on conventional activity in the US and Argentina because relatively speaking, it's a short cycle time to get additional production as you put more rigs and frac crews into the unconventional markets. So as Matt said, we're also seeing more conventional activities start to grow in the Middle East. We'll see how that, how this current environment impacts may or may not impact that activity going forward. But the markets where we want to be right now, strong position in Europe, strong position in the US strong position in Latin America, offshore deep water, unconventional. We think these are the markets that we really want to be in. As you speak about security of future supply.

Yeah. And I think the other aspect which we touched on in our remarks as well is that we are seeing an increased inquiry of spot sale from different customers into different regions than we've historically served. In terms of our completion fluids, as Brady mentioned, more than half of the world bromine is derived from in the Middle East. Obviously some of the challenges of that region are well publicized and so some customers we are having those conversations and again, spot sale inquiries around being able to support their business with all of our fluids in terms of the bromine based fluids being manufactured in North America from Arkansas. So we're pleased with some of that obviously. I think as well in terms of energy security, you highlighted it right, the current situation, I think everyone's appreciating that the world needs all forms of energy and is going to need all forms of energy for a long time.

So Bob, you were asking about our US Land completion fluids business. Is that what I understood your answer? Yes. So completion fluids is largely an offshore business for us. We do have some land business for our completion fluids, but generally speaking it's. It's small relative to our offshore and deep water markets. But we're seeing some interesting trends as it relates to land opportunities. I'd mentioned them on my comments. Some very high pressure, you know Western Haynesville, South Texas gas wells that are feeding LNG projects requirements, heavier density brine fluid for completion work. So that trend is working in our favor. And then in West Texas, the pore pressures are getting so high in West Texas that, you know, some additional work, some workover activity also requires heavier brine. So those two areas are where we see most of the activity that's growing for us. On the completion fluid side for land applications, it's still relatively small to our deep water, but it's actually starting to grow in a meaningful way.

Thank you for taking a follow up question from me. Just wanted to focus maybe a little bit on Argentina. You cited some projects coming on later this year, giving you confidence in the outlook there. Could you maybe talk about a little bit more about the services you're providing down there? Is it, are you seeing any, are you expecting demand for the early production facilities that have been pretty profitable in the past being utilized down there, or is this more on the flowback and testing side?

Yeah, really all of the above. So we did see continued interest and secured some early production facility projects for this year. But then also as I mentioned, in terms of some of the technology such as Sandstorm Automation, which has been deployed in unconventional and proven in unconventional plays in the US we're seeing that technology be deployed into Argentina. So we have Sandstorm down there today. And so it's a little bit of a combination of both. Whereas historically in the past our business down there was a little more levered towards the early production facilities, now we're really seeing a combination of the two. You know, an increased number of early production facilities being executed. And those pipeline of opportunities are very healthy. But also taking some of our differentiated technology from unconventional plays in the US and deploying them down into the vaca muerta for the operators there is bringing some value. So we're quite pleased with how that business continues to progress.

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