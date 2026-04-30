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April 30, 2026 10:46 AM 21 min read

Transcript: InterDigital Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kp4t3ci8

Summary

InterDigital reported strong financial performance in Q1 2026, with revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and EPS exceeding guidance. Annualized recurring revenue reached $567 million, up 13% year-over-year.

The company renewed its licensing agreement with Xiaomi, contributing to a record $492 million in smartphone ARR, and licensed eight of the top 10 global smartphone manufacturers.

Strategically, InterDigital is advancing its leadership in 6G development, maintaining multiple chair positions in 3GPP, and expanding its research in haptic technology and energy-efficient video streaming.

The company achieved legal victories, including injunctions against Disney for HEVC compression technology infringement, and launched enforcement actions against TCL and Hisense for patent infringements.

InterDigital maintains a strong balance sheet, reduced debt by $88 million, and returned $26 million to shareholders, while expecting robust cash flow in Q2 from accounts receivable collections.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Rayford Garabrandt (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Liren Chen (Chief Operating Officer)

Rich Breske (Chief Financial Officer)

Rayford Garabrandt (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Thanks Rich. Before we move to Q&A, I'd like to mention that we'll be attending a number of Investor events in Q2, including the William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, the Needham Tech Conference in New York, the JPMorgan tech conference in Boston, and the Evercore TMT Conference in San Francisco. Please reach out to your representatives at those firms if you'd like to schedule a meeting now. We are ready to take questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time I would like to remind everyone in order to ask a question, press Star then the number one on the telephone keypad. That will be star one on the telephone keypad. We kindly ask participants to ask one question and one follow up and we will pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. First question comes on the line of Arjun Bathia from William Blair. Your line is now open. You may ask your question.

Liren Chen (Chief Operating Officer)

Arjun Bathia (Equity Analyst)

Liren Chen (Chief Operating Officer)

Arjun Bathia (Equity Analyst)

I'll leave it there. Thank you so much.

OPERATOR

Rich Breske (Chief Financial Officer)

Anja Sahstram

Okay, thank you, that was all for me. Thank you again. If anyone would like to ask a question, simply press star on the telephone keypad. Next question comes on the line. Scott Squirrel from Roth Capital, your line is now open.

Scott Squirrel (Equity Analyst)

Rich Breske (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah. So Scott, I'll take the first part of your question and then maybe Lirin will address the second. On the expirations for the end of 2025 we've renewed roughly 2/3 or maybe a little more than 2/3 of what's expired so far. And again Larry mentioned a key part of that was our renewal of Xiaomi, the third largest smartphone customer in the world.

Liren Chen (Chief Operating Officer)

Scott Squirrel (Equity Analyst)

Thanks so much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. That will conclude our question and answer session and I will now turn the call over back to Liren Chen, our CEO.

Liren Chen (Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you ladies and gentlemen. That concludes today's call. Thank you all for joining. You may now disconnect.

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