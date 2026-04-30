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April 30, 2026 11:01 AM 32 min read

LSB Industries Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dkm3tfec/

Summary

LSB Industries reported strong financial performance in Q1 2026, with significant year-over-year growth in net sales, adjusted EBITDA, and EPS due to operational improvements.

The company's CCS project at the El Dorado site is progressing as planned, with expected completion by the end of 2026 or early 2027.

A $20.9 million settlement was reached with Benham Constructors, while litigation against Leidos continues, seeking damages in excess of $300 million.

The ongoing Middle East conflict is causing significant supply disruptions in the ammonia and urea markets, benefiting LSB Industries due to its US-based operations.

The company is well-positioned with a solid balance sheet, allowing for potential expansion and investment in growth opportunities, supported by the current geopolitical landscape and strong market fundamentals.

Management highlighted the importance of security of supply for industrial customers and the potential for brownfield expansions to meet increased demand.

LSB Industries expects continued strong demand and elevated pricing for its products throughout 2026, despite planned turnarounds at its facilities.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Greetings and welcome to the LSB industry's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require Operator assistance, please press 0 on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce Christy Carver, Senior Vice President and Treasurer. Please go ahead.

Christy Carver (Senior Vice President and Treasurer)

Mark Behrman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Damian Renwick (Chief Commercial Officer)

Mark Behrman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Lucas Beaumont (Equity Analyst)

Mark Behrman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Damian Renwick (Chief Commercial Officer)

Lucas Beaumont (Equity Analyst)

Damian Renwick (Chief Commercial Officer)

Mark Behrman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Damian Renwick (Chief Commercial Officer)

Lucas Beaumont (Equity Analyst)

Mark Behrman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Lucas Beaumont (Equity Analyst)

Thanks very much.

Andrew Wong (Equity Analyst)

Mark Behrman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Andrew Wong (Equity Analyst)

that'd be great. And then just for this year, I understand there's a heavier turnaround schedule. Can you just talk about how flexible that is? Are you able to hold off on some of the work and maybe have the plans come on faster just given the current price environment, or is that maybe just too disruptive to the plan that you already have in place?

Mark Behrman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Andrew Wong (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you very much for that detail.

Rob McGuire

Sure. As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. And the next question comes from the line of Rob McGuire with Granite Research. Please proceed. Good morning and congratulations on the quarter.

Damian Renwick (Chief Commercial Officer)

Hey, Rob. Hey, Mark. So, MDI tariffs and countervailing duties. How are the MDI tariffs and duties affecting nitric acid demand and LSB demolishing plans? And how do you think that the tariffs and countervailing duties will shape the market from here?

Rob McGuire

Mark Behrman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Damian. And then with regards to the projects, what should we be looking for just exiting the turnarounds this year that relate to the progress with your value creation projects?

Rob McGuire

Damian Renwick (Chief Commercial Officer)

Thanks, Mark. And then on an should we be looking for a similar mix of an UAN in the second quarter that we saw in the first quarter and is there room for further AM production here?

Rob McGuire

Yes, you'll see the same mix. We're probably at our limit of what we can really lean in on. So that'll continue through, at least through to the end of the year. Rob.

Damian Renwick (Chief Commercial Officer)

Thanks, Damian. And just last sulpuric acid, do you still produce and sell on a commercial basis or is that, in other words, can you benefit from the recent increased prices here or is that really not a product at this point?

Rob McGuire

Yes, look, we are still in that market, although it's pretty immaterial to the profile. And yes, sulfuric prices are going up, but so too are sulfur costs. So the margins are pretty stable. Well, thank you so much.

Mark Behrman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Rob.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes the question and answer session. I'll hand the call back over to Mark Bearman for closing remarks.

Mark Behrman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

I appreciate everyone's interest in LSB Industries. I hope you can see that we're making progress. We're excited about the progress that we have going forward and I hope to talk to you some, some of you guys at the conferences that we have coming forward. So thanks and have a great day.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time.

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