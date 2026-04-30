Full Transcript: VICI Properties Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Thursday, VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
VICI Properties reported active Q1 2026 with approximately $1.2 billion in new capital commitments. This marks the first consecutive quarters with over $1 billion in commitments, including a $1.5 billion mezzanine loan for the One Beverly Hills project.
The company announced the acquisition of four Canadian real estate assets and expanded its tenant roster with a new lease agreement with Clarvest. The $1.16 billion Golden transaction into the Las Vegas locals market is expected to close soon.
Financially, VICI Properties grew its AFFO per share by 4.5% year-over-year with only a 1% increase in share count, maintaining a strong balance sheet with $3.1 billion in liquidity. AFFO guidance for 2026 has been raised to $2.665 billion to $2.695 billion.
Management emphasized the focus on experiential real estate, highlighting secular trends that favor experiences over goods. The company is open to forming strategic partnerships and exploring diversified capital sources.
The overall sentiment was positive, with management expressing confidence in the company's growth trajectory and strategic investments in experiential real estate.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to The VICI Properties first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. Please note that this conference call is being recorded today, April 30, 2026. I will now turn the call over to Samantha Gallagher, General Counsel with VICI Properties.
Samantha Gallagher (General Counsel)
Ed Patoniak (Chief Executive Officer)
John Payne (President and Chief Operating Officer)
David Keeske (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star one one on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please limit yourself to one question and one follow up. One moment for questions. Our first question comes from Barry Jonas with Truist. You may proceed.
Barry Jonas (Equity Analyst)
Hey guys, good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. Your loan book is expanding again. Curious how you think about the right mix there versus traditional sale-leaseback. Thank you.
David Keeske (Chief Financial Officer)
Barry Jonas (Equity Analyst)
Thanks David, that's really helpful. And then just for a follow up, , I just broadly asked what the pipeline's looking like right now and if you could maybe talk about how
John Payne (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Barry Jonas (Equity Analyst)
Thank you so much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Caitlin Burrows with Goldman Sachs. You may proceed.
Caitlin Burrows (Equity Analyst)
Hi, everyone. Maybe just a follow up on that last point. You mentioned that new amenities at existing properties is one of your opportunities. I know when you guys initially announced the Partner Property Growth Fund opportunity with the nation, like two years ago now, there was a potential incremental $300 million of funding, which I feel like we haven't talked about in a while. So is that not happening potentially happen, or what can we expect there?
John Payne (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Caitlin Burrows (Equity Analyst)
Okay, so as it relates to the Venetian one, sounds like just wait and see over the next six months or so to see if that materializes or not.
John Payne (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Yeah, I think that's right, Caitlin. And look, our capital is flexible and there is an outside date on it, but if they wanted to go longer, we'd be willing to go longer with that.
Caitlin Burrows (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, makes sense. Okay. And then in the earnings release, it mentioned that you guys entered into forward interest rate swaps, which I guess I was a little surprised since you don't have that much floating rate debt. So I was wondering if you could just go through the thinking there and under what circumstance do you expect to use that?
David Keeske (Chief Financial Officer)
Caitlin Burrows (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thanks.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Smedes Rose with Citi. You may proceed.
Nick Joseph (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. It's Nick Joseph here, Smeds. Curious what feedback you're getting from tenants just on underlying demand trends given the relatively fluid macro outlook.
John Payne (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Nick Joseph (Equity Analyst)
And then just hoping you could give an update on the Caesars regional leases, how those assets are performing right now. And then obviously there's been some press reports about Caesars. Any potential impact if there's a privatization there?
John Payne (President and Chief Operating Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Chris Starling with Green Street. You may proceed.
Chris Starling (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Good morning. Regarding the Cain Eldredge relationship, can you speak to your vision for that partnership over time? I find the notion of partnering with a private capital source interesting in terms of furthering your own growth plans, particularly if you may not feel comfortable issuing equity capital at various points in time.
Ed Patoniak (Chief Executive Officer)
Chris Starling (Equity Analyst)
That's helpful thoughts. And then maybe just switching gears for A follow up with the golden deal closing today, can you speak to how that team is thinking about growing their business and specifically I wonder if there's anything related to new acquisitions, reinvestment into the existing portfolio, anything like that where you can play a role in the near term?
