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April 30, 2026 10:52 AM 18 min read

Addex Therapeutics Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) held its fourth-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g7c769im

Summary

Addex Therapeutics reported several achievements in 2025, including progress in the GABA B PAM Chronic Cough program, with successful preclinical results and efforts to secure funding for IND enabling studies.

The company has repositioned diproglurant for brain injury recovery and entered an agreement for exclusive licensing of intellectual property in this area, collaborating with Syntaxis and the University of Lund.

Following the termination of a partnership with J&J on ADX 71149, Addex Therapeutics regained the rights and is evaluating future development opportunities.

The company completed 2025 with 1.6 million Swiss francs in cash, providing runway through mid-2026, but highlighted the need for additional funding to advance unpartnered programs.

Revenue decreased to 0.2 million in 2025 from 0.4 million in 2024, due to the completion of a funded research phase with Indivior.

Full Transcript

Tim Dyer

Misha Kalinichev (Head of Translational Science)

Tim Dyer

OPERATOR

Yan Z

Hi, thank you for taking my question. This is Yan Z sitting in forum. I have two questions. The first is which subsets of patients with chronic cough is the GABAPAM most likely to be aimed at? Would you say it's ips, sarcoidosis or something else? And how large could that total market be if the compound had a broad antitussive label?

Misha Kalinichev (Head of Translational Science)

Tim Dyer

the NGR7 candidate is not in Addex. It's sitting in the spin out company Neurosterics. So we're not at liberty to talk in detail about that. But you know, in general, maybe. Misha, you can. You can say what you can say.

Misha Kalinichev (Head of Translational Science)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Dear participants, as a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press star 11. Alternatively, you can submit your questions via the webcast. Dear speakers, there are no further questions for today. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This brings the main part of our conference to a close, and I would like to hand back to Tim Dyer for closing remarks.

Tim Dyer

Thank you. I'd just like to thank everyone for attending our 2025 conference call, and I wish you all a very nice day, and we look forward to speaking to you again soon. Thank you.

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