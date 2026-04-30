Full Transcript: Provident Finl Servs Q1 2026 Earnings Call

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Good morning, My name is Carrie and I will be your conference operator today. At this time I would like to welcome everyone to the Provident Finl Servs first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question during this time, simply press Star then the number one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, please press Star one again. I would now like to turn the call over to Michael Pareto, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Thank you. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2026 earnings call. Today's presenters are President and CEO Tony Lavizetta and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Tom Lyons. Before beginning their review of our financial results, we ask that you please take note of our standard caution as to any forward looking statements that may be made during the course of today's call. Our full disclaimer is contained in last evening's earnings release which has been posted to the Investor Relations page on our website Provident Finl Servs. Now I'd like to hand it off to Tony Lavizetta who will offer his perspective on our first quarter.

Tony thank you Michael and welcome everyone. I appreciate you joining us today to discuss Provident first quarter 2026 results. I am pleased to report that we delivered another strong quarter of financial performance, demonstrating the continued momentum of our business and the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives. For the first quarter, we reported net earnings of 79 million or $0.61 per share, representing solid profitability as we continue to execute our growth strategy. Our annualized return on average assets was 1.29% while our adjusted return on average tangible common equity was 16.6% pre provision. Net revenue of 108 million, which grew 13.5% year over year, benefited from higher net interest income and notable growth in contingency income from our insurance platform Provident Protection Plus. This represents 1.75% of average assets on an annualized basis compared to 1.61% for the same quarter last year. We continue to focus on our balanced approach to sustaining growth across our business lines while also managing risk appropriately and generating sustainable positive operating leverage. Turning to our balance sheet, our commercial loan team generated new loan production of 649 million in the first quarter, up 8% compared to the same quarter last year. This production contributed to our commercial loan portfolio growth of 161 million or 3.9% annualized commercial and industrial loan activity was particularly strong, growing at a 10% annualized rate. Commercial loan payoffs during the quarter were down significantly to 191 million and overall we remain positive about our loan growth guidance for 2026. Our commercial loan pipeline reached a record 3.1 billion as of March 31. This pipeline is well diversified and comprised of 1.3 billion in CRE, 1.1 billion in C&I, 400 million in specialty lending and 200 million in middle market loans. This is the first time in our company's history that both the CREE and C&I pipelines have exceeded 1 billion, reflecting the investments we have made in our commercial banking group to generate sustainable diversified loan growth. Switching to Deposits Our total non maturity core business and consumer deposits increased 66.5 million during the quarter or 2.2%. Annualized seasonal municipal deposit outflow and an intentional reduction in broker deposits during the quarter impacted our total deposit deposit balances which were down sequentially. Our average non interest Inc. Bearing deposits were relatively stable and we remain focused on deposit generation strategies to build core deposits in consumer small business and commercial verticals. While the overall deposit environment remains very competitive, our focus on relationship banking combined with our expanding digital capabilities and treasury management solutions positions us well to continue attracting quality deposit relationships that support our loan growth objectives. Provident commitment to managing credit risk and generating top quartile risk adjusted returns remains unchanged. During the first quarter we experienced net charge off of 3.1 million representing just 6 basis points of average loans. Non performing loans increased to 73 basis points of total loans from 40 basis points in the fourth quarter, with the increase primarily attributable to a bankruptcy that impacted four related commercial loans totaling 82 million. I'd like to provide additional context on this relationship. These loans have no prior charge off history and require no specific reserve allocations due to strong collateral values. Appraisals received in 2026 reflect loan to value ratios for the collateral properties of 32.9%, 51.7%, 61.3% and 81.9% respectively. We are expecting resolution of these credits by year end based on the current cash flow and occupancy rates of the properties in our secure position. We don't foresee a material loss to the bank outside of this relationship. We would have seen improvements in all credit metrics during the first quarter including levels of loan delinquencies, non accrual loans and criticized and classified assets shifting to non interest income. We are pleased with the performance during the quarter. Our Provident Protection plus insurance platform in particular delivered exceptional results in the first quarter with the customer retention rates continuing at approximately 95% and significant year over year growth in both new business and contingency income. The strong contingency income we received this quarter reflects the quality of the relationships with our clients and carriers and the effectiveness of our risk management approach. We're seeing increased collaboration among our Insurance platform bank and Beacon Trust which is creating meaningful cross sell opportunities and deepening client relationships across our organization. A pipeline of our insurance business remains strong heading into the remainder of 2026 and we continue to invest in talent and capabilities that will drive sustainable growth in this differentiated revenue stream. Beacon Trust remains focused on retaining and growing its customer base and we are optimistic that the recent hires will help accelerate growth over the balance of 2026. Additionally, we have a strong pipeline for further SBA gain on sale over the remainder of the year. Our strong financial performance continues to build our capital position well beyond regulatory requirements. We delivered another quarter with significant year over year growth in earnings per share, profitability, tangible book value with our tangible common equity ratio ending the first quarter at 8.6%. During the quarter we opportunistically took advantage of market volatility and bought back $12.4 million of our shares. Having said that, our top capital priority remains unchanged, driving sustained organic growth across our franchise while achieving top quartile risk adjusted profitability. I'm incredibly proud of both the efforts and production of our employees and we now like to turn the call over to Tom for his comments on our financial performance.

