Allied Properties REIT Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.
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View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/493403718
Summary
Allied Properties REIT's Q1 2026 operating performance met expectations, with leasing momentum improving and a notable increase in the leasing pipeline.
The company is on track with its $500 million disposition program, having closed $46 million in Q1 and firming additional assets expected to generate $201 million in Q2.
Allied Properties REIT aims to reduce net debt to EBITDA to mid-11x by year-end and has taken steps to address King Toronto project challenges, including taking over construction management.
Q1 financial results showed FFO at 28.9 cents per unit, with rental revenue of $144 million and operating income of $70 million.
Management highlighted risks in the development segment but remains focused on leasing, capital recycling, and balance sheet strengthening.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Hello ladies and gentlemen and thank you for standing by. Welcome to allied properties REIT first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. Thank you. I would now like to turn the conference over to our President and CEO Cecelia Williams. Please go ahead.
Cecelia Williams (President and CEO)
Nan
JP
Cecelia Williams (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Quick reminder, before we start the Q and A, if you'd like to ask a question, please press star and the number one on your telephone keypad to raise your hand and enter the queue. If you'd like to adjourn a question or your question has been answered simply press star and the number one again. Thank you. And we will take our first question from Lauren Kalmar from Dejan, please go ahead.
Lauren Kalmar
Thank you. Good morning and thank you for all the color in terms of the operating fundamentals. That was very helpful. I just wanted to touch on the King Toronto for a second. Firstly and sorry if I missed this, but can you confirm whether or not you're recognizing interest income based on the full amount of the loan or the Or the amount net of the impairment
Nan
loan is the full amount. Okay. And then maybe I guess. Sorry, sorry I missed that. The loan is not credit impaired, so it's on the full amount.
Lauren Kalmar
Okay. Is there any point at which you would recognize it on the net amount?
Nan
Yes. If it becomes credit impaired, the way it's being recognized now, Lauren, is the way we have to recognize it under IFRS.
Lauren Kalmar
Okay, fair enough. Thank you. And then just sticking with the King Toronto theme here, you guys, I think pushed out the receipt of condo proceeds from I think the beginning of 27 back in February to the end of the year. I know you touched on a few, a few complications at the project, but seems to have changed a lot in the last couple of months. Like what really changed since we spoke in February or since you released results
Nan
in February in terms of, I mean, the cost went up. There were curtain wall cost increases from transportation and storage, trade delays due to labor inefficiencies and required extended site presence and then schedule extensions leading to site overhead. And all of those things resulted in a longer timeline and higher costs.
Lauren Kalmar
Okay, and then one last quick one. Use the number of the average percent of deposits on the condos.
Nan
It's about 20%.
Lauren Kalmar
Okay. Thank you so much. I'll turn it back.
Nan
Thanks, Lauren.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jonathan Coucher from TD Cowan. Please go ahead.
Jonathan Coucher
Thanks. Good morning. One more on the King Toronto. I believe you guys said that you completely took over the project. When was that? Just trying to get a sense of the attic costs or post that or pre that or what's happening there.
Nan
Yeah, we started taking over in the fall, Jonathan, and now we've completely taken over on site construction management.
Jonathan Coucher
Okay, so do you. So with that and I guess having the fall and winter to sort of look at it. Do you think you're. You're hopefully very comfortable with the. This being the final increase in cost?
Nan
We can't guarantee, Jonathan. We rely heavily on the cost consultants in addition to Ellis dawn. But we are very comfortable with where we've landed as of this point.
Jonathan Coucher
Okay. And same, I guess, same question on the timing. And then on the dispositions on the 200 million that you announced last night, I guess two things there. One, maybe a little color on why the competition bureau is involved in the Montreal one. And then secondly, just on the cap rate or annualized noi that's associated with these properties.
Nan
Yeah. On the competition act, if it's a book value of $93 million or higher, it has to go through that. So that property triggered that criteria. And Jonathan, on the two properties announced last night, the cash yield is 4.4%.
Jonathan Coucher
Okay, that is helpful. I'll turn it back. Thanks.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Mario Sarich from Scotiabank. Please go ahead.