John Payne (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Chris Starling (Equity Analyst)
I appreciate the time. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from John Decree with CBRE Capital Advisors. You may proceed.
John Decree (Equity Analyst)
David Keeske (Chief Financial Officer)
John Decree (Equity Analyst)
John Payne (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Ed Patoniak (Chief Executive Officer)
And John, I just want to add that I had a little bit, a little bit of a bet with my colleagues that despite all the activity in Q1 and thank you for recognizing all that activity, that somebody would use the term quiet to describe the quarter and indeed a couple did. But I've been very proud of myself for not blowing a gasket.
John Decree (Equity Analyst)
Right. Yes. Great. I appreciate it. It's always good to talk to you. Thanks for the commentary.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Ravi Vadya with Mizuho. You may proceed.
Ravi Vadya (Equity Analyst)
John Payne (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Ravi Vadya (Equity Analyst)
Just one more here. Can you offer any comments on what's going on with Century Casinos? It seems that they've been under a strategic review for a little while, but I think the coverage is pretty healthy on those assets. Can you discuss maybe the disconnect between corporate credit and strong four wall credit on that lease? Thank you.
John Payne (President and Chief Operating Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Daniel Guglielemo with Capital One Securities. You may proceed.
Daniel Guglielemo (Equity Analyst)
Hello, everyone. Thank you for taking my questions. You all have a lot of leases linked to USCPI in one way or another. Are there any particular months where you're really looking at the 8:30am report? Because it will have an outsized impact the following year.
Ed Patoniak (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, Hi, Dan, it's Ed. The Caesars lease, the measurement period is July, August, September for a lease that resets every year at November 1st. Beyond that, I believe the nation resets at March. So that measurement period would be January. Okay. So yeah, we follow it, obviously, but it's nothing we have any control over. So we just wait till the score gets posted and then we know what's going to happen from there.
Daniel Guglielemo (Equity Analyst)
Appreciate it. Thank you, Dan.
David Keeske (Chief Financial Officer)
The only thing I'd add and saw that in your note this morning, there's nothing assumed in guidance other than the base rates in our escalators.
Daniel Guglielemo (Equity Analyst)
Good point. Okay, great. Thank you. And then you all own a few properties in New York and Atlantic City. One of the full commercial casinos opened in New York City recently. Are there any competitive pressures that you all or your gaming operator partners are thinking through there?
John Payne (President and Chief Operating Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Ronald Camden with Morgan Stanley. You may proceed.
Ronald Camden
Hey, great. Just my first one on the commentary of experiential real estate in the opening comments. Just thinking about the supplement and some of the sectors that you haven't quite made it in yet, whether it's professional sports or, or theme parks or anything like that. Just any sort of updated commentary on how you're thinking about that opportunity and if we're getting closer or is it sort of still wait and see?
John Payne (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Ronald Camden
And then if I could just go back to the Cane and Eldridge, Just a non binding sort of agreement. You don't often see sort of these non binding agreements and so forth. I guess it's just a little bit more color around there. Is it sort of just the messaging that, you know there's a partnership happening, like, you know, why not do something a little bit more binding?
Ed Patoniak (Chief Executive Officer)
Ronald Camden
That's it for me. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Rich Hightower with Barclays. You may proceed.
Rich Hightower (Equity Analyst)
David Keeske (Chief Financial Officer)
Rich Hightower (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that does make sense. And I guess maybe to follow up, if I think about your, I guess, regular way deal flow capacity, given that we've sort of exhausted the forwards, you've obviously got liquidity in other forms. But just help us put pencil to paper on what maybe your current total acquisition capacity is as the balance sheet stands today. Thanks.
David Keeske (Chief Financial Officer)
Rich Hightower (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Thanks, Rich.
OPERATOR
Thank you. I would now like to turn the call back over to Ed Pataniak for any closing remarks.
Ed Patoniak (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, I will just close out by thanking everybody who's on the call today. I recognize it is a very busy day and a very busy earnings season. We appreciate your time and your support and we'll look forward to talking to you again in late July.
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