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April 30, 2026 10:52 AM 42 min read

Transcript: Mid-America Apartment Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Thursday, Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/577328544

Summary

Mid-America Apartment exceeded first-quarter expectations due to strong resident retention, effective expense management, and resilient demand.

The company observed improvement in lease pricing and stable occupancy, with high growth markets absorbing new supply effectively.

Operational highlights include completing 1,386 interior unit upgrades and expanding a Wi-Fi retrofit initiative to over 35 additional properties in 2026.

Future guidance remains optimistic with a focus on development, expecting to begin construction on four projects this year, down from the original forecast.

Same-store NOI outperformed expectations, supported by strong same-store revenue and controlled same-store expenses.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Andrew Schaefer (Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Director of Capital Markets)

Brad Hill

Tim Argo

Clay Holder

Eric Wolf (Equity Analyst)

Tim Argo

Yana Gallen (Equity Analyst)

Our next question will come from the line of Yana Gallen with Bank of America. Please go ahead. Thank you. Good morning. Sorry. Tim, question for you again. Can you maybe speak to performance on both the concessions and supply absorption in Atlanta and in Dallas?

Tim Argo

Austin Werschmidt (Equity Analyst)

Our next question comes from the line of Austin Werschmidt with KeyBank. Please go ahead.

Tim Argo

Brad Hill

Handel Saint

Our next question will come from the line of Handel Saint Just with Mizuho. Please go ahead.

Brad Hill

Alexander Goldfar (Equity Analyst)

Our next question comes from the line of Alexander Goldfar with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

Clay Holder

Adam Kramer (Equity Analyst)

Tim Argo

Amy

Our next question will come from the line of Michael Goldsmith with ubs. Please go ahead. Morning. This is Amy, I'm with Michael. We were wondering how much of an impact does hiring from new college grads have on your peak leasing season? Do you tend to see more people trading up into MAA units or are they more first time renters?

Tim Argo

Jamie Felsen (Equity Analyst)

Our next question will come from the line of Jamie Felsen with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Brad Hill

Steve Sakla (Equity Analyst)

Our next question will come from the line of Steve Sakla with Evercore isi. Please go ahead.

Brad Hill

Rich Anderson (Equity Analyst)

Our next question will come from the line of Rich Anderson with Cantor Fitzgerald. Please go ahead.

Brad Hill

Mason Gill (Equity Analyst)

Our next question comes from the line of Mason Gill with Baird. Please go ahead.

Brad Hill

Hey, thanks. Good morning everyone. Do you expect to continue buying additional land parcels for the balance of the year?

Julian Bluein (Equity Analyst)

Brad Hill

Alex Kim

Pam

Anne Chan

Our next question will come from the line of Alex Kim with Zellman and Associates. Please go ahead.

Clay Holder

Nick Ulico (Equity Analyst)

Tim Argo

Our next question will come from the line of Anne Chan with Green Street. Please go ahead. Hi, thanks for taking my question. So going back to other income, were there any unusual or non recurring items that caused a drag or a boost on other income in first quarter and related? When do you expect the benefit from the delayed WI Fi rollout in May 25 to start flowing to 26, if not already?

OPERATOR

D

B

A

We have no further questions. I'll return the call to MAA for closing comments.

C

All right. We appreciate everyone joining. We'll see you soon in various conferences. Thank you.

A

This concludes today's program. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect at any time.

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