Mario Sarich
Good morning and thank you for taking the question. Just sticking to the disposition team. Can you remind us of what the overall expected disposition cap rate would be on the 500 loan you're targeting this year?
Nan
In our forecast, Mario, the average cash yield is 3.1%.
Mario Sarich
And then what percentage of the $500 million goal would have been originated by unsolicited expressions of interest? Sorry, what percentage of the original goal was from unsolicited interest?
Nan
Yeah, none. I mean, where everything is being marketed.
Mario Sarich
Okay. I'm trying to get a sense of the office transaction. Market's opening up. There's been several deals announced in Toronto recently on the office side. Just trying to get a sense of. Based on what you're seeing in the market today, do you feel you can sell more than 500 million a guy for us if you were to more actively pursue opportunities today?
Nan
We feel very confident in our ability to hit the $500 million target that we set.
Mario Sarich
Nan
Yeah, we'll finish whatever we started. And are currently working on and then otherwise we would consider anything as a disposition possibility.
Mario Sarich
Okay, maybe one more for me, just for jp. You mentioned some change in leasing tactics, removing obstacles for leasing in the quarter. Can you just maybe touch on an example or two in terms of what exactly that means and what's driven success?
JP
Mario Sarich
Great. Thank you for that.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Tammy Beer from rbc. Please go ahead.
Tammy Beer
Thanks. Good morning. Just maybe coming back to the leasing you you mentioned, you know we're going to see a drop in Q2 occupancy, but I believe JP you mentioned as well that it may be higher than the 82% occupancy that you'd previously guided to. Can you just maybe comment or maybe clarify that piece there and what's driving that?
JP
Tammy Beer
Okay, all right, got it. And then you mentioned, you know, some of the demand from professional services and TAMU tenants. I'm just curious, you know, are you seeing any changes in terms of space needs from software tenants or AI related implications on demand at this stage?
JP
We are, we actually saw an increase in leasing volume from the tami sector in Q2 or in Q1, I should say compared to Q4. And we are hearing and observing in our pipeline and in the broader market that there's more and more demand from the tech sector across across the markets we operate.
Tammy Beer
Okay, and then just I do have a couple more on Just on King Toronto. What are you now assuming in terms of default rates and you know, has that been informed by perhaps buyers, just, you know, more and more buyers perhaps trying to get out of deals?
Nan
Yeah, Tommy, we're carrying a 35% default rate right now and we have been talking to the marketing team and we've also been tracking the current purchases and you know, having communications with them as well. So that's how we keep arrived at that 35% default rate.
Tammy Beer
Okay, and what was it previously assumed or estimated at? So that. That incremental 25 is just from. From this quarter. Okay. And then in terms of the pricing on the. I know there's only a small amount left in terms of the remaining units, but what does. You know, what are they currently being marketed at versus I think the initial price is 2,000 bucks a foot, roughly, or. So what's remaining?
Nan
There's about eight penthouses remaining. So the penthouses on a per square foot basis are higher. So what's remaining of the 35 units on average is $1,500 to $1,800 per square foot. That's what we're carrying.
Tammy Beer
Okay. And then just lastly on the. On the disposition side, you know, obviously some encouraging signs, but in terms of the Toronto house and Calgary house, where are you now in terms of the sale process on those assets?
Nan
We are advanced in our marketing efforts of with the Toronto asset. CBRE IS has listed that asset for us and we have a number of groups in the data room underwriting the asset. We are preparing to bring the Calgary asset to market in June and that'll be listed with CBRE and Scotiabank.
Tammy Beer
Okay. Fair to say then that the Calvary House is unlikely just again, given the maybe later stages of the timing of it being marketed, that that's not likely to maybe transact this year.
Nan
We're still contemplating closing this year.
Tammy Beer
Okay, I will turn it back. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Patrick Healy from Green Street. Please go ahead.
Patrick Healy
Thank you. And good morning. Given the Q1 results, how confident are you in meeting your 2026 outlook on occupancy NOI and FFO?
