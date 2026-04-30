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April 30, 2026 10:57 AM 45 min read

Full Transcript: Trane Technologies Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/842335890

Summary

Trane Technologies reported strong Q1 2026 results with a 24% increase in enterprise organic bookings and a record backlog of $10.7 billion.

Organic revenue growth was 3%, driven by the Americas commercial HVAC business and double-digit growth in global services, leading to a 7% increase in adjusted EPS.

The company raised its full-year revenue and EPS guidance, anticipating approximately 10% revenue growth in Q2 and acceleration to low teens growth in the second half of the year.

Trane Technologies highlighted the strategic acquisition of Stellar Energy, contributing approximately $1 billion to the backlog and enhancing its position in modular data center cooling solutions.

The company expects continued strength in data centers and other core markets, with a robust commercial HVAC pipeline and ongoing investments in capacity expansion in the U.S.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good Morning. Welcome to the Trane Technologies Q1 2026 earnings conference call. My name is Lisa and I will be your operator for the call. The call will begin in a few moments with the speaker remarks and the Q and A session. We do ask that you limit your questions to one initial and one follow up. Today at this time all participants are in a listen only mode. I will now turn the call over to Zach Nagel, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead sir.

Zach Nagel (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Chris Kuhn (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Dave (Chair and CEO)

Chris Kuhn (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Dave (Chair and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you, . Everyone, if you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. Again, we do ask that you limit your questions to one initial and one follow up. First question today comes from Chris Snyder from Morgan Stanley.

Chris Snyder (Equity Analyst)

Dave (Chair and CEO)

Chris Snyder (Equity Analyst)

Chris Kuhn (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Dave (Chair and CEO)

Chris Snyder (Equity Analyst)

Thank you both, really appreciate that.

OPERATOR

See some Julian Mitchell from Barclays has the next question.

Julian Mitchell (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning. Just wanted to start off with a question on operating leverage. You know, I think organically it was high teens in the first quarter and you've got that mid-20s sort of baseline for the year, maybe kind of walk us through how we should think about the operating leverage playing out through the balance of the year organically and I suppose the inorganic headwind to that shrinks progressively. Is that the fair way to look at it?

Chris Kuhn (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Dave (Chair and CEO)

Julian Mitchell (Equity Analyst)

That's helpful, thank you. And then maybe just a follow up question on the resi H Vac side of things. Any big differences you're seeing on the one step versus two step sort of movement there and what's your confidence in terms of that inventory level in the channel and any early reads on summer selling season as it's starting out soon? Thank you.

Dave (Chair and CEO)

Julian Mitchell (Equity Analyst)

Fantastic. Thank you.

Dave (Chair and CEO)

Okay, thanks, Gillian.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Scott Davis, Melius Research.

Scott Davis (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning, guys.

Dave (Chair and CEO)

Hey, Scott. How are you? Good morning.

Scott Davis (Equity Analyst)

Dave (Chair and CEO)

Chris Kuhn (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Scott Davis (Equity Analyst)

And are you guys operating full out in your factories and your applied facilities right now? Are you fully capacitized at this point or do you still have a little bit of flex?

Dave (Chair and CEO)

Chris Kuhn (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Yeah, and Scott, we did raise our CapEx target for the year. We're generally 1 to 2% of revenue. We raised it to 2 to 3% of revenue a to capture the expanded production in Florida and in Texas for Stellar and also to make sure we are staying ahead of where we see the growth, especially in our applied commercial H vac business. So still targeting greater than or equal to 100% of free cash flow even with that higher capex spend for the year.

Scott Davis (Equity Analyst)

Excellent. Well done. I appreciate it guys and best of luck this year.

Dave (Chair and CEO)

Appreciate it Scott. Thanks.

OPERATOR

And everyone, as a reminder, please press Star one if you have a question today. We'll take the next question from Andy Kaplowitz from Citi.

Andy Kaplowitz (Equity Analyst)

Good morning everyone.

