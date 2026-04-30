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April 30, 2026 11:18 AM 37 min read

Tetra Technologies Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/733196623

Summary

Tetra Technologies reported a strong first quarter of 2026, with revenue reaching $156 million and adjusted EBITDA at $26 million, both 10-year highs.

The industrial chemicals and production testing subsegments delivered record revenues, driven by robust operational and financial fundamentals across all segments.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which historically accounts for about 5% of revenue, is not expected to negatively impact financial results due to offsetting activities in other regions.

The company's One Touch Tetra 2030 strategy is progressing well, with significant growth opportunities in deep water specialty chemicals, electrolytes for battery energy storage, and desalination of produced water.

The Arkansas Bromine project is on track, with phase two underway and completion expected by 2028, designed to double the existing bromine supply capacity.

International production testing revenue exceeded 50% of total segment revenue, with successful expansion in Argentina and increased market share in unconventional land operations.

Despite uncertainties in oil and gas prices, the company maintains its 2026 guidance of single-digit revenue growth and strong completion fluid margins.

The company is evaluating options to accelerate lithium and magnesium development, leveraging synergies with the ongoing bromine project.

Management expressed confidence in Tetra Technologies' ability to navigate current market conditions and make progress toward 2030 targets.

Full Transcript

Carly (Operator)

Curt Halliott

Brady Murphy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Matt Sanderson (Chief Financial Officer)

Brady Murphy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Carly (Operator)

At this time, if you would like to ask a question, press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. We'll pause for a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from Bobby Brooks with Northland Capital Markets.

Bobby Brooks

Hey, good morning guys. Thank you for taking my question. It seems like Good morning. It seems like Oasis commercial discussions are progressing well and what really stuck out to me in the script was the quote, multiple engineering efforts and customer commercial engagements. Could you just pull back the curtain a little bit more about what that looks like and add some comparison to what that looked like say at the start of the year or six months ago?

Brady Murphy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Bobby Brooks

Got it. And then maybe just on the customer discussion side, it seems like over the past, like since the investor day specifically, there's probably been more folks entering, reaching out, wanting to hear about the technology and learn more. Is that, is that trend still continuing or maybe I'm off base, just, just any kind, any color on the kind of that dynamic.

Matt Sanderson (Chief Financial Officer)

Carly (Operator)

Your next question comes from Martin Malloy, Johnson Rice.

Martin Malloy

Good morning and congratulations on a solid quarter. Question was on the, My first question was on the deep water side and any indications that. I know there's no Neptune projects in your 26 guys, but can you talk about what you're seeing in terms of the conversations with customers for Deepwater Completion Fluids and particularly with respect to Neptune potential projects, second half this year or next year?

Brady Murphy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Martin Malloy

Brady Murphy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Martin Malloy

Great, thank you very much.

Carly (Operator)

Your next question is from Tim Moore with Clear Street.

Tim Moore

Brady Murphy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Tim Moore

Brady Murphy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Carly (Operator)

Your next question comes from Patrick Ouelette with Stifel.

Patrick Ouelette

Hey, it's Pat Onper speaking for Steven Gigaro.. Steven Gigaro. Thanks for taking the questions. Sure. Could you talk about the opportunity you have for magnesium production, maybe including any sense you have for demand and any color on the joint venture? I believe I saw the JV partner reference 7,000 tons per year by 2029.

Brady Murphy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Patrick Ouelette

Okay, thanks for the color. There seems like a great opportunity. Just shifting gears a little bit thinking about fluids. It seems like the timing of completions versus rig activity in deep water would lead to maybe sharply higher 2027 fluids demand. Is that reasonable and any way you'd maybe translate deepwater rig additions to the demand?

Matt Sanderson (Chief Financial Officer)

Patrick Ouelette

Great. Thanks for all the color. I'll turn it over.

Carly (Operator)

Your next question is from John Dawantang with chs.

John Dawantang

Brady Murphy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

John Dawantang

Right. Thank you for that. I guess my question was, are you expecting your partners to drill the wells or are you expecting to drill your own wells?

Brady Murphy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

John Dawantang

It does. Thank you. Appreciate it. And then another question, if I could. What's happening in calcium chloride markets and is that being impacted by the conflict you're seeing in Iran and how that flows through supply chains and. And industrial demand?

Brady Murphy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Carly (Operator)

Your next question comes from Josh Jain with Daniel Energy Partners.

Josh Jain

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. First one is just on international production testing, you talked about revenues being greater than 50% internationally. Where do you see that going over time? And could you walk through some of the markets where you're seeing strength today and how recent events have potentially changed your outlook there?

Matt Sanderson (Chief Financial Officer)

Josh Jain

Brady Murphy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Matt Sanderson (Chief Financial Officer)

Carly (Operator)

Your next question comes from Bobby Brooks with Northland Capital Markets.

Bobby Brooks

Hey, thanks for letting me jump back in the queue. Just turn into domestic onshore completion fluids market. What are you hearing from customers on their back half of this year activity outlook, is it? Are they sort of in a wait and see mode if these higher oil prices are here to stay? Just wanted to hear your perspective from on that.

Brady Murphy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Bobby Brooks

Thank you for that clarity. I'll return to the queue and congrats on this great quarter.

Brady Murphy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks. Bobby.

Carly (Operator)

Your next question is from Martin Malloy with Johnson Rice.

Martin Malloy

Matt Sanderson (Chief Financial Officer)

Martin Malloy

Great. Thank you very much.

Carly (Operator)

There are no further questions at this time. I'll now turn the call back over to Bredy for any closing remarks.

Brady Murphy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, thank you all very much. We appreciate your participation in our call and we look forward to talking to you at our second quarter earnings call. We'll conclude the call now. Thank you.

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