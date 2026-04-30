Hubbell Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z66aupdq/
Summary
Hubbell reported strong financial performance in Q1 2026, with double-digit growth in sales, adjusted operating profit, and EPS, driven by 8% organic growth and strategic acquisitions.
The company has raised its full-year 2026 outlook for total sales growth, organic sales growth, and adjusted EPS, citing confidence in its position in key markets such as electrical solutions and grid infrastructure.
Hubbell highlighted a significant growth opportunity in high-voltage transmission, estimating a $1.5 billion market opportunity over the next decade, driven by the need to efficiently transmit large amounts of power.
Operational highlights include a 21% growth in adjusted operating profit for the Utility Solutions segment, and strong demand in data center and light industrial markets driving Electrical Solutions growth.
Management emphasized ongoing investment in capacity expansion and productivity improvements, maintaining a strong balance sheet to support acquisitions and share repurchases.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Dan Inamorato (Senior Director of Investor Relations)
Gerben Bakker
Joe Capozzoli (Chief Financial Officer)
Gerben Bakker
OPERATOR
Thank you sir. As a reminder to ask a question, Please press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To remove yourself, press star 11. Again we ask that you please limit yourself to one question and one follow up. One moment for our first question it comes from Jeffrey Sprague with Vertical Research. Please proceed.
Jeffrey Sprague (Equity Analyst)
Hey, thank you. Good morning everyone. I just wonder if you could provide a little more color on the high voltage transmission outlook. Just the level of project rollout there. How you see that pacing in gave a little bit of color there obviously. And is that 1.5 billion cam all incremental relative to your prior view on the market?
Gerben Bakker
Jeffrey Sprague (Equity Analyst)
And it sounds like you don't see this squeezing out spending elsewhere. There's obviously been a little bit of concern that all the generation spending may eat into T and D spending, calling the kind of the core distribution side of the business also growing at a stable rate.
Gerben Bakker
Jeffrey Sprague (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Thank you. I'll leave it there.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Julian Mitchell with Barclays. Please proceed.
Julian Mitchell (Equity Analyst)
Oh, yes, hi. Maybe just a question please, around how we should think about operating margins through the balance of the year and the operating leverage kind of cadence, if that's changed at all, versus prior thinking, please.
Joe Capozzoli (Chief Financial Officer)
Julian Mitchell (Equity Analyst)
That's helpful, thank you. And then maybe just my follow up on the thoughts on sort of first half and sort of second quarter. Maybe I missed it, but did you clarify the sort of share of earnings in the first half? Is it still mid high 40s? And so we're looking at kind of a 520ish EPS for Q2. Any pointers on second quarter or halves phasing please? Thank you.
Joe Capozzoli (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, so second quarter so we would think about normal seasonal setup for this year and let's think about that on the sequential. So typically with our strong orders coming through first quarter we would anticipate a second quarter step up like we would normally see high single digits organic growth and add to that we're looking at price cost productivity at about neutral on the dollars. And so that's really the constructive way to think about 2Q.
Julian Mitchell (Equity Analyst)
That's great. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question is from Tommy Moll with Stephens. Please proceed.
Tommy Moll (Equity Analyst)
Good morning and thanks for taking my questions. Hi Tommy. Hey Tommy. Sounds like versus last quarter. We're expecting more pricing for the year, perhaps also better volumes than originally expected. So I was hoping you could unpack that 6 to 9 organic for us. How much of that is price versus volume and how do those compare to what you provided last quarter? Thank you.
Joe Capozzoli (Chief Financial Officer)
Tommy Moll (Equity Analyst)
Thank you, that's very helpful. I wanted to follow up on dmc. What update can you provide for us there? And in particular are there Any elements that you're seeing unfold better versus worse than the original plan. Thank you.
Gerben Bakker
Tommy Moll (Equity Analyst)
Thank you, Gerben. I'll turn it back.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Nigel Koh with Wolf. Please proceed.
Nigel Koh (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. Good morning. Just want to go back to the margins. Good morning. How are the Section 232 tariffs sort of changing the landscape and maybe talk about both businesses And I believe that you were utilizing U.S. steel down in Mexico. Just any more color there would be helpful. And any thoughts on how to think about margins by segment as well?
Joe Capozzoli (Chief Financial Officer)
Nigel Koh (Equity Analyst)
Gerben Bakker
Nigel Koh (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks Kevin, that's great.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Joe Odea with Wells Fargo. Please proceed.
Joe Odea
Joe Capozzoli (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah. Good morning Joe. I'll take the first part of that question on the utility organic and you are thinking about it the right way in terms of mid to high single digit organic growth as the year progresses. And that we're anticipating is going to be pretty consistent. 1q2q3q4q
Gerben Bakker
Joe Odea
Joe Capozzoli (Chief Financial Officer)
Joe Odea
That's helpful. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question is from Chris Snyder with Morgan Stanley. Please proceed.
Chris Snyder (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. I wanted to ask about data center, obviously came through really good 40% in Q1 and you guys did raise the full year data center guide now I think over 25% previously up 15. So I guess my question is, is this new 25% plus, is that, you know, basically all of your available capacity or if demand strength is sustained, you know, is there opportunity to ship more this year? Thank you.
Joe Capozzoli (Chief Financial Officer)
Chris Snyder (Equity Analyst)
Joe Capozzoli (Chief Financial Officer)
Chris Snyder (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Chad Dillard with Bernstein. Please proceed.
Chad Dillard
Hey, good morning guys. My question for you is on Aclara. Can you talk about the sales in the quarter and how that's trended sequentially and then just more broadly how that business is positioned for AMI 2.0 and how should we think about when that cycle kicks off?
Gerben Bakker
Yeah, and maybe I'll start. As you know, Clara is part of the grid automation business. And you know, that business, you know, continues to inflect up. You know, we're down, the decline started to shrink and you know, while we
Chad Dillard
Gerben Bakker
Chad Dillard
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Scott Graham with Seaport Research Partners. Please proceed.
Scott Graham (Equity Analyst)
Joe Capozzoli (Chief Financial Officer)
Gerben Bakker
Scott Graham (Equity Analyst)
Thanks a lot.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our last question comes from the line of Neil Burke with ups. Please proceed.
Neil Burke (Equity Analyst)
Gerben Bakker
Neil Burke (Equity Analyst)
And so not sure what the question was driving that, but. No, no, no, that's clear. That's clear. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen. This concludes our Q and A session. I will turn the call back to Dan Inamorato for closing remarks. Great. Thanks, operator. Thank you everyone for joining us. We'll be around all day for follow ups. Thank you. And this will conclude our conference. Thank you for participating. And you may now disconnect.
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