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April 30, 2026 10:43 AM 18 min read

Transcript: John B Sanfilippo &amp; Son Q3 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Thursday, John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) discussed third-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9gwihhit/

Summary

John B Sanfilippo & Son reported record top-line sales growth for Q3 2026, with an 8% increase in net sales to $281.8 million, driven by an 8.3% increase in the weighted average sales price per pound.

The company is actively pursuing growth in its commercial ingredients and contract manufacturing channels, leveraging new strategic customer partnerships.

Despite macroeconomic challenges impacting snack food sales, the company maintained stable volume and highlighted significant investments in bar manufacturing capabilities, positioning for future growth.

Operating expenses increased slightly due to higher incentive compensation, but overall remained steady as a percentage of net sales.

Management expressed confidence in strategic investments, focusing on consumer insights, innovation, and diversification across business channels to adapt to evolving market conditions.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jeffrey Sanfilippo (Chief Executive Officer)

Frank Pellegrino (Chief Financial Officer)

Jeffrey Sanfilippo (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time we will conduct the question and answer session as a reminder. To ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Hamed Khorsand of BWS Financial. Your line is now open.

Hamed Khorsand (Equity Analyst)

Jasper Sanfilippo (Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. I am showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn it back to Jeffrey Sanfilippo for closing remarks.

Jeffrey Sanfilippo (Chief Executive Officer)

Well, thank you everyone for participating in the call today and for your support of jbss. We appreciate your support and look forward to announcing our Q4 in the next couple months. Have a great day.

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