Nan
Well, like we said, we came in as expected for Q1, so we continue to expect to hit our targets for the year.
Patrick Healy
Okay, thank you. I'll turn it.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line is Matt Cornick from National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.
Matt Cornick
Nan
Matt Cornick
Okay, so it does sound like we'll recapture some of that in subsequent quarters. And it's a function of timing. And then presumably some of that relates to Toronto House, which is a gross lease as opposed to net leases elsewhere. And I know it's slated for sale. I don't think you provided the occupancy this quarter, but is it fair to say that that may even be a drag on NOI in this quarter just given seasonality and where you are in leasing?
Nan
Correct. The operating cost is not recoverable and the property is more stabilized today in terms of expenses than it was and in the comparative year, so. Absolutely correct that. And we also had an assessment of the realty taxes there for that to run up.
Matt Cornick
Okay, I appreciate that. Just back to the, the asset sales side of things. J.P. i think you said 4, 4 on the Montreal asset or was that the combination of the Toronto and the Montreal asset?
Nan
It was the combination, Matt. And when you and the 40, the amount closed in Q1, the total yield is 4.2.
Matt Cornick
Okay, and then 150 West Georgia. Is there any update in terms of the timing or how that ultimately is expected to work in terms of the partial cash payment and how your participation in the residual project will be.
Nan
There is no update to provide at this time, Matt. As soon as we have one, we will.
Matt Cornick
Okay, fair. And then last one for me. Just on the tenant side, you have lease term with Ubisoft, but obviously it's been a business that I think has been under a little bit of pressure. Have you, you guys been in contact with them? Are you fairly comfortable that they're in a reasonable position to continue to occupy and on their space in Montreal?
Nan
We have been in contact, Matt, and we are confident. Vantage Studios operates in Montreal, which is Ubisoft's most well capitalized creative house, having received a 1.2 billion euro investment from 10 cent for a 25%. 25% stake in that creative house. They also introduced a five day week. Five day week return office policy associated with their restructuring earlier this year. And so at this time we're, we're confident in their continued tenancy.
Matt Cornick
Perfect. Appreciate that. That's, that's good incremental color. Thanks guys.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the land. Tal Bully from CIBC Capital Market. Please go ahead.
Tal Bully
Hi, good morning everyone. Is west bank still involved in the marketing of these assets? I know you guys have taken over control of the construction, but I'm just wondering what sort of influence they have on the rest of the project process,
Nan
how they are leading the sales process with our very close involvement.
Tal Bully
And then their financial difficulties have been, have stretched out over, you know, a period here. What is the contingency plan, you know, if they run out of liquidity?
Nan
Well, that's essentially what we already have modeled relating to King Toronto. So if that's already captured in our, in our balance sheet and our outlook.
Tal Bully
Okay. And if they, so if they hit the wall, then your framework really shouldn't
Nan
change that much then?
Tal Bully
And then the. You talked a little bit about default rates before. I'm just wondering how confident you feel the contracts are with respect to rescission and default.
Nan
Based on what we know today, Tal, we feel confident. Everything that we've recorded is based on the best information that we have to date.
Tal Bully
And then I guess just, you know, on the leasing side, can you talk a little bit about, you know, any new initiatives or strategies you might be using that were not employed previously to try and drive demand here. And I apologize if I missed some of this earlier. I was waiting forever to get on, get on earlier.
JP
Tal Bully
Okay, that's great. Thanks JB.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Brad Sturgis from Raymond James. Please go ahead.
Brad Sturgis
Nan
We haven't seen any impact to the prospective buyer pool because of the state of occupancy in the Toronto asset, nor do we expect the same for the Calgary asset.
Brad Sturgis
Okay. And at this point the 500 million target that you have not made any changes in assumptions around proceeds that you think you can generate from those two asset sales? Okay, I'll turn it back. Thank you.
Nan
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. We have reached the end of the Q and A session. I will now turn the call back over to our president and CEO, Cecilia Williams, for closing remarks.
Cecelia Williams (President and CEO)
Thanks, Dustin. And thank you, everyone, for your interest. We look forward to keeping you updated on our progress.
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