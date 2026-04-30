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April 30, 2026 11:03 AM 42 min read

Transcript: Tenet Healthcare Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Thursday, Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=7yps0OR5

Summary

Tenet Healthcare reported Q1 2026 net operating revenues of $5.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.16 billion, with a margin of 21.6%, exceeding expectations.

USPI's adjusted EBITDA grew 6% year-over-year to $484 million, indicating strong performance in joint replacements and ASC acquisitions.

The hospital segment's adjusted EBITDA was $678 million, surpassing expectations with a 16.7% margin, despite declines in exchange coverage.

Significant investments are being made in technology and AI to improve operations, alongside strong cost management and expense initiatives.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, expecting 10% adjusted EBITDA growth and continued share repurchases, maintaining financial flexibility.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Will McDowell (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining today's call. I am Will McDowell, Vice President of Investor Relations. We're pleased to have you join us for a discussion of Tennant's first quarter 2026 results as well as a discussion of our financial outlook. Tennant Senior Management Participating in today's call will be Dr. Sam Satoria, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Sun Park, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Sam Satoria

Sun Park (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Ryan Langston (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)

Great, thank you. Payer denials this year appear to be broadly accelerating across the industry. Are you seeing this activity increase in your business and maybe is it more MA versus commercial?

Sam Satoria

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from AJ Rice with ubs. Your line is now live.

AJ Rice (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Thanks. Hi, everybody.

Sam Satoria

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Jason Casola with Guggenheim Partners. Your line is now live.

Jason Casola (Equity Analyst at Guggenheim Partners)

Sam Satoria

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Brian Tankwilla with Jefferies, your line is now live.

Brian Tankwilla (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

Sam Satoria

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Scott Fadal with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now live.

Scott Fadal (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Sam Satoria

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Craig Heidenbach with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now live.

Craig Heidenbach

Yes, thank you. On the back of the 125 million invested in USPI in Q1 really strong starts to the year. Sam, can you just talk about the M and A engine, what's working and also just context of why Tennant might be preferred acquirer of choice out there in the marketplace.

Sam Satoria

Craig Heidenbach

helpful. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Justin Lake with Wolff Research. Your line is now live.

Justin Lake (Equity Analyst at Wolff Research)

Sun Park (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Kevin Fischbeck with Bank of America. Your line is now live.

Kevin Fischbeck (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)

Sun Park (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Ann Hines with Mizuho. Your line is now live.

Ann Hines (Equity Analyst at Mizuho)

Hi, good morning.

Sam Satoria

Maybe we can shift to the Washington outlook. Is there anything that you are paying attention to on the regulatory and legislative outlook, especially on the regulatory. With the upcoming outpatient rule, is there anything that we that is on your radar screen that we should be aware of? Thanks.

OPERATOR

Peter Chickering (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

Our next question comes from Peter Chickering with Deutsche Bank. Your line is now live.

Sam Satoria

Sun Park (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Sam Satoria

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Whit Mayo with Larink Partners. Your line is now live.

Whit Mayo (Equity Analyst at Larink Partners)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Steven Baxter with Wells Fargo. Your line is now live.

Steven Baxter (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)

Sun Park (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Our final question is from Andrew Mock with Barclays Bank. Your line is now live.

Andrew Mock (Equity Analyst at Barclays Bank)

Hi, good morning. You mentioned that ACA volumes were down 10% and you had expected, you know, unfavorable payer mix. But when I look at the managed care mix disclosure, it actually looks relatively stable year over year. So can you help us understand what you saw in payer mix inside of that, including the moving parts on the government side?

Sun Park (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Hey, Andrew, it's son yeah, sorry, go ahead, son.

Andrew Mock (Equity Analyst at Barclays Bank)

No, you go ahead, please. Sorry. Yeah, sorry.

Sun Park (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Sam Satoria

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