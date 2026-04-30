Transcript: Lincoln Electric Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Thank you Kathleen and good morning everyone. Welcome to Lincoln Electric's first quarter 2026 conference call. We released our financial results earlier today and you can find our release and this call's slide [email protected] and the investor Relations section. Joining me on the call today is Steve Hedlund, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Gabe Bruno, our Chief Financial Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we're happy to take your questions, but before we start our discussion, please note that certain statements made during this call may be forward looking and the actual results may differ materially from our expectations due to a number of risk factors and uncertainties which are provided both in our press release and in our SEC filings on Forms 10K and 10Q. And in addition, we do discuss financial measures that do not conform to US gaap. A reconciliation of non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measures to the most comparable Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measure is found in the financial tables in our earnings release which again is available in the Investor Relations section of our [email protected] and with that I'll turn the call over to Steve Hedlund.

Steve thank you Amanda Good morning everyone. Turning to slide three, we achieved solid results led by record quarterly sales and adjusted EPS performance while also navigating heightened operating complexity from geopolitics and evolving trade negotiations. Teamwork exemplified our success this quarter. We remained agile in addressing short term dynamics while staying customer focused, investing in long term growth and reimagining how work gets done. The global launch of our new RISE strategy was successful and we celebrated a string of early wins which include the US Launch of our elite customer program as part of our Enterprise Wide Spotlight initiative which raises the bar for customer service in our industry. It enables us to provide superior on time delivery, hassle free support and value added services to help customers grow their business with us. In addition, we commissioned a new automated manufacturing line in one of our Harris facilities that triples the line's productivity while significantly improving quality. This investment also showcases the breadth of automated manufacturing solutions we engineer beyond traditional welding robots. Finally, we launched a new center led Process Innovation Function in Welding consumables to accelerate our speed to market. I am pleased by the speed of progress and we will work hard to maintain this pace. Turning back to quarterly performance. We are encouraged by improving sales and order momentum in the Americas region through April. This aligns well with three consecutive months of expanding manufacturing PMI data in the quarter. We held our adjusted operating income margin steady with prior year. While we targeted a slight margin improvement, our 10% higher price did not fully offset inflation in the quarter. To ensure we achieve our neutral price cost target this year, we have already announced new price actions across our welding segments which go into effect in early May. Cash flows, while seasonally lower, were further affected by a temporary increase in inventory levels. We put in place to maintain high fill rates and service levels while we pursue our spotlight initiative and migrate select products to next generation virgins. We continue to invest in long term growth through CapEx and R& D and return cash to shareholders through both dividends and share repurchases. ROIC performance remained at top quartile levels at 21.5%, turning to Slide 4 to spend a few minutes on demand trends. The Americas region continued to outperform other geographies and consumables remained the most resilient product category. This was driven by factory activity and infrastructure investments in energy and data centers which helped offset slower auto production. These same end market drivers, along with an increase in capital spending from off highway customers, supported modest automation growth in the Americas in the quarter as well. Globally, our Automation portfolio achieved $210 million in sales versus $215 million in the prior year with compression from international markets where we have a challenging prior year comparison. We have been encouraged by the continued acceleration in both equipment and automation order rates and and backlog levels in the Americas through April. This should support modest volume growth in the Americas welding segment starting in the second quarter with further improvement in the back half of the year if conditions are sustained. Internationally, we also saw a broad improvement in sales from European customers, with organic sales pivoting to growth across northern, eastern and Central Europe and in Turkey. In addition, India and Australia improved. The headwind in our international business was largely from challenging prior year comparisons in regional automation and energy projects and to a lesser extent the Middle east conflict. On a consolidated basis, the Middle east represents a relatively small portion of sales and we estimate an approximate $8 million sales impact from the conflict as several customers suspended activity in April. EMEA order rates continue to improve and we are monitoring for consistency as activity may reflect pre buying ahead of higher inflation and regional commodity supply concerns. In the Middle east, we are engaged with regional customers servicing active requests and our global team of welding experts are ready to support their repair and expansion needs as called upon, whether for rapid large scale metal 3D printing of replacement and spare parts to core welding and automation solutions pivoting to end market performance, we continue to see three of our five end markets achieving flat to higher organic sales growth in the quarter. Most notable is the high 30% growth rate in general fabrication which represented accelerated factory and fabrication activity in the Americas as well as in data center and H Vac projects. Heavy industries grew in the quarter led by growth in off highway globally. Both construction and AG equipment grew across a broad mix of solutions including automation. Energy was steady but was bifurcated between a high teens percent growth rate in Americas which was offset internationally. We remain bullish on energy and expect Americas to continue to outperform international with a strong pipeline of pending LNG projects and energy infrastructure projects needed to support data center investments. With our strong broad presence across oil and gas and power generation applications including gas turbine, battery, nuclear and renewables, our energy team is encouraged by the opportunities ahead. Our two challenged end markets, non residential structural steel and transportation are both project oriented and capital intensive which can result in choppy results. Quarter to quarter, non residential was largely impacted by international weakness while transportation was broader and largely driven by lower capital spending versus prior year and a slight decline in production rates. To conclude before passing the call to Gabe While we are operating in a more complex environment, we are well positioned to adapt and react effectively to short term dynamics. We are financially disciplined, maintained a solid balance sheet profile and continue to generate strong cash flows and manage the business for long term profitable growth. This is evident in our balanced capital allocation strategy as well as our track record of compounding earnings and increasing shareholder returns through the cycle to deliver superior long term value. This is an exciting time at Lincoln Electric with the launch of our new rise strategy and the entire team is energized to achieve our mission of being the essential link to help customers build better and execute on our 2030 goals. And now I will pass the call to Gabe Bruno to cover first quarter financials in more detail.

