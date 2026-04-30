10% Owner Of Stratus Properties Makes $747K Sale

Oasis Management Co Ltd, 10% Owner at Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS), reported an insider sell on April 30, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Ltd's decision to sell 24,916 shares of Stratus Properties was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $747,724.

The latest market snapshot at Thursday morning reveals Stratus Properties shares down by 1.06%, trading at $30.48.

Get to Know Stratus Properties Better

A Deep Dive into Stratus Properties's Financials

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Stratus Properties faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -19.41% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Debt Management: Stratus Properties's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.78. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Stratus Properties's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.