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April 30, 2026 11:16 AM 12 min read

Transcript: CVR Partners Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/451428767

Summary

CVR Partners reported first quarter 2026 net sales of $180 million and net income of $50 million, with an EBITDA of $78 million.

The company declared a distribution of $4 per common unit, reflecting strong operational performance with ammonia plant utilization at 103%.

Increased sales volumes and pricing for UAN and ammonia were noted, driven by market tightness and geopolitical conflicts impacting global supply.

Capital spending for 2026 is estimated to be between $60 and $75 million, with a significant portion funded through cash reserves.

Management highlighted ongoing projects to increase production capacity and reduce costs, including feedstock diversification and plant debottlenecking efforts.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Richard Roberts (Vice President of FPA and Investor Relations)

Mark Pytosh (Chief Executive Officer)

Dan Newman (Chief Financial Officer)

Mark Pytosh (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

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