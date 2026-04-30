MGIC Investment Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/752no7ki/
Summary
MGIC Investment reported a net income of $165 million for Q1 2026, with an annualized return on equity of 13% and book value per share increasing by 10% year-over-year to $23.63.
New insurance written (NIW) was $14 billion, marking a 41% increase from last year, driven by higher refinance activity and a modestly larger purchase market.
The company authorized an additional $750 million share repurchase program, maintaining a focus on disciplined capital allocation and long-term shareholder value.
MGIC's reinsurance program reduced PMIERS required assets by $3.1 billion, emphasizing a strong capital structure and risk management strategy.
Persistency ended the quarter at 84%, and insurance in force was approximately $303 billion, reflecting stable operations despite macroeconomic challenges.
Investment income totaled $62 million, while underwriting and other expenses were $48 million, indicating effective expense management.
Management highlighted the importance of private mortgage insurance in enhancing housing affordability and expressed support for credit score modernization advances by FHFA.
The company anticipates continued strong credit performance with low delinquency rates, supported by robust underwriting standards.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Diana Higgins (Head of Investor Relations)
Tim Mackey (Chief Executive Officer)
Nathan Colson (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer)
Tim Mackey (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. At this time we will conduct the question and answer session as a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Carrie Ma of Barclays. Your line is now open.
Carrie Ma (Equity Analyst)
Hey. Thank you. Good morning. I just want to start with morning. I want to start with Credit. Any color you can provide on kind of the trends you saw this Quarter the default rate was I think it was up 1 basis point quarter over quarter versus the normal seasonality of down. So just curious if you can kind of provide any color there.
Nathan Colson (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer)
Carrie Ma (Equity Analyst)
Got it. That's helpful. And then I guess as a follow up would the servicer reporting issue also kind of impact roll rates? So as I look at those between the buckets, those are also a little bit worse on a year over year basis maybe just taking a step back, any commentary on how you're thinking about just the level of gas and energy prices, how it may kind of impact your borrowers. Thank you.
Nathan Colson (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer)
Carrie Ma (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thank you for the color.
OPERATOR
Thank you. One moment for our next question. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Bose George of kbw. Your line is now open.
Bose George
Tim Mackey (Chief Executive Officer)
Bose George
Okay, so Just given your comments on the insurance and force being fairly flat, you know, this is kind of a reasonable payout ratio, at least for this year.
Tim Mackey (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, I think with all the caveats that we put on about, you know, obviously performance, the macroeconomic environment, all of those things being consistent, those are things that we, you know, pay close attention to, make sure that we should continue at a pace that we have been. But assuming those things stay, you know, relative to how they've been in the past, that we've been very comfortable at the rate at which we've been returning capital.
Bose George
Okay, great. And then just on the positive development this quarter; it looked like a bigger portion than usual just came from loss severity. Anything to call out there or is that just noise?
Nathan Colson (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer)
Bose George
Okay, great. Thanks.
OPERATOR
Thanks. Thank you. One moment for our next question. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Mehir Bhatia of Bank of America. Your line is now open.
Mehir Bhatia
Nathan Colson (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer)
Mehir Bhatia
Nathan Colson (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer)
Mehir Bhatia
Got it. And then I'll just ask one last question and jump back in queue. But in terms of new notice severity, it has increased a little bit sequentially. Just wanted to check, are you seeing any regional or vintage specific pressures? Maybe also just talk a little bit about early performance of the 24 through 26 vintages. Anything you're seeing in there that makes you pause?
Nathan Colson (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer)
Mehir Bhatia
Thank you for taking the questions.
OPERATOR
Thanks. Thank you. There are no further questions. I will now turn the call back over to management for closing remarks.
Tim Mackey (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Kelly. I want to thank everyone for your interest in MGIC Investment. We will be participating in the BTIG Housing and Real Estate Housing and Real Estate Conference and the KBW Virtual Real Estate Finance and Technology Conference in May. I look forward to talking to all of you in the near future. Have a great rest of your week.
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