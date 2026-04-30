Ind Logistics Props Tr Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Ind Logistics Props Tr (NASDAQ:ILPT) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Summary

Ind Logistics Props Tr announced a successful pricing of $1.6 billion in fixed-rate interest-only debt at 5.71%, enhancing its capital structure and reducing exposure to interest rate fluctuations.

The company reported strong financial performance with a more than 4% year-over-year increase in same-property cash basis NOI and a 60% increase in normalized FFO.

Leasing momentum continues with 862,000 square feet leased at a 26.3% rent roll-up, leading to a consolidated occupancy rate of 94.6%.

The company's balance sheet shows $100 million in cash on hand and a net debt to total assets ratio of 68.8%.

Guidance for 2026 includes normalized FFO of $1.27 to $1.34 per share and adjusted EBITDARE of $344 to $349 million, reflecting recent refinancing activities.

Management highlighted a strengthened capital structure, ongoing double-digit leasing spreads, and a healthy pipeline of opportunities for continued growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning and welcome to Ind Logistics Props Tr's first quarter 2026 financial results conference Call. I would now like to turn the call over to Kevin Barry, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kevin Barry (Senior Director of Investor Relations)

Yael Duffy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Tiffany Tsai (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

OPERATOR

Mitch Germain (Equity Analyst)

Please go ahead. Thank you very much. Can you you provide some sensitivity from the top to the bottom end of the guidance range, please?

Tiffany Tsai (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Sure. I mean sometimes we have one time reimbursements, those types of things, or one time fees, they're usually not very large. So that's the accounting for the $1 million range in the guidance.

Mitch Germain (Equity Analyst)

Gotcha. Okay, that's helpful. Obviously the interest rate is pretty much fixed at this point. so maybe provide some perspective on the Indianapolis lease. I know that this has been big burden for you you, a big priority strategically. Do you believe it becomes income paying June? How should I think. And maybe just provide some perspective on the economics. Are we looking at rents going higher? Maybe. If you can provide some details on that, please.

Tiffany Tsai (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Sure. Hi Mitch. So we anticipate the lease to be signed in June. There will be a minimal free rent of four months. So we'll start seeing the cash in the back half of the year. And, and it will be at a roll up in rent.

Mitch Germain (Equity Analyst)

Great. And then last question for me with regards to the recent debt. does it offer some flex, more flexibility from the covenant perspective with regards to your ability to potentially look to sell some assets? And then maybe just broadly speaking, do you think that asset sales might become more of a strategic priority?

Tiffany Tsai (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

OPERATOR

Thank you again. If you have a question, Please press star then 1. Our next question comes from John Masoka with B. Riley. Please go ahead.

John Masoka (Equity Analyst)

Morning. Good morning. Maybe can you walk us through what the 1.1 million of one time items were in the quarter? And I guess is that kind of why Guidance is calling for I guess a step down in 2Q versus 1Q at the midpoint?

Tiffany Tsai (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

John Masoka (Equity Analyst)

Tiffany Tsai (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

John Masoka (Equity Analyst)

And I know those are potentially unique situations. But how do you think about a return threshold if you get back into the market of deploying capital?

Tiffany Tsai (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

I think that we're certainly in a better place position today than we were even a year ago. So I think that's something that you know, we're, we're always considering with the board. And then lastly,

John Masoka (Equity Analyst)

Tiffany Tsai (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

I think given where our leverage is today, I don't see us looking to acquire any properties, at least in the short term, unless it's a very specific situation or an opportunistic one. Okay.

John Masoka (Equity Analyst)

And then lastly, the capex spending was down a little bit. I know 1Q can be a relatively weak period seasonally for capex spend, but is that kind of more typical run rate should be? Or was the current quarter a little bit of an anomaly.

Tiffany Tsai (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Current quarter was an anomaly. I think Q1 can be down sometimes. That's not what we are forecasting going forward.

John Masoka (Equity Analyst)

Okay. Okay, that's it for me. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Operator, I believe that concludes our Q and A. Thank you for joining today's call and we look forward to meeting with many of you at the NARE conference in June. Please reach out to investor relations if you're interested in scheduling a meeting with ilpt. Operator, that concludes our call.