Dave (Chair and CEO)

Hey Andy, how are you?

Andy Kaplowitz (Equity Analyst)

Dave (Chair and CEO)

Andy Kaplowitz (Equity Analyst)

Agreed. And I'm curious about your continued outperformance in America's transport. You know, pretty strong in Q1 versus the market. I know you expect a recovery, you know, late this year, maybe a more gradual recovery than act. But if you can talk about why you continue to outperform, you know, sort of the new products in the market and, you know, the outlook as you move forward, there's.

Dave (Chair and CEO)

Andy Kaplowitz (Equity Analyst)

Appreciate all the color, Dave.

Dave (Chair and CEO)

All right, take care, Andy.

OPERATOR

Next up is Amit Mehrotra from ubs.

Dave (Chair and CEO)

Chris Kuhn (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Dave (Chair and CEO)

Amit Mehrotra (Equity Analyst)

Thank you very much.

Dave (Chair and CEO)

She was okay with me being a technician, but I had to do it now. She didn't want to come back and be one. So anyways, a lot of fun we have there.

OPERATOR

Andrew Obin from Bank of America has the next question.

Andrew Obin (Equity Analyst)

Hey, Dave, how are you?

Dave (Chair and CEO)

Andrew, how are you?

Andrew Obin (Equity Analyst)

Hello, Tim. Dave, I think you're probably doing better than a technician. That would be my guess. But maybe a question. You know, there's a lot of conversation about behind the meter power and sort of resulting changes in H VAC infrastructure in data centers. Can you maybe talk about absorption chiller technology at Trane? What do you guys have? Do you need to add capacity and does technology need to evolve to support behind the meter needs?

Dave (Chair and CEO)

Andrew Obin (Equity Analyst)

Excellent. Thank you. And maybe once again, stay on the data center topic. You acquire stellar energy. Can you just talk about. And also obviously you have cool. It's how has dialogue changed with customers since these acquisitions? And specifically, you know, your ability to increase your service presence inside data center with these acquisitions. How should we think about that?

Dave (Chair and CEO)

Andrew Obin (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you, Andrew.

Noah K. Oppenheimer (Equity Analyst)

Up next, we'll take a question from Noah K. Oppenheimer.

Dave (Chair and CEO)

Hey Dave. Chris, how are you?

Noah K. Oppenheimer (Equity Analyst)

Good. How are you now?

Dave (Chair and CEO)

Good morning.

Noah K. Oppenheimer (Equity Analyst)

Good, good. Thanks for taking the question. Maybe just to go back to transport and the outlook, you just give us a little bit more insight on what drives your, your back half conservatism versus act. You know, anything that, you know, you may be seeing from, you know, the pipeline to drive that or we're just kind of leaving this as upside for the year.

Dave (Chair and CEO)

Noah K. Oppenheimer (Equity Analyst)

Dave (Chair and CEO)

Noah K. Oppenheimer (Equity Analyst)

Yep, yep. Thanks for the insight.

OPERATOR

Okay, thanks, Bella.

Nigel Koh (Equity Analyst)

Nigel Koh from Wolf Research is up next.

Chris Kuhn (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Nigel Koh (Equity Analyst)

Chris Kuhn (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Nigel Koh (Equity Analyst)

Dave (Chair and CEO)

Nigel Koh (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And by the way, Dave, I'll buy a train unit if you come install it. How about that?

Dave (Chair and CEO)

All right. With my new technician skills, I'm ready, man. Okay. Thanks, Dave.

Zach Nagel (Vice President of Investor Relations)

And everyone that does conclude the question and answer session, I'd like to turn the call back to Zach Nagle for any additional or closing remarks. I'd just like to thank everyone for joining today's call and wanted to let folks know we'll be around for questions, as always, so please feel free to

OPERATOR

Also, we're looking forward to seeing many of you on the road here in the second quarter, and we'll speak to you at the end of the second quarter on our earnings call. Thanks again. Bye.

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