Thank you Steve. Moving to Slide 5, our first quarter sales increased approximately 12% to $1.121 billion from approximately 10% higher price, 2% favorable foreign exchange translation and a 1.6% benefit from the Alloy Steel acquisition. This was partially offset by 2.6% lower volumes. Gross profit increased approximately 9% to $399 million, reflecting higher sales. Our gross profit margin declined 80 basis points to 35.6% due to lower volumes, timing of price cost recovery and an approximate $1 million LIFO charge. Price cost was unfavorable 90 basis points in the quarter. We continue to target a neutral price cost posture and have implemented new pricing actions in our welding segments which will go into effect in early May. Our Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expense increased by 7% or $14 million to $211 million. The increase was driven by foreign exchange translation, higher discretionary spending which was largely commercially driven, and from higher employee costs. SG&A as a percent of sales improved 80 basis points to 18.8% on higher sales levels. On April 1, we implemented our seasonal merit increase which raises employee costs by approximately $6 million per quarter on a year over year basis. We expect our quarterly Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) run rate to be at $250 million for the balance of the year. For analysts reviewing our segment EBIT schedule, our corporate expense of approximately $1.4 million reflects our decision to allocate additional center led enterprise investments to our reportable segments. Looking ahead, we expect corporate expense to be approximately 1 to 2 million dollars per quarter for the balance of the year. Reported operating income increased 13% on higher sales excluding special items. Adjusted operating income increased 11.5% to $189 million and we held our adjusted operating income margin steady year over year at 16.9% with a 17% incremental margin. Our steady margin performance reflected favorable SGA leverage which offset the impact of lower volumes and an unfavorable price cost position. First quarter diluted earnings per share performance increased 18% to $2.47 on an adjusted basis. Earnings per share increased 16% to $2.50. We recognize a $0.04 benefit from foreign exchange translation and $0.05 from share repurchases. Moving to our reportable Segments On Slide 6, America's welding sales increased approximately 8% in the quarter, driven by nearly 8% higher price and and 1% favorable foreign exchange translation volume declines narrowed to 40 basis points as orders accelerated through the quarter across all three product areas. On improving demand trends from most end markets, we expect volumes to inflect to modest growth in the second quarter. First quarter Americas price marked peak levels in the segment as we started to anniversary last year's actions in the second quarter. The team has recently announced new pricing actions to mitigate rising raw material and logistics costs. We expect America's Welding to achieve a full quarter benefit of these new actions starting the third quarter at 150 basis points per quarter run rate. We will continue to monitor evolving operating conditions and will respond as necessary. America's Welding segment's first quarter adjusted EBIT increased approximately 3% to $128 million on higher sales. The adjusted EBIT margin declined 100 basis points to 17.2% primarily due to timing of price cost recovery and higher corporate expense allocated to the segment. We expect America's welding margin to perform in the mid 18 to mid 19% EBIT margin range for the remainder of the year. Moving to Slide 7, the International Welding segment sales increased approximately 4% primarily from favorable foreign exchange translation and strong sales in our alloy steel acquisition which will anniversary in early August. This increase was partially