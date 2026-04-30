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April 30, 2026 11:04 AM 46 min read

Transcript: Hyatt Hotels Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/369306328

Summary

Hyatt Hotels reported a 5.4% increase in system-wide RevPAR for Q1 2026, driven by strong performance in luxury brands, with notable growth in the U.S. and international markets.

The World of Hyatt loyalty program saw an 18% increase in membership year-over-year, now totaling approximately 66 million members, contributing significantly to revenue as members spend nearly twice as much as non-members.

Hyatt Hotels ended Q1 with a record development pipeline of approximately 151,000 rooms, a 9% increase from last year, and expects net rooms growth of 6-7% for the full year 2026.

The company is on track with plans to sell Hyatt Grand Central New York, targeting a Q4 2026 closing, while a few other asset sales were terminated due to specific transaction issues.

Hyatt Hotels increased its full-year RevPAR growth outlook to 2-4%, with higher expected growth in international markets despite disruptions in the Middle East, and expects adjusted EBITDA growth of 13-18% for the year.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Adam Roman (Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Global FP and A)

Mark Hoplamazian (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Joan Batarini (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin our Q and A session. If you would like to ask a question during this time, simply press Star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question again, press Star and one. Please limit questions to one per analyst. Our first question comes from Lizzie Dove with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Lizzie Dove (Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Mark Hoplamazian (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Great. Your next question comes from the line of Stephen Grambling with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Stephen Grambling (Analyst at Morgan Stanley)

Hey, thank you. Wanted to turn to the distribution segment a little bit recognizing you had some, some kind of one off things that are that are impacting it. But how should investors think about the drivers of this segment longer term and and separately? Do you still see synergies from this business within the overall Hyatt portfolio if you will, or is this more of kind of a standalone at this point?

Mark Hoplamazian (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Joan Batarini (Chief Financial Officer)

Mark Hoplamazian (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Belisario with Bayard. Your line is open.

Mark Hoplamazian (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Richard Clark with Bernstein. Your line is open.

Richard Clark (Analyst at Bernstein)

Joan Batarini (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Sean Kelly with Bank of America. Your line is open.

Sean Kelly (Analyst at Bank of America)

Joan Batarini (Chief Financial Officer)

Mark Hoplamazian (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from the line of Smedes Rose with Citi. Your line is open.

Smedes Rose (Analyst at Citi)

Mark Hoplamazian (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Dwayne Finnigworth with Evercore. Your line is open.

Dwayne Finnigworth (Analyst at Evercore)

Hey, thanks for taking the question. So just low singles EBITDA growth in the first quarter. It sounds like mid singles in the second quarter. Can you just big picture, walk us through the building blocks of why we would get so much acceleration in the back half?

Joan Batarini (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Dan Pulitzer with JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Dan Pulitzer (Analyst at JP Morgan)

Hey, good morning everyone. Thanks for the question. I think you spoke a little bit about, you know, general drivers of demand, but something that I think we came into the year hearing a lot about was World Cup, America's 250th, things of that nature. So, I mean, has there been any change in kind of the outlook there as it impacts your business, especially in kind of the peak summer season?

Mark Hoplamazian (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of David Katz Jeffries. Your line is open.

David Katz Jeffries

Hi, good morning everyone. Thanks for taking my question. I wanted to just go back to technology and AI in particular. It's obviously a growing topic across the industry. You know, Mark, I'd love your perspectives on sort of where you're at, you know, where you'd like to get to and you know, how you see it evolving for Hyatt, any industry. Thank you.

Mark Hoplamazian (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Chad Baynon with Macquarie. Your line is open.

Chad Baynon (Analyst at Macquarie)

Thanks for taking my question. Great to see the increased pipeline of executed MNF contracts that you announced in the print. Just with respect to the Middle east conflict. Could, you know, should we expect any type of construction start delay delays or overall activity delays? Or do you think this pipeline should be executed kind of as planned? Thanks.

Mark Hoplamazian (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah. Given the nature of what we got in the region, which is more concentrated in Saudi than anywhere else, we don't see any impact in 2026. Sorry, 26. I forgot what year we were in. Thank you, Adam.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Trey Bowers with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Nick Weikle (Analyst at HSBC)

Thank you. Hi, this is Nick Weikle on for Trey. I just want to dig in a bit more on Nug or and try to figure out like, you know, which brands you're seeing the most uptake in maybe the mix between like conversion conversions and new builds for the year. And you just hit on the impact or potential impact from the Middle East. So any color would be great. Thanks.

Mark Hoplamazian (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

And the final question will come from Meredith Jensen with hsbc. Your line is open.

Meredith Jensen

Good morning. I was hoping you might speak a little bit more about the loyalty program. I know you gave the membership and the strong growth, but I was hoping if you might dig into a little bit more about spend redemption behavior, how that's evolving kind of over regions and customer cohorts and perhaps add in any insights you might be getting from your credit card partnerships, that kind of thing. That would be great.

Mark Hoplamazian (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

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