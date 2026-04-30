Full Transcript: A.O. Smith Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Thursday, A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
A.O. Smith reported a 2% decrease in total company first quarter sales to $946 million, with North America sales up 1% and Rest of World sales down 11%.
EPS decreased by 11% to $0.85, impacted by lower volumes and transaction-related expenses from the Leonard Valve acquisition.
Strong free cash flow of $119 million was achieved through diligent working capital management despite lower earnings.
The company announced a restructuring charge of $20 million related to North America water treatment, aimed to drive future profitability.
2026 guidance includes an adjusted EPS range of $3.70 to $4, with ongoing cost pressures from rising steel and transportation costs.
North America boiler sales grew by 2%, with projected annual growth of 6-8% driven by pricing benefits and backlog strength.
China sales decreased by 17% in local currency, with continued market softness expected; strategic alternatives are being assessed to strengthen the business.
Leonard Valve contributed $16 million to sales in Q1, with integration on track for double-digit growth.
The company announced price increases of 4-7% for most water heater and boiler products in North America, effective in the third quarter.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Helen Gerholt (Vice President Investor Relations and Financial Planning and Analysis)
Steve Schaefer (Chief Executive Officer)
Chuck Lauber (Chief Financial Officer)
Steve Schaefer (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Susan McClary (Equity Analyst)
Good morning everyone. Thanks for taking the questions. Good morning. My first question is on the channel inventories in residential. You mentioned that you did have some pull forward around the pricing that you announced. Can you talk a bit more about how much you're seeing in there and how you're thinking about the channel going to the second quarter and how we should think of the flow through in the next couple quarters as a result of that? Yes.
Chuck Lauber (Chief Financial Officer)
Susan McClary (Equity Analyst)
Okay, all right, that's helpful. And then turning to commercial, you mentioned that that regulatory change got pushed out for a year. Can you just give us more color on what drove that and how you're thinking about the demand there now for the balance of this year and and even into next year is the channel positions for that?
Steve Schaefer (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And one moment for our next question. Our next question will come from the line of Matt Somerville with DA Davidson. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Matt Somerville (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. A couple questions on the water treatment side of things. I guess I was under the impression that getting out of the retailer big Box channel was the reset sort of recipe for that business. And it sounds like you're initiating yet another reset in water treatment. Remind us how big that business is and just help us understand a little bit more around how we should be thinking about that, looking ahead. Yeah.
Steve Schaefer (Chief Executive Officer)
Matt Somerville (Equity Analyst)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And one moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Tomohiko Asano with JP Morgan. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Steve Schaefer (Chief Executive Officer)
Tomohiko Asano (Equity Analyst)
Thank you and just follow up on the Leonard Valve. And how is the integrations of the Leonard progressing and are you on track to rely on the expected synergies?
Steve Schaefer (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And one moment for our next question. Our next question will come from the line of David McGregor with Longbow Research. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Chuck Lauber (Chief Financial Officer)
Joe Nolan
Got it. That's helpful. And then another one, Just a clarification question on the commercial water heater industry outlook coming down to flat now, is that really just a reflection of the regulatory change or is there any other moving pieces within that?
Chuck Lauber (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, that's the biggest driver for the change in our outlook.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And one moment as we move on to our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Mike Halloran with Baird. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Mike Halloran (Equity Analyst)
Chuck Lauber (Chief Financial Officer)
Mike Halloran (Equity Analyst)
Steve Schaefer (Chief Executive Officer)
we'll see how the market plays out. I think ultimately at the end of the day, we remain committed to keep our customers competitive and we'll continue to do that. But also we know we're in an environment of a lot of uncertainty and a lot of cost pressures.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And one moment for our next question. Our next question will come from the line of Jess Hammond with Keybanc Capital Markets. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Jess Hammond (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning. Good morning. Maybe just to go at the guide a little bit different. It seems like you're just cutting EPS 15 cents but a lot of the macro assumptions are kind of moving the wrong way. Can you just talk about offsets to that? I mean, I know you're now expecting some price, but any other offsets around restructuring, savings or catch up from this plant issue that would kind of mitigate the EPS impact?
Chuck Lauber (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, we had a little bit of catch up on the plant issues. Not a lot, but that would help us a bit in the second quarter. I think if you kind of look at the year really from last guidance, the big change was what we saw in China and then this Department of Energy policy statement.
Jess Hammond (Equity Analyst)
So other opportunities. The teams continue to look at cost management like we have in China and continue to do that in North America as well. We watch kind of the market mature throughout the rest of the year. On the cost side, we're just going to have to really watch cost. I mean costs are pretty volatile right now with the oil up. With oil up and transportation. But that's probably the biggest driver that's keeping an eye on cost.
Chuck Lauber (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And one moment for our next question. Our next question will come from the line of Nathan Jones with Stifel. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Steve Schaefer (Chief Executive Officer)
Chuck Lauber (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And one moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Andrew Kaplowitz with Citi. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Steve Schaefer (Chief Executive Officer)
Hi, good morning. This is Natalia on behalf of Andy Kaplowitz. Good morning. Good morning. First question, I'll start with you held the outlook for boilers despite lowering expectations
Natalia
across most other product categories. Can you maybe just unpack what you're seeing in underlying demand? I know you mentioned earlier on the call you're seeing strength in commercial and residential, but Specifically, how much of that is volume versus pricing?
Steve Schaefer (Chief Executive Officer)
Our growth for the year has a big price component into it. The carryover pricing from last year, I think Q1 was a little bit softer on commercial, which we highlighted. But we see those orders coming up and this is a typical seasonality too for that business. So we still remain confident in that 6 to 8% growth forecast. Commercial is the one that I think we see from the order book is catching up. But price is still a big component of that growth guidance.
Natalia
Got it. That's helpful. Color and then my second question, as you think about capital deployment, how are you viewing the current M and A pipeline, particularly in terms of opportunities within your core business versus adjacency areas?
Steve Schaefer (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And I'm showing no further questions and I would like to hand the conference back over to Helen Gerholt for closing remarks.
Helen Gerholt (Vice President Investor Relations and Financial Planning and Analysis)
Thank you for joining us today. We look forward to updating you on our progress in the quarters to come. In addition, please mark your calendars to join us at four conferences this Oppenheimer on May 5th, KeyBank on May 27, Stifel on June 2, and Wells Fargo on June 9. Thank you and enjoy the rest of your day.
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