offset by 10% lower volumes primarily from automation and to a lesser extent a temporary decline in customer activity due to the Middle east conflict. Adjusted EBIT decreased 1.5% to $23 million. Margin declined 50 basis points to 9.7% as the benefit from alloy steel was offset by lower volumes and higher corporate expense allocated to the segment. We now expect international welding's margins performance to improve sequentially but remain in the 11% range until conditions improve in the Middle East. Moving to the Harris Products Group on slide 8, first quarter sales increased 42% led by 41% higher price. The outsized price impact reflects actions taken to mitigate record high metal costs, most notably in silver and copper. The segment effectively managed costs and achieved their neutral price cost target in the quarter. While metal prices remain elevated. We expect Harris price to moderate from first quarter record levels based on current metal price trends and prior year comparisons. Harris volume compression narrowed, benefiting from the growth in the retail channel as well as an improvement in HVAC production activity which we anticipate will inflect positive by midyear. Looking ahead to the second quarter, we expect segment volumes to compress due to a challenging comparison from last year's retail channel. Load in of a new customer volumes are then expected to pivot to growth in the back half of the year. Adjusted ebit increased approximately 68% to $41 million and margin improved 330 basis points to 21.2%. The profitability improvement reflects SGA leverage from higher sales dollars and favorable mix. We expect the Harris segment will operate in the 19 to 20% margin range at current metal prices. Moving to Slide 9, we generated $102 million in cash flows from operations in the quarter which was lower due to higher uses of working capital. We strategically increased inventory levels on a short term basis to ensure high customer service levels while we transitioned select products to newer models and ensure we capitalize on early strengthening of demand, especially in the Americas. We expect to reduce inventory levels in the second half of the year. The increase in inventories resulted in an 80 basis point increase in our average operating working capital to sales ratio to 18.6%. Moving to slide 10 we continued to execute on our capital allocation Strategy by investing $39 million in CapEx and returned $101 million to shareholders from a combination of our higher dividend payout and from share repurchases. We maintained a solid adjusted return on invested capital ratio of 21.5%. Moving to Slide 11 to discuss our operating assumptions for 2026, we have increased our net sales growth assumption to incorporate recently announced price actions taken to offset rising input costs. We now expect net sales growth to be in the high single digit percent range as compared to our initial assumption of mid single digit percent growth. Our organic sales mix is now expected to be 3/4 price at a mid single digit percent rate and 1/4 volume. Given how early we are in the year and the potential trade off of strong order rates in Americas offsetting lower sales from the Middle east conflict, we have not changed our original bond growth assumption of a low single digit percent growth rate. We estimate the sales impact from the Middle east conflict to be 8 to 10 million dollars per quarter while the conflict persists which is split evenly between the Americas and international welding segments. We also continue to anticipate a 70 basis point M&A benefit from the alloy steel acquisition which again anniversaries in early August. We're maintaining our other full year assumptions on operating income margin improvement emit 20% incremental margin, interest, expense, tax rate, CAPEX and cash conversion and now I would like to turn the call over for questions.

