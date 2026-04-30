Senior Vice President Of Dillard's Purchased $61K In Stock

On April 29, William T. Dillard III, Senior Vice President at Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) executed a significant insider buy, as disclosed in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that III purchased 103 shares of Dillard's. The total transaction amounted to $61,213.

The latest market snapshot at Thursday morning reveals Dillard's shares up by 1.86%, trading at $572.51.

Discovering Dillard's: A Closer Look

Financial Insights: Dillard's

Revenue Challenges: Dillard's's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 January, 2026, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.03%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Debt Management: Dillard's's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.31.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Dillard's's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.