Tom thank you Tony and good morning everyone. As Tony noted, our net income increased 24% versus the first quarter of 2025 to $79 million or $0.61 per share, with a return on average assets of 1.29% adjusting for the amortization of intangibles. Our core return on average tangible equity was 16.6% pre tax, pre provision earnings were $108 million or an annualized 1.75% of average assets, a 13.5% increase from the $95 million or 1.61% of average assets reported for the first quarter of 2025. Despite a lower day count, revenue topped $225 million for the second consecutive quarter, driven by net interest income of 194 million and record non interest income of 31.5 million. Average earning assets increased by 264 million or an annualized 4.7% versus the trailing quarter, with the average yield on assets decreasing 13 basis points to 5.53%. This reduction in asset yield was largely offset by a 12 basis point decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities to 2.71%. Interest bearing deposit costs fell 21 basis points versus the trailing quarter to 2.39% while total deposit costs declined 16 basis points to 1.94%. While a reduction in net purchase accounting accretion attributable to lower loan payoffs resulted in a 4 basis point decrease in in our reported net interest margin versus the trailing quarter to 3.40%, our core net interest margin increased by 3 basis points to 3.04%. Given the macro development since the start of the year, we are now modeling no further Federal Reserve rate actions for the remainder of 2026 versus three cuts in Fed funds in our initial modeling. As a result, we are slightly tightening our NIM outlook to 3.4 to 3.45% inclusive of purchase accounting accretion. We also now expect approximately 3 basis points of core NIM expansion in the second quarter period. End loans held for investment increased $144 million or an annualized 3% for the quarter, driven by growth in commercial, multifamily and commercial mortgage loans, partially offset by reductions in mortgage warehouse construction and residential mortgage loans. Total commercial loans grew by an annualized 3.9% for the quarter. Our pull through adjusted loan pipeline at quarter end was 1.9 billion. The pipeline rate of 6.24% is accretive relative to our current portfolio yield of 5.85%. Period end deposits decreased $178 million for the quarter or an annualized 3.8%. The decrease was driven by seasonal outflows of municipal deposits expected to return in subsequent quarters and a tactical decision to reduce broker deposits in favor of lower cost FHLD borrowings. More specifically, the pricing of broker deposits was notably elevated in March and we elected to utilize more borrowings at a cost savings of approximately 20 basis points, driving a more favorable impact to our net interest margin. Asset quality remains strong despite the increase in non performing loans that Tony previously detailed, with non performing assets representing 58 basis points of total assets. Net charge offs were 3.1 million or an annualized 6 basis points of average loans. We recorded a net negative provision for credit losses of $2.1 million for the quarter. As required, specific reserves on individually evaluated impaired credits declined. There was modest improvement in our CECL economic forecast, and changes in our portfolio mix warranted lower pooled reserves. This brought our allowance coverage ratio down 5 basis points from the trailing quarter to 90 basis points of loans at March 31st. Non interest income increased to $31.5 million this quarter with solid performance from our insurance and wealth management divisions as well as increased BOLI claims and year over year increases in core banking fees and gains on SBA loan sales. Non interest expense increased to $117.1 million this quarter reflecting increased compensation benefits, costs and occupancy expense expenses to average assets in the efficiency ratio. However, both improved from the prior year quarter to 1.90% and 52% respectively. We now project quarterly core operating expenses of approximately 117 to 119 million dollars for the remainder of 202026 with the run rate in the second half of the year being higher than the first half. As we noted last quarter, in addition to normal expenses, we will be upgrading our core systems in Q3 of 2026 and expect additional non recurring charges of approximately 5 million in connection with this investment, largely to be recognized in the third and fourth quarters. Our continued sound financial performance supported earning asset growth and again drove strong capital formation. Tangible book value per share increased $0.33 or 2.1% this quarter to $16.03 per share and our tangible common equity ratio increased to 8.55% from 8.48% last quarter. Common stock buybacks for the quarter totaled $12.4 million and 589,000 shares and we have 2.2 million shares remaining on our current authorization. We reaffirm our previous full year 2026 guidance of 4 to 6% loan and deposit growth, non interest income averaging $28.5 million per quarter and core ROA targeted 1.2 to 1.3% with a mid teens return on average tangible common equity. That concludes our prepared remarks. We'd be happy to respond to questions

Yeah, there consists of independent assisted living and memory care, no skilled nursing, minimal exposure to Medicaid in there, strong demand for the properties which is one of the reasons why we expect to see minimal loss as the bankruptcy gets resolved in fairly short order, we think so. As to location, east coast properties range from 15.1 million to our share. 31.8 million is the highest loan amount. Loan-to-Values (LTVs) as we disclosed in the release go from 51.7 to 81.9%. Probably noteworthy is the highest. LTV is actually on the lowest loan amount. That's the $15.1 million credit. More specifically, the properties are in New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland and Florida.