Ladies and gentlemen, at this time we will be conducting a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question during this time, simply press STAR followed by the number one on your telephone keypad and if you would like to withdraw your question, press the star one again. And to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to participate, we ask that you ask one question and one follow up question and your first question comes from the line of Brian Blair of Oppenheimer. Your line is now open.

Thank you. Good morning everyone. Good morning Brian. It'd be great to hear a little more on how your team's thinking about cycle positioning here and the prospects for overall demand acceleration and broadening product growth over the coming quarters. Consumables growth has been encouraging since Q2 of last year. Obviously very robust in Q1 trends have been a bit choppier on the equipment side, but it sounds like you do expect near term improvement. Just any additional color on on that Front would be helpful.

Yeah, Brian, this is Steve. I would say we're cautiously optimistic. Right. We're seeing good order rates in the Americas business. We've got continued strength in the PMI data. Conversations with customers are encouraging but we don't want to get ahead of ourselves. Right. We want to see a little bit more consistency month to month in Europe there's a lot of choppiness. We're concerned that some of the volume growth we saw there might have been pull forward around pricing and other regulatory issues in terms of carbon taxes and the like. Don't really have any more clarity than anybody else about what's going to happen in the Middle East. And keeping our fingers crossed there. So cautiously optimistic I guess is our overall position.

Hey, good morning Steve, Gabe, this is Oliver on for angel this morning. Just a question on your gen fab end markets. I know you guys were up high 30s this quarter. Can you help us unpack that in terms of how much of that was driven by price versus volume and then just on the back half of the year we're seeing some of your customers talk about order numbers that are higher than that even so just how does that translate in terms of volume growth for you guys in the back half of the year?

Yeah, so just high level. Our Volumes, particularly on consumables. In the Americas welding segment we're up low double digits. So we're pleased with the mix. You know you do have a significant component of the overall increase tied to automation projects in this first quarter. But overall we're seeing a broad based strength across general industries. So we're optimistic, you know, cautiously optimistic that as you know, almost a third of our business is tied to general industries. And so as, as we see now three months in a row on PMI improving and the flash numbers in April also point to positive. We're tracking that closely because it's a key part of our business.

Yeah, for the first quarter we did, we did have some pressure on automation margins. You know, as you know, that's dilutive to overall business wasn't as key driver to the overall margin performance in the Americas welding segment because as I mentioned it was driven by price costs. We're trailing a bit there as well as the increase in corporate allocations into the segment which is about 40 basis points. But we expect improvement in volumes to also track with it with a high single digit type of margin for the automation business.

Hey, good morning everyone. I just have a couple of points of clarification here. Gabe, I appreciate all the commentary, trying to take notes, but I guess I'm not a fast, fast enough note taker here. In terms of pricing, do you expect to be back to neutral from a price cost standpoint in Q2 or is that delayed until later in the year? And as far as the embedded price in, in the guide, does that reflect the actions that you talked about in the welding business that occurred in May? Is that embedded in that or not? And how about Harris like, because obviously, I mean what we saw in Q1 at Harris is just outsized and I know things are moderating, but at what pace should we expect that to happen? Yeah, so Meg, let me handle the

first part of that and then I'll let you Gabe, comment more specifically. Obviously our goal is to be price cost neutral at the margin level and that we've got a long history of achieving that objective. What you saw was an inflection in input cost for us in the latter part of Q1. And then there's a little bit of a delay for us to be able to announce the pricing to our customers, communicate all that and have it go effective. So I would expect that we're going to recover most of that in Q2 as the pricing goes into effect beginning of May. And then I think our guide for the year on total price reflects that assumption of the pricing we've already announced.

So Meg, as Steve mentioned, I would expect price cost neutral as we enter the third quarter. So the timing of the price increases will have an impact positively in the second quarter, but we'll have a full impact in the third quarter in terms of our price assumptions. If you think about the increase between 300 and 400 basis points, the way I think about it is about a quarter of that on a full year basis is tied to the new price actions and the balance really tied to the Harris. What we've seen throughout Harris, we don't get the full year impact obviously with the new price actions being taken. So if you just think about that 150 basis points that I mentioned, that begins in the third quarter, take about half of that and that's really about a quarter of the overall pricing change assumption.

