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April 30, 2026 10:48 AM 34 min read

Patrick Industries Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=RiCHDv2A

Summary

Patrick Industries reported first-quarter net sales of $997 million, a 1% decrease, with organic growth contributing 8%. Earnings per diluted share were $1.10.

Marine and powersports revenue growth offset declines in RV and manufactured housing markets. The company highlighted strong execution of its operational playbook.

A potential merger of equals with LCI Industries was announced, aiming to drive value through synergies and innovation.

The company remains confident in its diversified platform and operational agility to deliver strong financial performance despite macroeconomic uncertainties.

Patrick Industries expects its 2026 adjusted operating margin to improve by 30 to 50 basis points and estimates operational cash flow between $370 and $390 million.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Steve O'Hara (Vice President, Investor Relations)

Andy Nemeth (CEO)

Jeff Rodino (President)

Matt Fieler (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Scott Stember (Equity Analyst)

Good morning guys and thanks for taking my questions. Morning. Can you talk about the state of retail what you're hearing in RV Camping World this morning? It sounds as if things are getting incrementally better from the dulness of the winter, at least in April. What are you hearing through your touchpoints? And also on the production side from OEMs what are you hearing and seeing from a production standpoint and also a mix standpoint?

Jeff Rodino (President)

Scott Stember (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Joe Altabello (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Our Next question is from Noah Zatzkin with Key Bay and Capital Markets. Please proceed.

Noah Zatzkin (Analyst)

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Craig Kennison with Baird. Please proceed.

Craig Kennison (Analyst)

Thank you. Yeah, I wanted to start with tariffs and trade policy, which is impacting businesses in dramatically different ways this quarter. Could you just help us understand your supply chain and your production footprint and why that keeps Patrick insulated from some of these recent policy changes?

Jeff Rodino (President)

Craig Kennison (Analyst)

Are your powersports partners cutting any CAB orders, for example, as they wait for more clarity on policy?

Jeff Rodino (President)

Craig Kennison (Analyst)

OPERATOR

As a reminder to Star one on your telephone keypad, if you would like to ask a question, our next question is from Daniel Moore with CJS Securities. Please proceed.

Daniel Moore (Analyst)

Matt Fieler (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, that's correct. So there's definitely some working capital benefit baked into that.

Daniel Moore (Analyst)

Okay. And then just housekeeping in terms of if given where the stock's trading here, I know it was $0.10 dilution in Q2 Q1. You know, what would that kind of quarterly dilution from the convert look like.

Matt Fieler (Chief Financial Officer)

At this point, Dan? I mean, it's, it's Pretty dynamic. I, I can't really give specific guidance here. We would expect what we've, we've seen what $0.05 ish, kind of quarterly dilution is what I would continue to expect. Okay. While we kind of move through this.

Andy Nemeth (CEO)

Sneak one more in. Thanks, Andy. Aftermarket, you know, just kind of, you touched on this in some of the other questions, but where are you seeing the biggest opportunity in terms of cross selling? Just kind of remind us what your margins are and is that something. Would you consider breaking out aftermarket as a separate segment at some point?

Daniel Moore (Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Tristan Thomas Martin

Our final question is from Tristan Thomas Martin with BMO Capital. Martin, please proceed.

Andy Nemeth (CEO)

Hey, good morning, Andy. You mentioned a couple times kind of advanced integrated solution based offerings as a benefit to the oem, both from kind of like a quality of life standpoint and also just improved affordability. Could you maybe give us a couple examples of what those are?

Tristan Thomas Martin

Andy Nemeth (CEO)

Yeah, I'll tell you, I mean we're making a lot of strides on the composite side. So, you know, we'll see some, we'll see some gains on market share on the, on the model chain. So we feel really good about that. On the RV side, the marine and

Tristan Thomas Martin

Andy Nemeth (CEO)

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