Tyler Technologies Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/403062419
Summary
Tyler Technologies reported a strong start to 2026, with record highs in total revenues and recurring revenues, and more than doubled free cash flow compared to last year's first quarter.
The company repaid convertible debt, executed share repurchases, and completed the third largest acquisition in its history, acquiring For The Record.
Management expressed high confidence in the ongoing cloud transition and AI initiatives, noting increased customer receptiveness and trust.
Future guidance includes a revenue increase driven by the For The Record acquisition, expected to contribute approximately $30 million in revenues.
Operational highlights include strong public sector demand, robust pipeline, and continued improvement in operating margins.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Hala El Sherbini
Glenn
OPERATOR
Terry Tillman (Equity Analyst at Truist)
Lynn Moore (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Matt Bentley, Pit Kantor. Please go ahead.
Matt Bentley (Equity Analyst at Pit Kantor)
Lynn Moore (President and CEO)
Yeah, I think, Matt, the market dynamic is, I think, pretty steady. RFPs continue to be steady. Our win rates are steady. I think the market right now is just is good as it relates to deal size. Every time we migrate to the cloud, it's an opportunity for us to upsell, and that continues. We're also seeing some increasing deal sizes by adding on things like AI and things like that. So I think overall the market is good and steady. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Ken Wong with Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.
Ken Wong (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer)
Joshua Riley (Equity Analyst at Needham and Company)
Our next question comes from the line of Joshua Riley with Needham and Company. Please go ahead. Great. Thanks for taking my question.
Lynn Moore (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Saket Kalia Barclays. Please go ahead. Okay, great.
Saket Kalia
Hey guys, thanks for taking my question here and appreciate the new format as well. So thank you.
Brian Miller (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Alex Zukin with full research. Please go ahead.
Alex Zukin (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Jonathan Ho with William Blair. Please go ahead. Hi, good morning and thank you for the new format. One thing I wanted to understand a
Jonathan Ho (Equity Analyst at William Blair)
Rob Oliver
Our next question comes from the line of Rob Oliver with Baird. Please go ahead.
Lynn Moore (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Alan Verkowski with bpig. Please go ahead.
Alan Verkowski (Equity Analyst at Bpig)
Hey, thanks for taking the question here. Can you just share how you're thinking
Brian Miller (Chief Financial Officer)
about potentially including AI capabilities for your on premise customers and just really quick on the strong free cash flow in the quarter.
Lynn Moore (President and CEO)
What drove that? Any one time items we should be aware of and kind of the level of prudence in the updated guide considering
Brian Miller (Chief Financial Officer)
the strength you saw in the quarter.
Clark Jeffries (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)
Yeah. As it relates to AI, I think as we look out over time there's been a few questions around flips and getting clients in the cloud and over the years we've talked about carrots and sticks. I wouldn't be surprised if we look out in the future that AI will be something that will become more and more available only in the cloud. But we're not quite there yet. But that's, that is something that we're looking at really hard.
Brian Miller (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Clark Jeffries with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead. Hello. Thank you for taking the question.
Brian Miller (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our, our next question comes from the line of Charles Trouser with CGS Securities. Please go ahead.
Charlie
Hi, good morning. Can we talk just a little bit more on FTR and just, you know, your thoughts on the addressable market for that product line and client overlap with current plans. Thanks.
Lynn Moore (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Adam Hotchkiss with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead. Great. Thanks so much for taking the question.
Adam Hotchkiss (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
I wanted to ask Rob's question on
Lynn Moore (President and CEO)
Cross sell a little bit in a little bit of a different way. I know you mentioned the success and execution on the dedicated state sales team side of things. Could you just maybe help us understand what's happening on the ground with the state and federal initiatives and how that sort of differs from the strategy and the resource allocation you've had historically on that front. Thanks so much.
Adam Hotchkiss (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
Marc Chapel
Our next question comes from the line of Marc Chapel with Loop Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Lynn Moore (President and CEO)
Hi. Thank you for taking my question. Lynn. In your prepared remarks you discussed the goal of getting every client on a single code stream for each product. I was wondering if you could talk about how far along you are in that journey. I suspect it's still early, but also which business segments such as maybe Quartz or ERP are furthest along there.
OPERATOR
Alexi Gogolev (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Our next question comes from the line of Alexi Gogolev, JP Morgan. Please go ahead.
Brian Miller (Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you very much. Hello everyone. Brian, I wanted to ask about the R and D step up. Obviously remember how you're migrating some of the costs from COGS to R& D. But where is the investment concentrated in? Is it the agentic AI versus core ERP courts or some implementation tooling? And what are the clearest milestones to watch out this year?
OPERATOR
Bill McNamara (Equity Analyst at Evercore ISI)
Our next question comes from the line of Bill McNamara with Evercore ISI. Please go ahead. Hi, this is Bill on for Kirk and thanks for taking my question on the $20 million state digital motor vehicle titling, an electronic lean win. Can you provide more detail what differentiated you on that deal and how should we think about the implementation timeline and revenue ramp as we look out to 2027?
Brian Miller (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the Lonif Parker Lane with Stifel. Please go ahead.
Parker Lane
Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking the question, guys. As you partner with your clients on their own AI journey, I'm wondering if you could provide some of the main points of feedback they're giving to you on the current feature. Set the roadmap and the pricing model around that.
Lynn Moore (President and CEO)
Brian Miller (Chief Financial Officer)
And just to add one thought to that example that Lynn mentioned with Miami Dade, it's a really a value based approach because with that uplift from the AI driven document automation, they will generate really significant labor savings. So there's a very strong ROI to that. That purchase from Tyler.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Austin Williams at Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.
Austin Williams
Lynn Moore (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Terry Tillman with Truist. Please go ahead.
Terry Tillman (Equity Analyst at Truist)
Lynn Moore (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Met Van DLIP with Cantor. Please go ahead.
Matt Bentley (Equity Analyst at Pit Kantor)
OPERATOR
Thank you, Matt. At this point, that concludes our Q and A session. I will now turn the call back over to Lynmore for closing remarks.
Lynn Moore (President and CEO)
Thanks, John. And thanks everybody for joining our call today. If you have any further questions, please feel free to contact Brian Miller or myself. We look forward to welcoming many of you to our June Investor Day in person or on the webcast. Thanks again and have a great day.
OPERATOR
Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call and we would like to thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect your lines.
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