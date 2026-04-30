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April 30, 2026 11:08 AM 55 min read

Transcript: Blue Owl Capital Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Thursday, Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/389304426

Summary

Blue Owl Capital reported a 13% increase in revenues, 14% increase in fee-related earnings, and 11% increase in distributable earnings compared to the first quarter of 2025.

The company raised $57 billion of capital over the last 12 months, with $11 billion raised in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting strong investor interest across various platforms including credit, real assets, and GP strategic capital.

Institutional capital represented two-thirds of total equity raised in the first quarter, and private wealth channels raised approximately $3 billion, highlighting continued allocation to alternatives.

Operational highlights include significant fundraising in real assets and digital infrastructure, with Blue Owl Capital playing a critical role in large-scale projects like Amazon's $12 billion data center campus.

Management reiterated a commitment to disciplined expense management and achieving a 58.5% FRE margin for 2026, despite challenges in the broader market.

The company expects continued growth in fee-paying AUM and remains optimistic about the future due to the diversification of its platform and strong performance across its strategies.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Mark Lipschultz (Co-Chief Executive Officer)

Alan Kirschenbaum (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. If you would like to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, simply press star one. Again, we ask that you limit yourself to one Question and please rejoin the queue if needed. Thank you. Your first question comes from Craig Siegenthaler from Bank of America. Your line is open.

Craig Siegenthaler (Equity Analyst)

Good morning, Mark and Alan. Hope everyone is doing well. My question is on the $6 billion of institutional fundraising in the quarter. Can you help us size the credit inflows and also what specific funds saw the inflows? And I saw your broad comments on direct lending and strategic equity. But I was hoping to get a little more detail on the funds to help us think about the fee rate dynamics and also the sustainability too. Thank you guys.

Alan Kirschenbaum (Chief Financial Officer)

Mark Lipschultz (Co-Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you, Craig. Thank you. Your next question comes from Bill Katz of TD Cowan. Your line is open.

Bill Katz (Equity Analyst)

Alan Kirschenbaum (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Brennan Hawken with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Brennan Hawken (Equity Analyst)

Alan Kirschenbaum (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you Brandon. Sorry. Your next question comes from Mike Brown of ubs. Your line is open.

Mark Lipschultz (Co-Chief Executive Officer)

Alan Kirschenbaum (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Glenn Shore of Evercore isi. Your line is open.

Glenn Shore (Equity Analyst)

Mark Lipschultz (Co-Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you, Glenn. Thank you. Your next question comes from Brian McKenna with Citizens. Your line is open.

Brian McKenna (Equity Analyst)

Alan Kirschenbaum (Chief Financial Officer)

I'll take the last one first. If you go to slide 25, you can see net gains since inception for both OTF and otic, whereas you would normally expect Some sort of modest annualized net loss rate since inception. And so, you know, investments like that certainly contribute to what you see as an outlier, a net gain since inception on our returns,

Mark Lipschultz (Co-Chief Executive Officer)

Brian McKenna (Equity Analyst)

Very helpful, thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Steven Chuback with Wolf Research. Your line is open.

Steven Chuback

Alan Kirschenbaum (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Great caller. Thanks for taking my question. Of course. Thank you, Stephen.

Patrick Davitt (Equity Analyst)

Your next question comes from Patrick Davitt with Autonomous Research. Your line is open. Hey, good morning everyone. Kind of in the vein of Steven's question. Last quarter you said you thought you could do low double digit fre growth this year. So I'd be curious to hear your thoughts on how that might have shifted given the now much lower flow outlook for the retail credit products. Thank you.

Alan Kirschenbaum (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Wilma Burtis with Raymond James. Your line is open. Hey, good morning. You gave some good color on software earlier, but if you could give us a bit of a preview on what the software LTVs would look like today, sort of an Update of those 24 to 26 slides. I know you touched on it. Public comps are down a little bit. We still expect the portfolio to remain healthy, but we would think the LTVs would come up a little bit.

Wilma Burtis

Alan Kirschenbaum (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you, Wilma. Thank you. Your next question comes from Crispin Love with Piper Sandler. Your line is open.

Crispin Love (Equity Analyst)

Alan Kirschenbaum (Chief Financial Officer)

Mark Lipschultz (Co-Chief Executive Officer)

Crispin Love (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you Mark, Alan, I appreciate all the color there across the platform.

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Ken Worthington (Equity Analyst)

Your next question comes from Ken. Ken Worthington with JP Morgan. Your line is open. Hi, good morning and thanks for squeezing me in at the end here. What is the outlook for direct lending fee paying AUM as we look out to the end of the year, is it more likely to be higher, lower or flat from where we are today? Given what you see as the deployment opportunities in your dialogue with investors?

Alan Kirschenbaum (Chief Financial Officer)

Ken Worthington (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Benjamin Buttish

Thanks, Ken. Your next question comes from Benjamin Buttish with Barclays. Your line is open. Hi, good morning and thank you for taking the question. Maybe another one for Alan.

Alan Kirschenbaum (Chief Financial Officer)

Just wondering if you can comment a little bit on how you're thinking about

Benjamin Buttish

compensation, something investors tend to focus on a lot. I'm just curious if you have any

Alan Kirschenbaum (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Okay, great. Thank you, Alan. Of course. Thank you.

Alex Blaustein (Equity Analyst)

Alan Kirschenbaum (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

That is all the time we have for questions. I will turn the call to Mark Lipschultz for closing remarks.

Alan Kirschenbaum (Chief Financial Officer)

I had one last quick follow up which was there was a question on catch up fees in the credit business. That was about $7 million for our Blue Owl Secondary Strategy (Bose) product. Over to you Mark.

Mark Lipschultz (Co-Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks Alan. Thank you all very much for the time. We appreciate the opportunity to really have a detailed, fact driven conversation. We're always available. We're going to try to keep sharing as much as we can share and we carry forward. We're quite optimistic overall about the forward path for the business and look forward to sharing that information with you as we go forward. Thanks so much. Have a great day.

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