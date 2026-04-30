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April 30, 2026 11:00 AM 20 min read

Full Transcript: TriMas Q1 2026 Earnings Call

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/afksabk2/

Summary

TriMas reported a strong financial performance in Q1 2026, with net sales increasing over 10% year-over-year to $168 million, driven by 7.3% organic growth and a 4% currency tailwind.

The company successfully divested TriMas Aerospace, generating $1.2 billion in net after-tax proceeds, which were used to strengthen the balance sheet and repurchase 1.5 million shares.

TriMas reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, expecting 3-6% sales growth and significant margin improvement, with adjusted EPS guidance set between $1.50 to $1.70, driven by cost reductions and interest income.

Operational improvements are underway, including a consolidation of the Atkins, Arkansas packaging facility, expected to generate $1 million in annual savings.

Management highlighted strategic focus on organic growth, operational excellence, and targeted acquisitions in packaging and life sciences, viewing these as resilient markets with long-term opportunities.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Sherry Lauderback (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Thomas Snyder (President and CEO)

Paul Swartz (Chief Financial Officer)

Thomas Snyder (President and CEO)

Sherry Lauderback (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Thanks Tom. At this point we would like to open the call to questions from our analysts.

OPERATOR

Katie Flesher

Hey, good morning guys. Can you talk about price cost. Morning. Can you talk about some price cost expectations within packaging and remind us what the typical lag versus commodity prices is before it flows through to the P and L?

Thomas Snyder (President and CEO)

Paul Swartz (Chief Financial Officer)

Katie Flesher

Got it. Okay, that's helpful. And then turning to packaging margins, how should we think about the cadence of improvement within that segment through the year just given the cost savings from the facility consolidation, but then layered in with some of those mix impacts that we saw this quarter?

Paul Swartz (Chief Financial Officer)

Katie Flesher

Okay. And then just to squeeze one more in here on the MIPS impacts, I think I heard you say that was from Tooling Revenue within Life Sciences. Can you just give a little more detail on that? And if you. We should see that in coming quarters.

Paul Swartz (Chief Financial Officer)

Thomas Snyder (President and CEO)

It's actually a good thing. I mean, too. It's a. I always look at these things as a leading indicator of. Of significant improvements in sales down the road. So more to come on that as the clock moves forward. Yep.

Katie Flesher

Okay. Thanks for the questions. question and answer session. I would now like to turn the floor back over to management for closing comments.

Sherry Lauderback (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Once again, thank you for joining us today and for your continued interest in trimas. We appreciate your ongoing support, and we look forward to updating on our progress next quarter.

OPERATOR

Thank you.

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