Yeah, I think it's just an acknowledgment of some of the volatility in some of those line items. A piece of that was Boli Income. We do expect to see some seasonality in the insurance business, but we are anticipating continued improvement in the wealth management revenues as well over the course of the year to offset some of that to a degree. And SBA as well. That'll be genuine. Yeah, that's another one that's volatile to a degree though, depending on the production and what the gain of sale margins are at any point in time. So there may be a little bit of conservatism in that $28.5 million average.

Good morning. Really quick follow up on your comment there on the NIM. Can you talk about maybe how, you know, a Fed rate cut would impact not necessarily 2026 numbers, but perhaps 2027? Is that, is that accretive to earnings going forward? If we get one or two, it is, Tim. I think consistent with last Quarter when we talked each cut about 2 to 3 basis points of benefit to us on the current balance sheet. Okay, great. And then on your loan back book repricing, I know you guys have a good amount of loans over the next year. So can you update us on how much there is and what the gap is on new yields versus old. Mike? Yeah, so Tim, the gap, you know the loan pipelines at about just under a six and a quarter. You know, we still have loans coming off in the mid fives generally, so there's, there's some pickup there. I think we've isolated that benefit to the NIM to be a couple 2 to 3 basis points over the 12 month period. We can get you, Tom, might have the exact dollar amount of the reprice, but or ad. But that's the general impact to margin. It's about 5 billion in the total loan portfolio. But you would say only 60% of that we get a benefit from because that's the Lakeland. Sorry. Yeah, the 40% of the Lakeland related portfolio. Got you. Okay, so it's a slight benefit. And then last, last one for me. Could you guys walk us through some of the benefits and new capabilities the core upgrade, I think it's from FIS will bring you. And you know, are there any like new products that will enable or anything like that? Yeah, I mean just, just at a high level we're going to be able to get more robustness around, around the lending area in terms of information data flows. The branch opening, account opening activity is going to be much faster robust. So these are some of the things that we expect also creates the foundation for us to be able to attach other applications through the APIs that work more efficiently. The IBS core is much more functional for a what I would call more complicated commercial bank that has a lot of verticals that we can't get the full benefit on the current floor as some of the benefits. Okay, great. Thank you.

Yeah, I'll start there. I mean I, I look at, you know, our pipeline or pull through our commitments. They're looking good, I think. You know, we're still thinking the guidance is good. We might, we might overachieve the Guidance depending on what happens with prepayments and market conditions. But I don't see anything right at this time given the geopolitical circumstances that would affect the guidance that we've provided to you. So we're still feeling good about that. And depending on prepayments determines whether we can overachieve or, or come close. Yes, Steve, I kind of indicated in my comments the pull through adjusted pipeline at about 1.9 billion too. So the expected, if you do the math on that's about 60, 61% pull through rate in terms of mix of that pipeline. About 47% of it is commercial real estate and multifamily commercial lending. C9 growth is about 49% and the balance is a consumer that's just 4%. Yeah, and I would just, you know, Steve, add another dimension. This is pretty, pretty good dynamic at Providence because what you're saying is the way it's, it's distributed, it's very diverse. So just by the normal dynamics, without us doing anything and just achieving our Cree loan objectives, we can still see the CRE ratio coming down because of capital build and diversification into the other books like CNI Specialty Lending and Middle Market. So that's a pretty good dynamic that we're accomplishing here, which is our strategic focus.

I would say that the competition is probably heightened more than I've seen in the last bunch of quarters. I think it's getting tough not only on the deposit side, but also on the lending side. We're seeing spreads coming down, we're seeing, you know, creative structures on deposit programs. So for people like waiving fees, waiving certain scenarios, pricing. So we're seeing that and you know, again we're, you know, we're responding to that. We have our pathways, we're seeing some good dynamics in our consumer side and our small business side. You know, the municipals, I think we're, we're seeing good dynamics even though the flows were now because we have some good RFPs moving forward into the second quarter. Our focus is to get our regional teams and our TM teams more expanded so that we can go get more scale in that space. We're feeling good about the prospects, but the competition to your question is, is stronger than I've seen it in a while.

