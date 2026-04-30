Bullish Move: Denise Dillard Mahaffy Shows Confidence, Acquires $51K In Dillard's Stock

Disclosed in the latest SEC filing, a significant insider purchase on April 29, involves Denise Dillard Mahaffy, Senior Vice President at Dillard's (NYSE:DDS).

What Happened: Mahaffy demonstrated confidence in Dillard's by purchasing 86 shares, as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the transaction is $51,110.

As of Thursday morning, Dillard's shares are up by 1.86%, currently priced at $561.0.

Delving into Dillard's's Background

Dillard's: A Financial Overview

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.31.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Dillard's's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.