Great, that's very helpful. And then my follow up going back to International, I'm trying to make sense of the volume decline that you have in there. I understand the Middle east impact something around 230 basis points, but what about the rest of it? Because at least optically to me, when I'm looking at the prior year, the comparison was not that difficult. I know you talked about tough comps, but you know, volumes were down about 6% last year as well. So can you unpack what's, what's going on here and what, what regions are doing what outside of the Middle East?

Yeah, so just real simply the, the largest driver was the timing of projects within our automation business. We did see pockets of strength in certain markets within Europe and you had the impact of Middle east, but that was the key driver. On the Asia side we've seen favorable trends in the likes of India, Australia and that. But biggest driver overall was the timing of projects and the tough comps. On the automation side we were down Automation International, we're slightly up on the Americas side.

Yeah, we have a series of initiatives we're driving under this rise strategy in terms of enterprise led initiatives. We're focusing a lot on sourcing and trying to get more leverage out of our global spend. We're looking at trying to improve supply chain planning so we can become more efficient in how we run the factories and servicing our customers with less inventory. Going forward, we're looking at SGA productivity initiatives and the combination of all those things are reflected in our assumptions around incremental margins over the course of the rise strategy period. And just to remind you, we talk about our expectations in the operating margins as well as incrementals for, for 2026. As you know, we're targeting that mid 20s. When you think about our 2030 targets, we're talking about high 20s. So we're looking to make a step change and a lot of the investments we're making currently have longer term implications while we're continuing to improve the short term margin outlook.

Thanks. Good morning. Hey. I wanted to ask about. Hi. The. The lower international margins. I wanted you to hopefully talk about that a little bit. I think you gave talked about an 11% international margin throughout the year and I think previously it was at 11 to 12. And I wonder if you could help us understand is this more price cost or is it the Middle east, you know, kind of volume overhang, help us understand what's going on with the international profitability.

Yeah, well, certainly the volume impact in the first quarter while the 9.9% down had an impact and we do expect to see more stability in the overall business profile as we enter the second quarter. Timing of projects. As I mentioned on Automation has an impact. Depending on how the conflict progresses in the Middle east, we'll continue to see an impact there. But the mix is good from an alloy steel acquisition standpoint. Double anniversary as I mentioned in August, and we expect that to also have a favorable impact. So the impact on volumes had an impact coming into the second quarter, which we expect that to stabilize.

So for sure volumes we do see progressively improving. You know, as we talked prior to the increase in our pricing assumptions for the year, we did point to the mix of price volume to progress into volumes in the back half of the year as we've anniversary then the price actions from that we had taken in 2025, so we had pivoted to volume in the back half of the year. The only comment we made to reinforce mix is that the strengthening of America is depending on what progresses within the Middle east conflict could be an offset which, you know, we estimate that impact to be about 8 to 10 million dollars per quarter. Yeah, Christian. So our expectation is still for continued volume improvement in the second half of the year. We haven't seen anything yet to have us come off, but we're cautiously monitoring demand trends to stay on top of that. Hence our cautious optimism.

Yeah, Mick, I would say we're expecting volume growth in the Asia Pacific region of the business, the Western Europe in particular and the broader European region, excluding the Middle East, a little more cautious. We were pleased to see a little bit of an uptick this quarter versus the prior quarters. But we're concerned that that might be pull forward related to pricing actions and also some of the government regulations around the carbon border adjustment mechanism coming into play. And so it's just a little too early to call any bottoming and improvement in Europe at this point in time. But we continue to see growth in Asia PAC and believe that we're investing appropriately to take advantage of that growth. And our posture big there in the international market is to be price cost neutral. So we'll take some action to achieve that objective. And that's what drives the improvement as we see from Q1 into that 11% type EBIT margin profile that we expect from the business.

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