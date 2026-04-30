Exco Technologies Q2 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Thursday, Exco Technologies (TSX:XTC) discussed second-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7xw8y4gn/
Summary
Exco Technologies reported a decrease in second-quarter sales to $157.6 million, down 5% year-over-year, impacted by foreign exchange headwinds.
Automotive Solutions segment experienced stable vehicle production levels and new program launches, but faced cost pressures from rising oil prices and customer cost reduction requests.
The company is optimistic about the second half of fiscal 2026 due to a rebuilt large mold backlog, strong extrusion tooling demand, and innovative initiatives in additive manufacturing and energy diversification.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Darren Kirk (President and CEO)
Matthew Pozno (Chief Financial Officer)
Darren Kirk (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Thank you ladies and gentlemen. If you have a question or a comment at this time, please press star 11 on your telephone. If your question has been answered, you wish to move yourself from the queue, please press star one one again. We'll pause for a moment while we compile our Q and A roster. First question comes from Nick Corcoran with Acumen Capital Partners. Your line is open.
Darren Kirk (President and CEO)
Morning guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Morning, Nick.
Nick Corcoran (Analyst at Acumen Capital Partners)
Just a few questions for me first on your contracts. Any indication what the structure of these contracts are in terms of either duration? And I'm just wondering how long it takes to pass on higher costs and what escalators are on the contracts.
Darren Kirk (President and CEO)
Nick Corcoran (Analyst at Acumen Capital Partners)
therefore it's mitigated against the inflation risk. That's helpful.
Darren Kirk (President and CEO)
Nick Corcoran (Analyst at Acumen Capital Partners)
Good. And maybe switching gears, last quarter you mentioned extrusion was used in data centers. You kind of reiterated that today. Any indication that what increase in demand you've seen over the last couple months?
Darren Kirk (President and CEO)
It's hard to give you a number on a short term basis like that. But you know, just, just generally does seem that AI kind of infrastructure related extrusions are probably accelerating toward 10%, you know, certainly upper single digits of, of total extrusions. It's a very big growth driver and
Nick Corcoran (Analyst at Acumen Capital Partners)
And then maybe one last question from me. Any update on the MA pipeline and what you might be thinking there?
Darren Kirk (President and CEO)
Nick Corcoran (Analyst at Acumen Capital Partners)
That's great. Thanks for taking my question. I'll pass along.
Darren Kirk (President and CEO)
Okay, thanks, Nick.
OPERATOR
And I'm not showing any further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call back to Darren.
Darren Kirk (President and CEO)
Okay. Thanks, Kevin. Thanks, everyone for joining us on the call today. We look forward to talking with you when we release our third quarter results. Take care.
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