As you know Steve, a lot of that's dependent on the forecast going forward. I wouldn't expect material continued improvement in that forecast again given the macro events in the world. But a big piece of that was also the reduction in specific reserves. We had a really strong quarter for resolutions with very minimal losses. You saw the net charge offs at 3.1 million. About two and a half million of that was previously reserved for. So no need to replenish those reserves. There's limited specific reserves on the remaining impaired loans that have been identified and we're very positive on the resolution prospects for a number of those credits in the following quarter. So we don't see a lot of loss content in the book. Overall we did have some improvement in the portfolio mix in terms of construction loans reducing a bit. So that required less pooled reserves as well. And yeah, that's it. So overall again, six weeks of charge loss. We feel pretty strongly about the quality of our underwriting and our asset quality going forward.

They are not cross collateralized, they're in Delaware statutory trusts. But these specific LTVs are outlined in the release. They go from 32.9% up to 81.9 on the smallest dollar credit. You know, just, just to give a little bit more color. I think it's something that might get lost in the, in the write up. These law, these loans that we mentioned went into NPA not because of cash flow, not because of anything except the bankruptcy of the holding entity that dragged that into payments stopping. So that's why we feel strong about the ultimate resolution of these because the cash flows are intact, the LTVs are strong and we just needed to go through the bankruptcy process and get us pushed through. And we feel the resolution can happen in this calendar year with minimal to no loss to us. You know, it's hard for us to say absolutely no, but we think it's going to be a positive resolution.

You know, what I'm seeing is huge momentum. I think part of why the insurance company is growing, I think they did 21% revenue growth year over year. It's the constant dynamic of working with the commercial bank and the Beacon and retail side of the organization that we're collaboratively very integrated. We're seeing a lot more. They track the referrals, but now it's become sort of, you know, natural to the bank. You don't have to force it through incentives. People are doing it because they see the value that it creates for our customer base. And so it's fun to watch from my perspective because there's, there's no end to how far the insurance can grow. In fact, the conversations we have is about making sure that we thought we continue to staff up and find that workforce in order to be able to handle that business. There's still a lot of business within the bank that we can refer across. And the same thing is happening on the Beacon side. You know, we've seen in this quarter, we've seen positive flows and we also seen a good dynamic of referrals from the bank and insurance back into Beacon. So as these things, I think that momentum will only pick up. You know, what we have to do on the Beacon side is continue to build up that sales force to be able to handle these cross referrals as they come in. So I think that is, I think the way we, we described it in the write up. It's a very differentiated revenue stream and I think it's one that we can continue to build. So the team's doing a great job on that.

I'll start. I mean, you know, we're constantly looking for operational efficiency. Some of the. If you look at our efficiency ratio today, I think the part that needs to be really described is how much investment we've made in our technology over the last bunch of quarters quarters in our infrastructure. So that's in the run rate and we're seeing the revenue streams coming in from some of the investments we've made. So we we can lower the efficiency ratio in that regard. We'll continue to do branch optimization strategies. We'll continue to look at some tools on the technology side for efficiency. I would look at at us more from the standpoint of doing more with less in the future than continuing to have to invest in more talent in order to execute. So and I would expect the efficiency ratio to continue to come down, but it'll be sawtooth. The way we look at it here is it will come down because of the positive operating leverage and then we'll invest and bump up and then it'll come back down by getting the positive operating again. But certainly the new system will play in the efficiency side on flows, how we get things into automated boarding closing. So we'll see a lot of that stuff in future state.

Yeah, I think the pace is going to depend on market conditions and what our expectations are for growth. You saw a significant bump in the pipeline rate, but we do believe we have adequate capital and adequate capital formation to continue to take advantage of market conditions when it warrants. I don't want to define a specific price. Try to keep yearning back on that in the low three kind of range at a maximum level. But again, I don't want to define it too narrowly because it really does depend on our current view about asset generation and capital formation at any point in time.

Yes. I mean we've added some talent in the Westchester market. We've added talent down in the main line of the Pennsylvania around the Philadelphia area. We're moving we're adding some talent into the Cherry Hill area as part of our growth strategy, not only on lending, but on deposit gathering. Also moving some of our business partners down there like insurance and wealth to be able to penetrate some of those markets. So those are just, you know, two of the areas that I mentioned. And obviously our strategic plan is to continue. Some more thoughts on expansion.

Thank you, everyone, for joining the call and your questions. Before we end, I would like to take a moment to congratulate Tom Lyons. This is his last official earnings call. Tom, obviously has been a great figure here and has done so much for Provident. You've been a great partner and certainly he will be missed by me and I'm sure all of his colleagues at the bank. So thank you, Tom. Thank you, Tony. And we look forward to speaking to you soon. And thank you very much.