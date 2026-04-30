Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
April 30, 2026 11:08 AM 54 min read

International Paper Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

International Paper (NYSE:IP) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/275555129

Summary

International Paper reported strong North American growth, with box shipments exceeding the industry by 3% for the third consecutive quarter, despite macroeconomic challenges.

The company is investing heavily in strategic initiatives, including targeted acquisitions and facility upgrades, to improve mill and box system productivity and reliability.

The full-year EBITDA outlook was revised down due to macro pressures, but the company still expects a significant performance improvement in the second half of 2026 driven by pricing actions, cost reductions, and seasonal demand patterns.

International Paper announced the acquisition of the NORPAC Paper Mill to strengthen its West Coast footprint and improve cost efficiency.

The company is progressing with its plan to separate its North American and EMEA businesses, aiming to complete the separation within 12 to 15 months.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Andy Silvernail (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Lance Loeffler (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Andy Silvernail (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Mike Rocksland (Equity Analyst)

Thank you, Andy, Lance, Mandy and team for taking my questions. Good morning, Mike. Morning. Andy wanted to get a sense, you know, with the Revised guide of 3.2 to 3.5 billion this year, you know, at the midpoint of $250 million cut, can you help us bridge how to get the 2027 EBITDA of 5 billion, particularly as these, you know, is this cut whatever incremental costs are a setback to some degree?

Andy Silvernail (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Mike Rocksland (Equity Analyst)

Got it. So just a quick follow up. I mean, I don't believe the original guidance embedded much in the way of price. So really the incremental here is you're going to be able to hit your guide because of the $50 per ton net in North America plus €100 per metric tonight as well. That's really what's going to help you get to those to hit your 2027 target.

Andy Silvernail (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, to be clear, Mike, this does not include any other pricing that may come through. So nothing that's been talked about in the markets. This is the only thing that's included in there is what's been published so far.

Mike Rocksland (Equity Analyst)

Got it. And then just quickly just strategic customer wins. Obviously it's helping you drive your volume growth. Pretty strong performance there to the extent you can comment. And what end markets do you see these gains? And can you also remind us how IP was able to secure these wins assuming that nothing was done on price given the company's refocused commercial mindset?

Andy Silvernail (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Mike Rocksland (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Very clear. Good luck.

Andy Silvernail (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks Mike.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the Line of Mark Weintraub with Seaport Research Partners. Please go ahead.

Mark Weintraub (Equity Analyst)

Super. Thanks, Andy. Question is. So you know, for a while there you were way behind the eight ball on market growth. You were losing a lot of share and you turned that around and you, you saw it coming and now we're seeing it. What we're not seeing is the reliability part of the equation playing out. Are you seeing things now that can give us confidence that that's going to start showing up? And what are those things?

Andy Silvernail (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Mark Weintraub (Equity Analyst)

Gotcha. So I do want to ask real quick, I'm going to ask on norpac, but just one real quick follow up on this is. So it sounds like there's sort of a lot of quasi one time stuff here. This like the transformation, the contract cost, is there a ballpark number as to how much that might be impacting this year? Where again, you can have pretty high degree of confidence that it should show up next year because it's quasi one time.

Andy Silvernail (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, it's at least $100 million. That's right. Yeah, you're right.

Mark Weintraub (Equity Analyst)

Okay, super. And then if I could quickly on Norpac, 360 million. I mean technically, three big paper machines, a lot of production capacity. So hard from the outside to square away all the numbers and anything additionally you can tell us about EBITDA and what it can bring to you.

Andy Silvernail (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Mark Weintraub (Equity Analyst)

Super appreciate it, thanks.

OPERATOR

Mark, Your next question is going to come from the line of Anthony Pitineri with Citi. Please go ahead.

Brian Bergmeier

Hi, good morning. This is actually Brian Bergmeier on for. Anthony, thanks for taking the question. Hey, just wondering if you could maybe share some high level thoughts on sort of the supply demand outlook in Europe. You know, I think we've seen some closure announcements, maybe higher energy prices kind of pressure, the higher cost players. I'm not sure how you're thinking about just the broader supply demand outlook for the region.

Andy Silvernail (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Brian Bergmeier

Got it. Really appreciate all that detail. Just one quick follow up for me and then I can turn it over. Just curious if there was any change in demand kind of throughout the quarter into April, just following the kind of cost spike that took place in March. Yeah, I can go ahead and turn it over. Thanks a lot.

Andy Silvernail (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question is going to come from the line of George Staphos with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

George Staphos (Equity Analyst)

Andy Silvernail (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

George Staphos (Equity Analyst)

Andy Silvernail (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

George Staphos (Equity Analyst)

Thank you very much. Good luck.

Andy Silvernail (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you. Thanks.

OPERATOR

We have time for one more question and that question is going to come from the line of Phil Ng with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Phil Ng (Equity Analyst)

Andy Silvernail (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Phil Ng (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And you can confirm you haven't announced an increase yet for June in North America?

Andy Silvernail (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

We have not announced an increase yet, but we don't really talk about future stuff and you know, we don't. We avoid that.

Phil Ng (Equity Analyst)

Andy Silvernail (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Phil Ng (Equity Analyst)

Okay. Appreciate the great color, Andy. Thank you so much.

Andy Silvernail (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you. Well, look to close, I don't think I can say much more than I just said. So I want to thank everybody for your time and attention to ip. I want to thank our employees who are working their tails off to build a great business. And that's exactly what we're going to do. Thank you.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved