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April 30, 2026 11:04 AM 42 min read

Full Transcript: The Hanover Insurance Gr Q1 2026 Earnings Call

The Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=NwTkkvXu

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Gr reported strong first-quarter results, with an operating return on equity of 20.3% and operating earnings per share of $5.25.

The company's all-in combined ratio improved to 91.7%, with a record low Xcat combined ratio of 85.4%, showcasing effective pricing and underwriting actions.

Net written premium growth was 3.2%, with strategic focus on areas where property conditions are softening to preserve margins.

Personal Lines and Core Commercial segments showed solid growth, with Personal Lines premiums up 2.7% and Core Commercial up 4.3%.

Specialty lines experienced growth, particularly in management liability, surety, and specialty general liability, despite competitive pressures in property-exposed lines.

Investment income increased by 19.6% due to higher reinvestment yields and improved partnership income.

The company continues to invest in technology and AI to improve underwriting and claims processes, aiming for greater efficiency and competitiveness.

The management remains confident in the company's ability to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and maintain strong relationships with independent agents.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Oksana Lukashova

Jack Roach (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jeff Farber (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

we will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press star, then one on your touchtone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, please press star then two. At this time, we will pause momentarily to assemble our roster. The first question today comes from Michael Phillips with Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.

Michael Phillips (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer)

Jack Roach (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Phillips (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer)

Okay. Yeah, no, thanks, Jack. I think it's a good story. Appreciate the thoughts. I guess sticking just specifically with small commercial, where one could maybe argue that there might be more pressure longer term from advances in tech, at least from a distribution angle, is that something that all that you feel you have to think

Jack Roach (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Phillips (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer)

Okay, wonderful. Thank you for the comments, Jack.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Paul Newsom with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

Paul Newsom

Jack Roach (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Brian Salvatore (President of Specialty Lines)

Paul Newsom

Great congrats on the quarter. Appreciate the help as always. Thanks, Paul.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Mike Zemerinski with bmo. Please go ahead.

Mike Zemerinski

Jack Roach (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Dick Levy (Chief Operating Officer and President of Agency Markets)

Mike Zemerinski

Okay, great. Maybe just shifting gears to the also excellent results in specialty. If we focus on the core loss ratio continues to usually track below the

Brian Salvatore (President of Specialty Lines)

Jack Roach (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Brian Salvatore (President of Specialty Lines)

OPERATOR

So yeah, inland I think was the clarification that I missed. So appreciate that, thanks. The next question comes from Meyer Shields with kbw. Please go ahead.

Jean Omer

Brian Salvatore (President of Specialty Lines)

Jing we had planned for the first quarter, 2026, to be the lowest growth quarter of the year. And that combined with the optimism that Brian has for the various areas, gives us confidence that we can ramp up the growth from here in specialty.

Jean Omer

Gotcha. Really helpful, thank you. My second question, just a quick one. Is there any underlying reserve movement on the casualty lines?

Jeff Farber (Chief Financial Officer)

I'm not exactly sure how to answer that, Jiang. We do every single quarter we look at our entire book and so we're always making adjustments in terms of our overall reserves. If your question is about prior year development, specifically in core casualty, there were essentially no, almost no movements in individual lines of business.

Jean Omer

Gotcha. Thank you. Thank you, Jane.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Roland Mayer with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Roland Mayer

Hi, good morning. I wanted to quickly ask on the CAT pyd, was that result of a specific review of how you had booked the business or are you consider continuing to hold some conservatism around? Kind of the underwriting changes in personal lines?

Jeff Farber (Chief Financial Officer)

Roland Mayer

Thank you, that's super helpful. And I'm just wondering on that, with the terms and conditions coming in better than you had previously thought, does that change how quickly you want to grow the homeowner's business or the personal lines? Pif, this is Jack.

Jack Roach (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Roland Mayer

That's super helpful, thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Bob Huang with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Bob Huang

Jack Roach (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Dick Levy (Chief Operating Officer and President of Agency Markets)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Mike Zyremski with bmo. Please go ahead.

Jack Roach (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Mike Zyremski

Thank you. Thanks, Mike.

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Oksana Lukashova for any closing remarks.

Oksana Lukashova

Thank you everyone for participating on our call today and we're looking forward to talking to you next quarter.

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