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April 30, 2026 10:49 AM 33 min read

Full Transcript: ADT Q1 2026 Earnings Call

ADT (NYSE:ADT) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/559283806

Summary

ADT reported a strong start to 2026 with adjusted free cash flow of $414 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.23, which is a 10% increase year over year.

The company is focused on three core strategic areas: product technology, service excellence, and customer acquisition, with significant investments in AI and the ADT Plus platform.

ADT's future outlook is optimistic with expected strong free cash flow growth of approximately 20% for 2026 and a focus on long-term value creation while maintaining a healthy balance sheet.

Operational highlights include the successful integration of AI in customer service, which is improving efficiency and reducing costs, and the launch of ADT Blue targeting DIY customers.

Management comments focused on the durability of ADT's business model, strategic investments for future growth, and the importance of disciplined spending, particularly in customer acquisition.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jim DeVries (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jeff Lucasar (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you ladies and gentlemen. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star followed by the number one on your touch-tone phone and if you are using a speakerphone, we kindly ask you to lift the handset before pressing any case. Please hold for a moment while we gather questions. Our first question comes from the line of Ashish Sabhadra from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Ashish Sabhadra (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for taking my question as you have improved the efficiency in the overall go to market approach. You talked about several things that you've worked on and also increased your upfront revenues that you're getting on these installation, how do we think about the customer acquisition cost trending over the next three to five years and the benefit to the free cash flow from that? Thanks.

Jeff Lucasar (Chief Financial Officer)

Ashish Sabhadra (Equity Analyst)

That's very helpful color and maybe just on the bulk account purchases as well as potential full acquisition opportunities. Can you talk about the pipeline there?

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Jim DeVries (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Ashish Sabhadra (Equity Analyst)

That's very helpful. Color. Congrats on the solid results. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thanks. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of George Tong from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

George Tong (Equity Analyst)

Hi. Thanks. Good morning.

Jim DeVries (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jeff Lucasar (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Pete Christiansen from Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Pete Christiansen (Equity Analyst)

Jim DeVries (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Pete Christiansen (Equity Analyst)

Jim DeVries (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jeff Lucasar (Chief Financial Officer)

Pete Christiansen (Equity Analyst)

That's helpful. I didn't realize the cost method accounting there but Jeff, thank you for that clarification. Thank you.

Jeff Lucasar (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks Pete.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Mana Patnik from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Ronan Kennedy

Jim DeVries (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jeff Lucasar (Chief Financial Officer)

Ronan Kennedy

Got it. That's helpful. Thank you very much. And on the AI routing, I think roughly half calls, 100% of chats. Are you quantifying realized cost savings to date and how much incremental margin opportunity remains there?

Jim DeVries (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jeff Lucasar (Chief Financial Officer)

Omar Khan (Chief Business Officer)

Ronan Kennedy

That's all very helpful. Thank you very much. Appreciate it.

Jim DeVries (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks for the question, Ron.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our last question comes from the line of Greg Parrish from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Greg Parrish (Equity Analyst)

Omar Khan (Chief Business Officer)

Jim DeVries (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Greg Parrish (Equity Analyst)

Jeff Lucasar (Chief Financial Officer)

Greg Parrish (Equity Analyst)

Okay. Okay, good. Yeah, maybe I misheard, and the transcript caught it wrong. So I'm glad I clarified that. Okay, thanks guys.

Jeff Lucasar (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks Greg.

OPERATOR

Thank you. I will now turn the call over to Jean Devries for closing remarks.

Jim DeVries (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

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