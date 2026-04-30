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April 30, 2026 10:41 AM 29 min read

Illinois Tool Works Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/502016216

Summary

Illinois Tool Works reported a 5% revenue growth and a 12% increase in GAAP EPS to $2.66 for the first quarter, with an operating margin expansion of 60 basis points to 25.4%.

The company raised its full-year GAAP EPS guidance by $0.10 to a midpoint of $11.30, expecting 8% year-over-year growth and maintaining a 1-3% organic growth projection.

Enterprise initiatives contributed 120 basis points to the margin improvement, with notable organic growth in welding (6%) and test and measurement and electronics (5%).

All seven segments are expected to deliver positive organic growth and margin expansion in 2026, with the company poised to leverage demand trends and market share opportunities.

Management highlighted strong operational execution, with strategic focus on Customer Backed Innovation (CBI) aiming for a 3% CBI revenue contribution by 2030.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Erin Linehan (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Chris O'Herlihy

Michael Larson (Senior Vice President and CFO)

Erin Linehan (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Thank you, Michael. Cath, will you please open the line and inform callers on how to get back into the queue?

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time I would like to remind everyone to ask questions. Press star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. We will pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Andy Kaplowski with Citigroup. Your line is open.

Andy Kaplowski (Equity Analyst)

Chris O'Herlihy

Andy Kaplowski (Equity Analyst)

Helpful, Chris, and maybe similar question on margin for you or Michael. You reiterated the incrementals for the year in the mid-to-high 40s. Are you getting there at all differently? Because I mean test measurement and auto look good but food equipment obviously was lower. Was that just lower absorption in the quarter and it gets better from here. Are you seeing increased inflation sort of impact you at all? Like how do you think about that?

Michael Larson (Senior Vice President and CFO)

OPERATOR

Very helpful. Your next question comes from the line of Jamie Cook with Truist Security. Your line is open.

Jamie Cook (Equity Analyst)

Michael Larson (Senior Vice President and CFO)

Chris O'Herlihy

Jamie Cook (Equity Analyst)

pretty well correlated with future revenue growth. So really feel very positive of what we're seeing in terms of the engagement, the enthusiasm, the followership around cbi. And we're now starting to see this come true in patent filings and yield. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Tammy Zakaria with JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Tammy Zakaria (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning. Thank you so much. I have one question and it's rather long term driven question. As you think about your food equipment business, how do you view the proliferation of GLP1 drugs and its impact on demand from restaurants and the hospitality industry? I see you had really strong growth in the quarter from restaurants. You mentioned QSRs. But just longer term, is GLP1 on your radar as you plan for this segment over the coming few years?

Chris O'Herlihy

Michael Larson (Senior Vice President and CFO)

And I would just add, as we've said before, Chris, food equipment is one of the most fertile segments from an innovation standpoint. There's so much room for customer back innovation and we would expect that to continue to only accelerate from here and offset any pressures like the ones that you are talking about.

Tammy Zakaria (Equity Analyst)

Understood, thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Stephen Vogtman with Jeffries. Your line is open.

Stephen Vogtman (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning everybody. I was going to stick with food as well because that QSR comment kind of caught my attention. Do you think that that market is actually turning and or is there something that you're doing that's kind of itw specific there? Yeah, I'll leave it there.

Chris O'Herlihy

Michael Larson (Senior Vice President and CFO)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Julian Mitchell with Barclays. Your line is open.

Julian Mitchell (Equity Analyst)

Michael Larson (Senior Vice President and CFO)

Julian Mitchell (Equity Analyst)

Michael Larson (Senior Vice President and CFO)

OPERATOR

on at least 100 basis points of improvement metaphor initiatives. That's helpful. Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Andrew Obin with Bank of America. Their line is open.

David Ridley Lane

Michael Larson (Senior Vice President and CFO)

OPERATOR

And that concludes today's session. Thank you for participating in today's conference call.

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