On Thursday, Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/925658209
Summary
Lincoln Electric Holdings reported record quarterly sales and adjusted EPS, despite challenges from geopolitical issues and trade negotiations.
The company's RISE strategy, involving customer service and automated manufacturing investments, showed early success.
Sales momentum in the Americas was strong, driven by manufacturing activity and infrastructure investments, while international markets faced challenges.
The company announced pricing actions to counteract inflation and aims for price-cost neutrality by the third quarter.
Management expressed cautious optimism about future demand, particularly in the Americas, and continues to invest in long-term growth and shareholder returns.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Greetings and welcome to The Lincoln Electric 2026 first quarter financial results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute and this call is being recorded. It is my pleasure to introduce your host, Amanda Butler, Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications. Thank you. You may begin.
Amanda Butler (Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications)
Steve Hedlund (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Gabe Bruno (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Brian Blair (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer)
Steve Hedlund (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Gabe Bruno (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, Brian, just add you know as we mentioned, you know in the Americas welding segment, if you look at real volumes, consumables and automation were up and as Steve mentioned as well as I, the progression in the quarter on orders were strengthening through March as well as into April and it also positions for growth on the equipment side. So Steve mentioned keyword for us is being just cautiously optimistic about what we're seeing in the business.
Brian Blair (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer)
That all makes sense and specific to automation. Sorry if I missed any related detail. There is the expectation that the strategy turns to growth in Q2 is a mid single digit range is still a reasonable outlook for 2026. And have you seen any improvements in the scope of quoting outside of the large projects that you cited last quarter?
Steve Hedlund (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah. So Brian, we do expect to turn to modest growth on the automation side as we exit Q2 with an expectation that second half we see broad volume improvement across the automation business. Our order intake continues to be strong, backlog levels strong and the mix while a lot of project activity which creates some choppiness as you saw particularly on the international side in this first quarter. But we do expect to posture the growth second half.
Brian Blair (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer)
Understood, thank you again
OPERATOR
your next question comes from the line of Angel Castillo of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.
Oliver
Gabe Bruno (Chief Financial Officer)
Oliver
Got it. That's super helpful. And then maybe just one on automation. Was that a drag on America's margin this quarter? And then looking forward, how does the margin look in terms of what you signed into your backlog? I know you guys are targeting mid teens there, so any color there would be helpful.
Gabe Bruno (Chief Financial Officer)
Oliver
Got it. I appreciate that.
OPERATOR
And your next question comes from the line of Mig Dobre of Baird. Please go ahead.
Mig Dobre
Steve Hedlund (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Gabe Bruno (Chief Financial Officer)
Mig Dobre
Gabe Bruno (Chief Financial Officer)
Mig Dobre
Thank you.
OPERATOR
And we have our last question from Nathan Jones of Stifle. Please go ahead.
Andrea
Good morning everyone and thanks for the question. This is Andrea from Nathan, just moving on to the margin side. Can you maybe talk about Some of the cost management actions Lincoln's taking to drive improved margins near term.
Steve Hedlund (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Andrea
Gotcha. Thank you, that's helpful. And just specifically to Harris, I guess, can you walk us through what were the primary margin drivers in Harris? Was it mainly mix related, Maybe just a little bit more color there?
Gabe Bruno (Chief Financial Officer)
Well, mix was certainly favorable. We did have some strengthening across on the retail side as well as what we've seen on H Vac which was better than expected. And then we also have the pricing impact where we've achieved our price cost neutral posture. And with the leverage on SGA, you probably have about low to mid-20s type of incremental margin on that. So mix a big part of it and in our pricing and strategy as well.
Andrea
Thank you. I'll hop back into the queue. Appreciate it.
OPERATOR
And we have more questions. The next question comes from Walt Liptak of Seaport Research Partners. Please proceed.
Walt Liptak
Gabe Bruno (Chief Financial Officer)
Walt Liptak
Okay, great. And then you know, kind of going back to the earlier questions about some of the general fab markets and just the way that things trended. Was this quarter kind of in line with what you guys were thinking going into it or did you see more of a pickup as the quarter went on and into April?
Gabe Bruno (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, as you know, I mentioned the level of in America's welding consumable volumes being upload double digits. So that was stronger than we would have expected as we spoke in February. So we saw strengthening in real volume activity in general industries. We continue to see that momentum into April. So that's what gives us the cautious optimism on the early parts of recovery, particularly the Americas welding side.
Steve Hedlund (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, Walt, I would say the improvement in Gen Fab, particularly in the Americas consumables may be a little bit ahead of what we were anticipating and standard equipment may be a little bit behind what we were anticipating. The consumables a great barometer of factory activity. And with continued strength in the factory activity and hopefully improving confidence, we should see the standard equipment follow in fairly short order.
Walt Liptak
Okay, understood. Sounds great. Thank you.
OPERATOR
And your next question comes from the line of Steve Parker of KeyBank. Please go ahead.
Christian Zyla
Morning everyone. This is Christian Zyla on first Steve Barter. One clarifying question just with your earlier comments on the 2Q volume expectations, are you expecting overall margins in 2Q to be somewhat similar to 1Q and then a pretty meaningful step up to get to your full guide of slight improvement. Can you just help us walk through the cadence for the full year?
Gabe Bruno (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, no, I expect second quarter to show a step improvement compared to what we've realized in the first quarter and seeing that progressively stable as we get full realization of price cost neutral in the third quarter.
Christian Zyla
Got it. And then to follow up on that, is that driven primarily by volume or mix in the back half? Just kind of help us parse that out.
Gabe Bruno (Chief Financial Officer)
Christian Zyla
Thank you. Understood. One final one for me is just on the cash flow for the year. I think I understood the comment of the increased working capital or inventory levels. Do you expect that to repeat as we go for the full year or should we expect a similar 26 versus 25 free cash flow which then would apply about 140, 50 million per quarter? Thank you.
Gabe Bruno (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, no, we expect to. We're still anchored on 100% cash conversion. So we expect that while we're investing short term for some product transitions that would turn around in the back half of the year.
Christian Zyla
Great, thank you.
OPERATOR
And we have one last follow up question from Meek Dobre of Baird. Please go ahead.
Mig Dobre
Hey, thanks for taking a follow up. Still still back on international for me. If, if we're kind of leaving out the Middle east conflict and the drag that you've outlined from that. So excluding this, you know, do you expect to see volume growth in, in the rest of that business at any point in time in 26 and as far as inflation goes, what is the impact on that flow through in pricing and international wealth? Thank you.
Steve Hedlund (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Mig Dobre
All right.
OPERATOR
Appreciate it. Thank you.
Gabe Bruno (Chief Financial Officer)
And this concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the call back over to Gabe Bruno for the closing remarks. I would like to thank everyone for joining us on the call today and for your continued interest in Lincoln Electric. We look forward to discussing the progression of our rise strategy in the future. Thank you very much,
OPERATOR
ladies and gentlemen. That concludes today's call. Thank you, everyone, for joining. You may now disconnect.
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