Valero Energy Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=y5HgBF0J
Summary
Valero Energy reported a strong financial performance in Q1 2026 with a net income of $1.3 billion, compared to a net loss in Q1 2025.
The company's refining segment achieved $1.8 billion operating income, and the renewable diesel segment turned profitable with $139 million in operating income.
Strategic initiatives include the FTC unit optimization at the St. Charles refinery, expected to enhance high-value product output by Q3 2026.
Operational highlights include successful adaptation to volatile crude markets and maximizing heavy sour crude processing, leveraging their Gulf Coast refining network.
Management remains optimistic about future refining margins due to constrained global capacity and low inventories, with plans for continued disciplined financial strategy and shareholder returns.
Valero Energy issued $850 million in 10-year notes to manage debt maturities, maintaining a strong balance sheet with $11 billion in liquidity.
Guidance includes expected capital expenditures for Port Arthur repairs after a fire incident, with insurance coverage anticipated for part of the costs.
Operational throughput for Q2 2026 is expected to be lower due to reduced rates at Port Arthur and the idling of the Benicia refinery.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Brian Donovan (Vice President, Investor Relations)
Lane Riggs (Chairman, CEO and President)
Homer Buller (Senior Vice President and CFO)
Brian Donovan (Vice President, Investor Relations)
Thanks, Omer. That concludes our opening remarks. Before we open the call to questions, please limit each turn in the Q&A and A to two questions. If you have more than two questions, please rejoin the queue as time permits to ensure other callers have time to ask their questions.
OPERATOR
Manav Gupta (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Good morning guys. Very strong quarter considering everything else that we are seeing out there. I just quickly wanted to pivot to the global refining macro and I'm trying to understand as these prices are rising. Gary, if you or somebody could comment as to what you're seeing for demand out there. Are you seeing any early signs of demand destruction in your system?
Gary Simmons (Executive Vice President and COO)
Manav Gupta (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Randy
Lane Riggs (Chairman, CEO and President)
Thank you and congrats on a great quarter. Thanks, mano.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question is coming from Neil Mehta of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.
Neil Mehta (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
Homer Buller (Senior Vice President and CFO)
Neil Mehta (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
All right, well, one specific product want to dig into is jet Gary. I mean, there's a lot of talk about the potential for shortages in parts of the world. You know, how are you just thinking about that product in general, how you can maximize your production of it? Where are you trying to get it to to? And are these concerns about JET availability globally founded or unfounded?
Gary Simmons (Executive Vice President and COO)
OPERATOR
Thanks here. Thank you. Our next question is coming from Theresa Chen of Barclays. Please go ahead. Hey there.
Theresa Chen (Equity Analyst at Barclays)
Homer Buller (Senior Vice President and CFO)
Theresa Chen (Equity Analyst at Barclays)
Thank you. In shifting gears, how should you think about the trajectory of DGD profitability going forward considering current macro conditions, feedstock considerations, and regulatory changes that we've seen recently?
Eric Homer
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thank you. Our next question is coming from Joe Laatsch of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.
Joe Laatsch
Great, thanks. Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. So as we look beyond the Middle east disruptions, can you just talk about how you see the supply to net balance shaping up over the next couple of years? It seems like the balance was already pretty tight before the disruption and now there is refinery damage and the need to replace inventories to contend with. Does this change how you think about mid cycle margins going forward?
Gary Simmons (Executive Vice President and COO)
Joe Laatsch
Great, thanks, that's helpful. And then on Port Arthur, so I recognize you're still going through the assessments, but to the extent you can, could you just talk through the refinery damage assessment process and potential restart timeline and what are the signposts that we should be watching for from the outside here?
Gary Simmons (Executive Vice President and COO)
OPERATOR
Thanks, that's helpful. Thank you. Our next question is coming from Doug Leggett of Wolf Research. Please go ahead.
Doug Leggett (Equity Analyst at Wolf Research)
Gary Simmons (Executive Vice President and COO)
Homer Buller (Senior Vice President and CFO)
Doug Leggett (Equity Analyst at Wolf Research)
Yeah, well a lot of downturns gave you that opportunity in the last 10 years, Homer for sure. Thanks so much guys.
OPERATOR
I appreciate it.
Doug Leggett (Equity Analyst at Wolf Research)
Thanks Doug.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question is coming from Philip Jungwirth of BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Philip Jungwirth (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)
Randy
Philip Jungwirth (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)
Okay, great. And then one of the questions we regularly get is around some form of restriction on product exports. Just based on your conversations, where would you put the level of government support here? What would be any unintended consequences? And then what. What other levers are there to pull to ease some of the upward pressure on gasoline prices, whether it's RVP or other things that could be done?
Rich Walsh (Executive Vice President and General Counsel)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thank you. The next question is coming from Jason Gableman of TD Cowan. Please, go ahead.
Jason Gableman (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Lane Riggs (Chairman, CEO and President)
Jason Gableman (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Gary Simmons (Executive Vice President and COO)
Jason Gableman (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Great. Thanks for the answers.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question is coming from Matthew Blair of Tutor Pickering Holt. Please go ahead.
Matthew Blair
Hey, thanks and good morning. You mentioned some of your commercial opportunities in areas like the North Atlantic. Do you also have opportunities on the West Coast? And I guess in particular are you using Jones act waivers to ship both crude and products to the West Coast?
Randy
Matthew, this is Randy. I'll touch on that. I mean, we have issued several Jones act waivers primarily from for products, both renewables and conventional products, moving both from the Gulf coast to the west coast and to Florida.
Matthew Blair
Sounds good. And then the ethanol results seem pretty good, but better than our expectations. Was that just a function of improving values on the CO products or were you able to record any 45Z contributions in the ethanol segment? And I guess what's the Overall outlook for 45Z and the potential contribution this year in ethanol?
Eric
OPERATOR
Great. Thank you.
Paul Sanke (Equity Analyst at Sanke Research)
Thank you. Our next question is coming from Paul Sanke of Sanke Research. Please, go ahead. Morning, all. Can you hear me?
OPERATOR
Hello? Hey, Paul. Can you hear me? Yeah, we can hear you.
Paul Sanke (Equity Analyst at Sanke Research)
Hi. Can you hear me, guys?
OPERATOR
Yep, we can hear you.
Paul Sanke (Equity Analyst at Sanke Research)
Sorry, I got, like, a $15 phone here. Thanks for everything. You had mentioned the shortage of vgo, and I just wondered if you could talk a little bit about where you might anticipate other shortages. Actual physical shortages emerging in the oil chain. That's sort of question number one. Thank you. I don't know that, but. Any other.
Lane Riggs (Chairman, CEO and President)
Paul Sanke (Equity Analyst at Sanke Research)
Lane Riggs (Chairman, CEO and President)
OPERATOR
Yeah, I understand. It's a tough one. Thanks a lot. Thanks, Paul.
Brian Donovan (Vice President, Investor Relations)
Thank you. At this time, I would like to turn the floor back over to Mr. Donovan for closing comments.
OPERATOR
All right. Well, we appreciate everyone joining us today for the call and as always, feel free to contact our investor relations team if you have any additional questions. Have a great day. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation. This concludes today's event. You may disconnect your lines or log off the webcast at this time and enjoy the rest of your day.
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