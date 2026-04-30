Full Transcript: Provident Finl Servs Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Provident Finl Servs (NYSE:PFS) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/582278684
Summary
Provident Finl Servs reported strong first-quarter 2026 earnings with a net income of $79 million, or $0.61 per share, and a 13.5% year-over-year growth in pre-provision net revenue.
The company's commercial loan portfolio grew by 3.9% annualized, with a record loan pipeline of $3.1 billion, indicating strong future growth potential.
Despite competitive pressures in the deposit market, the company increased non-maturity core deposits and maintained a stable net interest margin outlook of 3.4 to 3.45% for the year.
Non-performing loans increased due to a specific bankruptcy case, but the company expects resolution without material losses due to strong collateral values.
Provident Protection Plus, the company's insurance platform, showed exceptional performance with high customer retention and year-over-year growth, contributing to increased non-interest income.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Michael Pareto (Head of Investor Relations)
Tony Lavizetta (President and CEO)
Tom Lyons (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
at this time. I would like to remind everyone if you would like to ask a question please press Star then the number one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, please press Star one again. Your first question will come from Freddie Strickland with Hyvda Group.
Freddie Strickland (Analyst)
Hey good morning. Just you know wanted to start on credit and the senior housing facilities. It seems like you don't really expect material losses there, but can you speak any more to the collateral location kind of types of senior housing facilities? These were or are?
Tom Lyons (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Freddie Strickland (Analyst)
Okay, got it. That's super helpful. Thank you. And just switching gears to fees, just wanted to touch on the guide. You came in pretty meaningfully above your kind of quarterly run rate guide, but kept the full year outlook intact. Should we expect these to pretty meaningfully step down from the first quarter on? Maybe some non recurring revenue or some seasonality or is there maybe some upside there?
Tom Lyons (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Freddie Strickland (Analyst)
Got it. Just one more quick one if I could, on loan discount accretion expectations, I think you had a decent step down there this quarter. What's kind of the expectation of the next quarter or two there?
Tom Lyons (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
There's a significant reduction in payoffs this quarter, which, you know, we kind of like actually to retain the asset. But if we're looking for three basis points of core margin expansion to roughly 307 and still anticipating a margin in the 340 to 345 range for the balance of the year. The difference being purchase accounting accretion.
Freddie Strickland (Analyst)
Got it. Thanks for taking the question.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Your next question will come from Tim Swartz with kbw.
Tim Swartz (Analyst)
Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions.
Tom Lyons (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question will come from Steve Motts with Raymond James.
Steve Motts (Analyst)
Good morning guys. Maybe just starting off here. Morning on the, you know, loan pipeline here. Looking good. Just kind of curious, you know, how you guys are thinking about the pull through economic uncertainty. You know, I realize you didn't update increase the loan growth guidance, but just how you're thinking about those things.
Tom Lyons (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Steve Motts (Analyst)
Right. Okay, I appreciate all that color there. And then just, you know, on the deposit side, just curious what you guys are seeing for competition these days and you know, how you're, how you're feeling about funding cost trends.
Tom Lyons (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Steve Motts (Analyst)
Okay. And then you know, onto maybe the reserve here Just with the, the CECL move down, do we just think of this as a one time adjustment, you know, or kind of. How are your thoughts on, on where this reserve goes?
Tom Lyons (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Steve Motts (Analyst)
Okay, appreciate that. And just last one, following up on the credits here with the senior housing, are those non performers cross collateralized and just you by any chance have a weighted average ltv?
Tom Lyons (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Steve Motts (Analyst)
Okay, great. I appreciate all that color. Thank you very much guys.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thank you. Your next question will come from David Storms with Stonegate
David Storms (Analyst)
Morning and thank you for taking my questions. Just wanted to start with the non. Interesting. It was mentioned in prepared remarks that there's been some cooperation between Insurance and the rest of the business. And that's been helping to drive the insurance growth. Maybe how much more integration or cooperation could it be here and how applicable could that be to the wealth segment?
Tom Lyons (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Your question was a little faint, but maybe collaboration among the insurance wealth divisions and the banks. What the upside is there?
Tony Lavizetta (President and CEO)
David Storms (Analyst)
Understood, that's very helpful. Thank you. One more for me. And I know your primary goal is, you know, strong organic growth, but just thinking about your efficiency ratio hovering in the low 50s for a little bit now, what appetite or ability is there to keep dialing that lower? Do any of these core updates have a significant impact on that? Just any thoughts around your efficiency ratio?
Tony Lavizetta (President and CEO)
David Storms (Analyst)
Understood.
Tony Lavizetta (President and CEO)
Thank you for taking my questions, Kerry. Before we move to the next question, I just wanted to the response to the last question to Steve, the weighted average LTV on the four properties is 53%. Thanks. But they're not cross collateral. No, but just they wouldn't know about the size of the problem.
OPERATOR
And your final question will come from Manuel Navis with Piper Sandler.
Manuel Navis (Analyst)
Hey, can you revisit the Good morning. Can you revisit the buyback pace going forward and how it's impacted with kind of greater loan growth in the second quarter? And you're talking about opportunistic like what's the pricing that would get you involved?
Tom Lyons (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Manuel Navis (Analyst)
Could you update on place on the periphery of your geography where you've added talent or added offices and their growth ramps so far?
Tony Lavizetta (President and CEO)
Manuel Navis (Analyst)
That's great. Thank you.
OPERATOR
There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to Tony La Pizetta for any closing remarks.
Tony Lavizetta (President and CEO)
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